Pictures of the Year 2017
A girl reacts as colored water is thrown on her face while celebrating Holi, the Festival of Colours, in Mumbai, India, March 13. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Residents wade through flood waters from Tropical Storm Harvey in Beaumont Place, Houston, Texas, August 28. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Flames and smoke billow as firefighters deal with a serious fire in the Grenfell Tower apartment block at Latimer Road in West London, Britain, June 14. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Kandy Freeman participates in a Black Lives Matter protest in front of Trump Tower in New York City, January 14. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
A Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) fighter sit as medics treat his comrades injured by sniper fired by Islamic State militants in a field hospital in Raqqa, Syria, June 28. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Smoke fills the sky above a burning hillside as tourists relax on the beach in Bormes-les-Mimosas, in the Var department, France, July 26. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Residents view the first iceberg of the season as it passes the South Shore, also known as "Iceberg Alley", near Ferryland Newfoundland, Canada, April 16. REUTERS/Jody Martin
Migrants walk during a snowfall inside a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia, January 11. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A worker uses a table to move along a flooded street after heavy rainfall in Sao Paulo, Brazil April 7. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A wounded man lies on the ground at the site of a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan May 31. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Attendees partake in the inauguration ceremonies to swear in Donald Trump as the 45th president of the United States at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, January 20. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
People cross a flooded street after a massive landslide and flood in the Huachipa district of Lima, Peru, March 17. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pard
Photographers help a Rohingya refugee to come out of Nad River as they cross the Myanmar-Bangladesh border in Palong Khali, near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, November 1. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Steam rises from chimneys of a heating power plant near a monument of Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin, the first man in space, with the air temperature at about minus 17 degrees Celsius (1.4 degrees Fahrenheit), during sunset in Moscow, Russia, January...more
A Burning Man participant (L) evades a chasing firefighter and falls into the flames of the "Man Burn" after evading the attempted tackles of multiple rangers and law enforcement personnel at the annual Burning Man arts and music festival in the...more
Migrants try to stay afloat after falling off their rubber dinghy during a rescue operation by the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship in the central Mediterranean in international waters some 15 nautical miles off the coast of...more
A woman assists an injured person after an incident on Westminster Bridge in London, March 22. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Aibhin Kenneally aged 13 from the Flynn-O'Kane dance group warms up backstage before performing during the World Irish Dancing Championships in Dublin, Ireland April 11. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
U.S. President Donald Trump meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin during the their bilateral meeting at the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany July 7. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
People collect scattered oranges amidst rubble after an airstrike on a market in rebel held Maarrat Misrin city in Idlib province, Syria January 14. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Hindu priests sit inside a cave as they perform evening prayers on the banks of the river Ganges in Devprayag, India, March 28. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
The sun is obscured by the moon during a solar eclipse as seen from an Alaska Airlines commercial jet at 40,000 feet above the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Depoe Bay, Oregon, August 21. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A man walks with a bloody lip as demonstrators yell at him outside the location where Richard Spencer, an avowed white nationalist and spokesperson for the so-called alt-right movement, is delivering a speech on the campus of the University of...more
Plane debris is seen at the crash site of a Turkish cargo jet near Kyrgyzstan's Manas airport outside Bishkek, January 16. REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un watches the launch of a Hwasong-12 missile, September 16. KCNA via REUTERS
Hosne Ara, 4, a Rohingya refugee who fled Myanmar two months ago, listens to children singing at a children's centre in the Kutupalong refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, November 5. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Vessels that sank during Hurricane Irma are seen in a Saint John bay 12 days after the devastating storm raked the island, on St. John, U.S. Virgin Islands, September 16. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
A man cries as he carries his daughter while walking from an Islamic State-controlled part of Mosul towards Iraqi special forces soldiers during a battle in Mosul, Iraq March 4. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Air Force One departs Las Vegas past the broken windows on the Mandalay Bay hotel, where shooter Stephen Paddock conducted his mass shooting along the Las Vegas Strip in Las Vegas, Nevada, October 4. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Light from a mobile phone illuminates a Saudi woman's face during Iraqi singer Majid Al Muhandis' live performance as part of Spring of Culture 2017 in Manama, Bahrain, March 10. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
