Pictures of the month: October
Air Force One departs Las Vegas past the broken windows on the Mandalay Bay hotel, where shooter Stephen Paddock conducted his mass shooting along the Las Vegas Strip. REUTERS/Mike Blake
An aerial view of properties destroyed by the Tubbs Fire is seen in Santa Rosa, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Rohingya refugees collapse from exhaustion as they arrive by a small wooden boat from Myanmar to the shore of Shah Porir Dwip, in Teknaf, near Cox's Bazar in Bangladesh. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Spanish Civil Guard officers break through a door at a polling station for the banned independence referendum where Catalan President Carles Puigdemont was supposed to vote in Sant Julia de Ramis, Spain. REUTERS/Juan Medina
A man walks with a bloody lip as demonstrators yell at him outside the location where Richard Spencer, an avowed white nationalist and spokesperson for the so-called alt-right movement, is delivering a speech on the campus of the University of...more
A dog and wild boar fight during a contest, known locally as 'adu bagong' (boar fighting), in Cikawao village of Majalaya, West Java province, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Tomasa Mozo, 69, a housewife, looks up at the roof as she poses for a portrait inside the ruins of her house after an earthquake in San Jose Platanar, at the epicentre zone, Mexico. The house was badly damaged but with the help of her family Mozo...more
Michael Rosbash, a Brandeis University professor, retrieves the morning newspaper after learning he is one of the 2017 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine winners, at his home in Newton, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
The sky turns red over buildings in Canary Wharf as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London, Britain. REUTERS/Tom Jacobs
Greek actress Katerina Lehou, playing the role of High Priestess with the flame on the torch during the Olympic flame lighting ceremony for the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics in Olympia, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Myeshia Johnson, wife of U.S. Army Sergeant La David Johnson, who was among four special forces soldiers killed in Niger, kisses his coffin at a graveside service in Hollywood, Florida. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
President Trump gestures to reporters as Russian flags thrown from a protester fall in front of the president and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell as they arrive for the Republican policy luncheon on Capitol Hill. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
An opposition politician of the National Super Alliance coalition reacts after a gas canister fired by police hit his car during a protest along a street in Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Rose McGowan raises her fist after addressing the audience during the opening session of the three-day Women's Convention at Cobo Center in Detroit, Michigan. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Wildfires burn along the Twelve Apostles area of Table Mountain in Cape Town, South Africa. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
People pull the wreckage of a propeller-engine cargo plane after it crashed in the sea near the international airport in Ivory Coast's main city, Abidjan. REUTERS/Ange Aboa
An Afghan man inspects inside a Shi'ite Muslim mosque after an attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
A NH 90 Caiman military helicopter takes-off during the regional anti-insurgent Operation Barkhane in Inaloglog, Mali. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A visitor wearing a T-Rex costume uses the lavatory at the London Comic Con, at the ExCel exhibition centre in east London. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Canada�s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau sheds tears as he speaks with media about the terminal brain cancer death of Tragically Hip singer Gord Downie in Ottawa. Adam Scotti/Prime Minister's Office/via REUTERS
Roberto Morales Santos, 70, looks out after posing for a portrait in his home, damaged by Hurricane Maria, in the municipality of Barranquitas outside San Juan, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
President Trump throws rolls of paper towels into a crowd of local residents affected by Hurricane Maria as he visits Calgary Chapel in San Juan, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A soldier salutes in front of the Royal Crematorium during a funeral for the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej near the Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Vietnamese Doan Thi Huong, who is on trial for the killing of Kim Jong Nam, the estranged half-brother of North Korea's leader, is escorted as she revisits the Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2 in Sepang, Malaysia. REUTERS/Lai Seng Sin
A foot of the new born Rohingya baby is pictured at a medical center in Kutupalong refugees camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A boy dressed as Pennywise from the movie "It" poses for a photo during a Halloween party in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Pro-unity supporters take part in a demonstration in central Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
