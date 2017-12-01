Edition:
Pictures of the month: November

Photographers help a Rohingya refugee to come out of Naf River as they cross the Myanmar-Bangladesh border in Palong Khali, near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Wednesday, November 01, 2017
An army dog stands up as retiring soldiers salute their guard post before retirement in Suqian, Jiangsu province, China November 28, 2017. Picture taken November 28, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. CHINA OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN CHINA TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Reuters / Wednesday, November 29, 2017
Britain's Prince Harry poses with Meghan Markle in the Sunken Garden of Kensington Palace, London. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, November 27, 2017
Men feed seagulls along the Yamuna river on a smoggy morning in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal

Reuters / Friday, November 17, 2017
A man reacts as he looks at a damaged building in Sarpol-e Zahab county in Kermanshah, Iran. REUTERS/Tasnim News Agency

Reuters / Monday, November 13, 2017
French CRS riot police face off with protestors during a demonstration against French government reforms in Nantes, France. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Thursday, November 16, 2017
A man washes a blanket on the banks of the river Tawi in Jammu. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Reuters / Tuesday, November 28, 2017
People fall as police fire tear gas to try control a crowd trying to force their way into a stadium to attend the inauguration of President Uhuru Kenyatta at Kasarani Stadium in Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Tuesday, November 28, 2017
A member of the Libyan National Army runs during clashes with Islamist militants in Khreibish district in Benghazi, Libya. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

Reuters / Thursday, November 09, 2017
President Robert Mugabe listens to his wife Grace Mugabe at a rally of his ruling ZANU-PF party in Harare, Zimbabwe. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Reuters / Wednesday, November 08, 2017
A destroyed car is stuck at the entrance of a house following flash floods which hit areas west of Athens on November 15 killing at least 15 people, in Mandra, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Thursday, November 16, 2017
A migrant arrives at a naval base after he was rescued by Libyan coastal guards in Tripoli, Libya. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Monday, November 06, 2017
A Houthi follower emerges from a gap in a flag as he attends a rally to show support to the Palestinians in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Monday, November 06, 2017
A bystander falls as Israeli police spray water during a demonstration by ultra-Orthodox Jews against the detention of members of their community who failed to report to a military recruiting office, in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Sunday, November 26, 2017
A woman wades through a submerged street at the UNESCO heritage ancient town of Hoi An after typhoon Damrey hits Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham

Reuters / Monday, November 06, 2017
The first wave of runners make their way across the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge during the start of the New York City Marathon. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, November 05, 2017
A snow-covered chapel is seen, after the first snowfall of the season, in the western Austrian village of Tulfes, Austria. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Reuters / Tuesday, November 07, 2017
Marin Honda of Japan in action during the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating in Beijing. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Saturday, November 04, 2017
Hosne Ara, 4, a Rohingya refugee who fled Myanmar two months ago, listens to children singing at a children's centre in the Kutupalong refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Sunday, November 05, 2017
A plume of smoke above Mount Agung volcano is illuminated at sunset as seen from Amed, Karangasem Regency, Bali, Indonesia. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Reuters / Thursday, November 30, 2017
People pray in the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs where 26 people were killed in a shooting attack last week, as the church was opened to the public as a memorial to those killed, in Sutherland Springs, Texas. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Monday, November 13, 2017
Damaged vehicles are seen after a bomb exploded at Al Rawdah mosque in Bir Al-Abed, Egypt. REUTERS/Mohamed Soliman

Reuters / Saturday, November 25, 2017
Pope Francis waves as he arrives to lead the Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Wednesday, November 22, 2017
Rohingya refugees continue their way after crossing from Myanmar into Palang Khali, near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Thursday, November 02, 2017
Riot police run past an excavator, during a demonstration against open-cast brown coal mining of Garzweiler, northwest of Cologne, Germany. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Sunday, November 05, 2017
A man wades in the sea as a tiger shark swims past, in Miami Beach. Kenny Melendez @AERODRONEMEDIA/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, November 29, 2017
Shoppers reach out for television sets as they compete to purchase retail items on Black Friday at a store in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Friday, November 24, 2017
A man dressed as a devil performs during a Krampus show in Goricane, Slovenia. REUTERS/Borut Zivulovic

Reuters / Sunday, November 19, 2017
U.S. resident Brian Houston marries Evelia Reyes as U.S. Border Patrol agents open a single gate in the border wall to allow selected families to visit along the U.S.-Mexico border at Border Field State Park in San Diego, California, U.S., November 18, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Reuters / Sunday, November 19, 2017
Shi'ite Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) advance towards the city of Al-Qaim, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, November 03, 2017
Myanmar�s State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi applauds next to Pope Francis as they attend a meeting with members of the civil society and diplomatic corps in Naypyitaw, Myanmar. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Tuesday, November 28, 2017
Hindu saints perform rituals to celebrate Akshardham temple's silver jubilee in Gandhinagar, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Thursday, November 02, 2017
Venezuelan bullfighter Jose Enrique Colombo is tackled by a bull during a bullfight at Peru's historic Plaza de Acho bullring in Lima, Peru. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo

Reuters / Monday, November 27, 2017
Russia's President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev are reflected in a mirror while visiting the Resurrection New Jerusalem Monastery at Istra, outside Moscow. Sputnik/Ekaterina Shtukina/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, November 15, 2017
A woman carries a dog as she wades through a water-logged neighbourhood during rains in Chennai, India. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar

Reuters / Wednesday, November 01, 2017
A dead whale is seen on the shore of the Ipanema beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Wednesday, November 15, 2017
A Houthi fighter talks on the phone as he walks at the site of an air strike on a parade square in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Sunday, November 05, 2017
Mohamed Faisal, 13, a newly arrived Rohingya refugee who had crossed the Bangladesh-Myanmar border a few hours before, waits to get bused to a registration point at an army centre in the Teknaf area, Bangladesh. Faisal lost his father and part of his arm when a rocket launcher hit his home at the end of August, a relative of his says. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Tuesday, November 21, 2017
A woman walks across a field on a smoggy morning in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal

Reuters / Monday, November 13, 2017
President Trump and Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe hold hats they signed, reading "Donald & Shinzo Make Alliance Even Greater" before lunch and a round of golf at Kasumigaseki Country Club in Kawagoe, Japan. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Sunday, November 05, 2017
A drone operated by staff of Hainan Power Grid Corporation emits flame to burn down trash from power lines, in Haikou, Hainan province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, November 20, 2017
A Rohingya refugee woman holds her baby as she walks after crossing the Naf river at the Bangladesh-Myanmar border in Palong Khali, near Cox�s Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, November 01, 2017
A wartime commander of Bosnian Croat forces, Slobodan Praljak, is seen during a hearing at the U.N. war crimes tribunal in the Hague, Netherlands. ICTY via REUTERS TV

Reuters / Wednesday, November 29, 2017
Olympic fencer Ibtihaj Muhammad holds a Barbie doll made in her likeness as she attends the 2017 Glamour Women of the Year Awards at the Kings Theater in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, November 14, 2017
Students from the General Yermolov Cadet School attend a military tactical exercise on the ground, which includes intrenchment training, forest survival studies and other activities, outside the southern city of Stavropol, Russia. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Reuters / Tuesday, November 28, 2017
Aspiring British actor Kadian Noble, who has filed a lawsuit against Harvey Weinstein in New York federal court accusing the movie producer of sex trafficking by inviting her to a hotel room in France and sexually assaulting her, cries as she speaks at a news conference in New York City. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, November 28, 2017
A 3D mask and an iPhone X are seen during a demonstration of recognition ID at the office of Bkav, a Vietnamese cybersecurity firm in Hanoi, Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham

Reuters / Tuesday, November 14, 2017
Indigenous Warao children from the Orinoco Delta in eastern Venezuela, play on hammocks at a shelter in Pacaraima, Roraima state, Brazil November 15, 2017. Picture taken November 15, 2017. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Thursday, November 23, 2017
Protesters hold the lights of their mobile phones as they wave Estelada flags during a demonstration called by pro-independence associations asking for the release of jailed Catalan activists and leaders, in Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Reuters / Sunday, November 12, 2017
A man walks outside the Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku, Azerbaijan. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

Reuters / Tuesday, November 21, 2017