Farmer Osvaldo Lemas, 83, looks to the camera as he picks tobacco leaves at a farm in Cuba's western province of Pinar del Rio, Cuba, February 28. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
People gather to pray in baggage claim during a protest against the travel ban imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump's executive order, at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport in Dallas, Texas, January 29. REUTERS/Laura Buckman
A rebel fighter carries an injured boy after a car bomb explosion in Jub al Barazi east of the northern Syrian town of al-Bab, Syria, January 15. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Traffic cones are seen on the bank of the River Thames during low tide in London, Britain, January 19. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A protester holds a national flag as a bank branch, housed in the magistracy of the Supreme Court of Justice, burns during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas, Venezuela June 12. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A man carries his pet cat as he walks under the cherry blossoms at Tongji University in Shanghai, China, April 4. REUTERS/Aly Song
Police investigators and forensic technicians investigate a crime scene where a man was killed in Manaus, Brazil, January 6. Police erected roadblocks and increased patrols around Manaus to hunt down more than 100 inmates who escaped from a prison in...more
An Iraqi special forces soldier shot dead an Islamic State suicide bomber in Mosul, Iraq March 3. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A demonstrator kicks a vehicle in a protest against President Michel Temer's proposal to reform Brazil's social security system during a general strike in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, April 28. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Law enforcement officers detain an opposition supporter during a rally in Moscow, Russia, March 26. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
An aerial view shows the remains of burnt homes from what residents said was the latest attack by armed men in Thonyor, Leer County, South Sudan February 23. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Benedito, 66, smokes prawns as he checks it on a wood-fired oven in Corumbau village on the coast of Bahia state, Brazil, February 19. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Afghan policemen try to rescue four-year-old Ali Ahmad at the site of a suicide attack followed by a clash between Afghan forces and insurgents after an attack on a Shi'ite Muslim mosque in Kabul, Afghanistan, August 25. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Cockfighting enthusiasts show a rooster through the window of a vintage car on their way to a cockfighting arena at the outskirts of Ciro Redondo, central region of Ciego de Avila province, Cuba, February 15. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka serves during his Men's singles fourth round match against Italy's Andreas Seppi at the Australian Open, January 22. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Men feed seagulls along the Yamuna river on a smoggy morning in New Delhi, India, November 17. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal
An opposition politician of the National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition, reacts after a gas canister fired by policemen hits his car during a protest along a street in Nairobi, Kenya, October 13. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho celebrates with coaching staff at the Europa League Final versus Ajax Amsterdam. Phil Noble Livepic/via REUTERS
Tanks are seen in the government-held industrial town of Avdiyivka, Ukraine, February 1. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
J Class boats compete in a regatta between race days of the America's Cup finals. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Palestinians react following tear gas that was shot by Israeli forces after Friday prayer on a street outside Jerusalem's Old City, July 21. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Young Hindu priests take a holy bath together as part of a ritual during the sacred thread festival at the Pashupatinath temple in Kathmandu, Nepal July 28. Hindus take holy baths and change their sacred threads, also known as janai, for protection...more
A man takes a ride on a police wrecker in the Schanze district of Hamburg following the G20 summit, July 8. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during an interview with Reuters in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, April 27. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Pigs are herded off a platform into water by breeders during a daily exercise at a pig farm in Shenyang, Liaoning province, China, August 2017. REUTERS/Stringer
A woman gestures as she mourns the death of a protester in Mathare, in Nairobi, Kenya, August 9. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Revellers take part in a traditional event marking the last day of the carnival season called "Kusaki", a folk party and a re-enactment showing the "defeat of Death" where all roles are played by males, which takes place on Shrove Tuesday in the...more
A man who was set on fire by people accusing him of stealing during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro runs amidst opposition supporters in Caracas, Venezuela, May 20. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Carmen De Jesus uses a flashlight at the Moradas Las Teresas Elderly House, where about two hundred elderly people live without electricity following damages caused by Hurricane Maria in Carolina, Puerto Rico, September 30. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A worker, known as a "Tecchiaiolo", examines marble at the Cervaiole quarry on Monte Altissimo in the Apuan Alps, Tuscany, Italy, July 18. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Hamida, a Rohingya refugee woman, cries as she holds her 40-day-old son, who died as a boat capsized in the shore of Shah Porir Dwip, in Teknaf, Bangladesh, September 14. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