People try to put out a fire at properties set ablaze by rioters in Kawangware slums in Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Model Winnie Harlow presents a creation as she walks on a giant catwalk on the Champs Elysees avenue during a public event organized by French cosmetics group L'Oreal as part of Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Samantha Hanahentzen, 17, poses for a #MeToo portrait in Detroit, Michigan. Hanahentzen said: "When I saw the #MeToo hashtag I was just coming to terms with my sexual assault. It happened when I was in middle school by one of my teachers. It took me...more
Disneyland is seen as wildfires rage in Anaheim, California. INSTAGRAM /@KENNYA.BOULTER/Kennya Boulter via REUTERS
Thousands of wading birds form a murmuration as they fly onto dry sandbanks during the month's highest tide at The Wash estuary, near Snettisham in Norfolk, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Cars drive under a partially collapsed utility pole, after the island was hit by Hurricane Maria in September, in Naguabo, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
A man looks at kebabs cooking on the street side in Rawalpindi, Pakistan. REUTERS/Caren Firouz
A supporter of the Kenyan opposition National Super Alliance coalition lies on the ground after he was hit by a police truck during a protest along a street in Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Damaged houses, buildings and a mosque are seen inside Marawi city, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
People gather around bodies of Palestinians killed in a tunnel near the border between Israel and central Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Free Syrian Army fighter walks as he holds his weapon in a damaged shop, in the town of Tadef, Aleppo Governorate, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
President Trump's former campaign manager Paul Manafort departs U.S. District Court after a hearing in the first charges stemming from a special counsel investigation of possible Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election in Washington....more
President Trump gives out Halloween treats to children of members of press and White House staff in the Oval Office of the White House. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Anfisa, a 12-year-old female chimpanzee, picks its nose at the Royev Ruchey Zoo in a suburb of the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Civilians carry the body of an unidentified man from the scene of an explosion in KM4 street in the Hodan district of Mogadishu, Somalia. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Two-and-a-half year old Hala al-Nufi, who suffers from a metabolic disorder which is worsening due to the siege and food shortages in the eastern Ghouta, reacts as she sits on a bed in the Saqba area, in the eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria....more
Five former U.S. presidents, Jimmy Carter, George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, and Barack Obama attend a concert at Texas A&M University benefiting hurricane relief efforts in College Station, Texas. REUTERS/Richard Carson
Former Chinese President Jiang Zemin attends the opening session of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Police officers stand guard during a fire at Kandawgyi Palace hotel in Yangon, Myanmar. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Fighters of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) dance along a street in Raqqa, Syria. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Bare trees are seen at a residential area following Hurricane Maria in Guaynabo, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
A pair of cowboy boots is shown in the street outside the concert venue after a mass shooting at a music festival on the Las Vegas Strip. REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/Steve Marcus
Tom Morgan, from Bristol-based company The Adventurists, flies in a chair with large party balloons tied to it near Johannesburg, South Africa. The Adventurists and Richard Brandon Cox/via REUTERS
Next Slideshows
Dance demonstration
Ballet dancers perform to protest the Municipal Theatre withholding their salaries and the economic crisis in Rio de Janeiro.
Women say 'Me Too'
Women share their stories of sexual abuse and harassment while attending the Women's Convention in Detroit.
Kenyan opposition calls for calm
The Kenyan opposition leader calls for calm in a slum hit by deadly violence since a disputed election re-run.
MORE IN PICTURES
Vehicle plows into people on Manhattan bike path
Several people were killed and numerous others injured in New York City after a vehicle drove down a bike path that runs alongside the Hudson River in Manhattan, police said.
Here comes Halloween
Costumed revelers and spooky sights ahead of Halloween.
Dance demonstration
Ballet dancers perform to protest the Municipal Theatre withholding their salaries and the economic crisis in Rio de Janeiro.
Women say 'Me Too'
Women share their stories of sexual abuse and harassment while attending the Women's Convention in Detroit.
Kenyan opposition calls for calm
The Kenyan opposition leader calls for calm in a slum hit by deadly violence since a disputed election re-run.
Puerto Rico in the dark
Nearly six weeks after Hurricane Maria devastated the island, only about a quarter of homes and businesses have power.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.