Pictures of the month: July
A British Airways aeroplane flies near a rainbow on its way to Heathrow Airport in London July 23, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs
Opposition lawmaker Luis Stefanelli (L) gestures next to fellow opposition lawmaker Leonardo Regnault after a group of government supporters burst into Venezuela's opposition-controlled National Assembly during a session, in Caracas, Venezuela July...more
Tourists stand on the beach and watch as smoke fills the sky above a burning hillside in Bormes-les-Mimosas, in the Var department, France, July 26, 2017. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reacts with scientists and technicians of the DPRK Academy of Defence Science after the test-launch of the intercontinental ballistic missile Hwasong-14 in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central...more
A couple kisses each other in front of a water cannon during clashes between German police and anti-G20 protesters in Hamburg, Germany, July 6, 2017. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Canada's Marissa Papaconstantinou makes her way to the finish line after falling in the Women's 200m T44 Final IAAF World ParaAthletics Championships in London, Britain July 23, 2017. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
An elderly displaced Iraqi woman who fled from Islamic State militants carries a baby in Mosul, Iraq July 3, 2017. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
A man with a Venezuelan flag stands in front of riot security forces while rallying against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela, July 26, 2017. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Fireflies seeking mates light up in synchronised bursts inside a forest at Santa Clara sanctuary near the town of Nanacamilpa, Tlaxcala state, Mexico, July 24, 2017. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Riot police, holding a sword, clash with members of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) during a protest against President Michel Temer's proposed economic reforms in Sao Paulo, Brazil June 30, 2017. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A Filipino soldier lies on a mattress at their combat position in a house as government troops continue their assault against insurgents from the Maute group in Marawi city, Philippines July 1, 2017. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Team Sky rider Chris Froome of Britain, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, in action during the 104th Tour de France cycling race, 178-km Stage 10 from Perigueux to Bergerac, France, July 11, 2017. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Tara Tira of the U.S. competes at the 17th FINA World Aquatics Championships in the women's 20m High Dive Round 1 in Budapest, Hungary, July 28, 2017. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
President Donald Trump departs after his remarks to the American Legion Boys Nation and Auxiliary Girls Nation in the Rose Garden at the White House, July 26, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Genesis Villella (C), and twins Delilah and Peter Vega, children of New York City Police Department (NYPD) officer Miosotis Familia, participate during her funeral service for Familia, at the World Changers Church, in the Bronx borough of New York...more
Palestinians react following tear gas that was shot by Israeli forces after Friday prayer on a street outside Jerusalem's Old city July 21, 2017. REUTERS/Ammar Awad SEARCH "AWAD GAS" FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH "WIDER IMAGE" FOR ALL STORIES. TPX IMAGES...more
A fullmoon rises over the Temple of Poseidon, the ancient Greek god of the seas, in Cape Sounion, east of Athens, Greece, July 8, 2017. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
Immigrant Rosa Sabido, 53, cries as she sits on her bed in the United Methodist Church in which she lives while facing deportation in Mancos, Colorado, July 19, 2017. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
The shadow of a displaced old woman is seen in Hassan Sham camp, east of Mosul, Iraq July 7, 2017. REUTERS/ Alaa Al-Marjani
Damaged buildings are pictured at night in the rebel-held area, in the city of Deraa, Syria July 15, 2017. Picture taken using long exposure. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir
