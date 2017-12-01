Pictures of the month: November
Photographers help a Rohingya refugee to come out of Naf River as they cross the Myanmar-Bangladesh border in Palong Khali, near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
An army dog stands up as retiring soldiers salute their guard post before retirement in Suqian, Jiangsu province, China November 28, 2017. Picture taken November 28, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY....more
Britain's Prince Harry poses with Meghan Markle in the Sunken Garden of Kensington Palace, London. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Men feed seagulls along the Yamuna river on a smoggy morning in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal
A man reacts as he looks at a damaged building in Sarpol-e Zahab county in Kermanshah, Iran. REUTERS/Tasnim News Agency
French CRS riot police face off with protestors during a demonstration against French government reforms in Nantes, France. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A man washes a blanket on the banks of the river Tawi in Jammu. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
People fall as police fire tear gas to try control a crowd trying to force their way into a stadium to attend the inauguration of President Uhuru Kenyatta at Kasarani Stadium in Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A member of the Libyan National Army runs during clashes with Islamist militants in Khreibish district in Benghazi, Libya. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori
President Robert Mugabe listens to his wife Grace Mugabe at a rally of his ruling ZANU-PF party in Harare, Zimbabwe. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
A destroyed car is stuck at the entrance of a house following flash floods which hit areas west of Athens on November 15 killing at least 15 people, in Mandra, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A migrant arrives at a naval base after he was rescued by Libyan coastal guards in Tripoli, Libya. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A Houthi follower emerges from a gap in a flag as he attends a rally to show support to the Palestinians in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A bystander falls as Israeli police spray water during a demonstration by ultra-Orthodox Jews against the detention of members of their community who failed to report to a military recruiting office, in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
A woman wades through a submerged street at the UNESCO heritage ancient town of Hoi An after typhoon Damrey hits Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham
The first wave of runners make their way across the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge during the start of the New York City Marathon. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A snow-covered chapel is seen, after the first snowfall of the season, in the western Austrian village of Tulfes, Austria. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Marin Honda of Japan in action during the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating in Beijing. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Hosne Ara, 4, a Rohingya refugee who fled Myanmar two months ago, listens to children singing at a children's centre in the Kutupalong refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A plume of smoke above Mount Agung volcano is illuminated at sunset as seen from Amed, Karangasem Regency, Bali, Indonesia. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
People pray in the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs where 26 people were killed in a shooting attack last week, as the church was opened to the public as a memorial to those killed, in Sutherland Springs, Texas. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Damaged vehicles are seen after a bomb exploded at Al Rawdah mosque in Bir Al-Abed, Egypt. REUTERS/Mohamed Soliman
Pope Francis waves as he arrives to lead the Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Rohingya refugees continue their way after crossing from Myanmar into Palang Khali, near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Riot police run past an excavator, during a demonstration against open-cast brown coal mining of Garzweiler, northwest of Cologne, Germany. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
A man wades in the sea as a tiger shark swims past, in Miami Beach. Kenny Melendez @AERODRONEMEDIA/via REUTERS
Shoppers reach out for television sets as they compete to purchase retail items on Black Friday at a store in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
A man dressed as a devil performs during a Krampus show in Goricane, Slovenia. REUTERS/Borut Zivulovic
U.S. resident Brian Houston marries Evelia Reyes as U.S. Border Patrol agents open a single gate in the border wall to allow selected families to visit along the U.S.-Mexico border at Border Field State Park in San Diego, California, U.S., November...more
Shi'ite Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) advance towards the city of Al-Qaim, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer
Myanmar�s State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi applauds next to Pope Francis as they attend a meeting with members of the civil society and diplomatic corps in Naypyitaw, Myanmar. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Hindu saints perform rituals to celebrate Akshardham temple's silver jubilee in Gandhinagar, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Venezuelan bullfighter Jose Enrique Colombo is tackled by a bull during a bullfight at Peru's historic Plaza de Acho bullring in Lima, Peru. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo
Russia's President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev are reflected in a mirror while visiting the Resurrection New Jerusalem Monastery at Istra, outside Moscow. Sputnik/Ekaterina Shtukina/Pool via REUTERS
A woman carries a dog as she wades through a water-logged neighbourhood during rains in Chennai, India. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar
A dead whale is seen on the shore of the Ipanema beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A Houthi fighter talks on the phone as he walks at the site of an air strike on a parade square in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Mohamed Faisal, 13, a newly arrived Rohingya refugee who had crossed the Bangladesh-Myanmar border a few hours before, waits to get bused to a registration point at an army centre in the Teknaf area, Bangladesh. Faisal lost his father and part of his...more
A woman walks across a field on a smoggy morning in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal
President Trump and Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe hold hats they signed, reading "Donald & Shinzo Make Alliance Even Greater" before lunch and a round of golf at Kasumigaseki Country Club in Kawagoe, Japan. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A drone operated by staff of Hainan Power Grid Corporation emits flame to burn down trash from power lines, in Haikou, Hainan province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
A Rohingya refugee woman holds her baby as she walks after crossing the Naf river at the Bangladesh-Myanmar border in Palong Khali, near Cox�s Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A wartime commander of Bosnian Croat forces, Slobodan Praljak, is seen during a hearing at the U.N. war crimes tribunal in the Hague, Netherlands. ICTY via REUTERS TV
Olympic fencer Ibtihaj Muhammad holds a Barbie doll made in her likeness as she attends the 2017 Glamour Women of the Year Awards at the Kings Theater in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Students from the General Yermolov Cadet School attend a military tactical exercise on the ground, which includes intrenchment training, forest survival studies and other activities, outside the southern city of Stavropol, Russia. REUTERS/Eduard...more
Aspiring British actor Kadian Noble, who has filed a lawsuit against Harvey Weinstein in New York federal court accusing the movie producer of sex trafficking by inviting her to a hotel room in France and sexually assaulting her, cries as she speaks...more
A 3D mask and an iPhone X are seen during a demonstration of recognition ID at the office of Bkav, a Vietnamese cybersecurity firm in Hanoi, Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham
Indigenous Warao children from the Orinoco Delta in eastern Venezuela, play on hammocks at a shelter in Pacaraima, Roraima state, Brazil November 15, 2017. Picture taken November 15, 2017. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Protesters hold the lights of their mobile phones as they wave Estelada flags during a demonstration called by pro-independence associations asking for the release of jailed Catalan activists and leaders, in Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Albert Gea
A man walks outside the Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku, Azerbaijan. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