A man kneels with a folded U.S. flag as the motorcade of U.S. President Donald Trump passes him after an event at the state fairgrounds in Indianapolis, Indiana, September 27. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
People react as they watch a sesion of the Catalonian regional parliament on a giant screen at a pro-independence rally in Barcelona, Spain, October 10. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Damaged houses, buildings and a mosque are seen inside Marawi city, Philippines, October 25. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Model Elsa Hosk poses on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Opposition supporters clash with riot security forces while rallying against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, May 18. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Soldiers and rescue workers search in the rubble of a collapsed building after an earthquake in Mexico City, Mexico September 20. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Police officers stand guard during a fire at Kandawgyi Palace hotel in Yangon, Myanmar October 19. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A medic holds the body of a girl recovered from under the rubble of a house destroyed by a Saudi-led air strike in Sanaa, Yemen, August 25. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Burning forest is seen during "Operation Green Wave" conducted by agents of the Brazilian Institute for the Environment and Renewable Natural Resources, or Ibama, to combat illegal logging in Apui, in the southern region of the state of Amazonas,...more
Displaced Iraqi women who just fled their home,rest in the desert as they wait to be transported while Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants in western Mosul, February 27. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Flood victims work on the Jute plant at the flood affected area at Saptari District, Nepal, August 14. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Marin Honda of Japan in action at the Grand Prix of Figure Skating in Beijing. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
U.S. President Donald Trump welcomes 11-years-old Frank Giaccio as he cuts the Rose Garden grass at the White House in Washington, September 15. Frank, who wrote a letter to Trump offering to mow the White House lawn, was invited to work for a day at...more
A migrant arrives at a naval base after he was rescued by Libyan coastal guards in Tripoli, Libya, November 6. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
New York Police Department officers arrest a woman who was taking part in a 'Day Without a Woman' march on International Women's Day in New York, March 8. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Iraqi Special Operations Forces arrest a person suspected of belonging to Islamic State militants in western Mosul, Iraq, February 26. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
A long time exposure shows molten lava which flows from the Piton de la Fournaise, one of the world's most active volcanoes on the French Indian Ocean Reunion Island, February 3. REUTERS/Gilles Adt
Skyscrapers Shanghai Tower (L), Jin Mao Tower (Top) and Shanghai World Financial Center are seen during a hazy day at the financial district of Pudong in Shanghai, China, March 20. REUTERS/Aly Song
A shrine is seen after a forest fire near the village of Serta, Portugal, September 9. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
A woman pushes a pram as she walks over a frozen lake during sun down at the Pajulahti sports center near Lahti, Finland, February 21. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Salah Skaff, 25, reacts over the body of his daughter Amira Skaff, 1.5 years old, after an airstrike on the rebel held besieged city of Douma, in the eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria April 7. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Abu Malek, one of the survivors of a chemical attack in the Ghouta region of Damascus that took place in 2013, uses his crutches to walk along a street in the Ghouta town of Ain Tarma, Syria, April 7. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Members of the Saudi delegation wait for the arrival of China's President Xi Jinping and Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud before a welcoming ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, March 16. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
People connect to the internet at a hotspot in Havana, Cuba, January 19. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
North Korean soldiers march during a military parade marking the 105th birth anniversary of the country's founding father Kim Il Sung in Pyongyang, North Korea, April 15. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Qi Guangpu of China performs an aerial as he trains during the Snowboarding and Freestyle Skiing World Championships in Sierra Nevada, Spain, March 9. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish protestors are sprayed with water by Israeli police as they block a street during a demonstration against members of their community serving in the Israeli army, part of ongoing demonstrations recently seen throughout Israel, in...more
An exhausted Rohingya refugee woman touches the shore after crossing the Bangladesh-Myanmar border by boat through the Bay of Bengal, in Shah Porir Dwip, Bangladesh, September 11. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Rescue members walk during the burial of a companion who died after flooding and mudslides caused by heavy rains lead several rivers to overflow, pushing sediment and rocks into buildings and roads, in Mocoa, Colombia, April 4. REUTERS/Jaime...more
Opposition lawmaker Luis Stefanelli gestures next to fellow opposition lawmaker Leonardo Regnault after a group of government supporters burst into Venezuela's opposition-controlled National Assembly during a session, in Caracas, Venezuela July 5....more
Scarlet ibis fly near the banks of a mangrove swamp located at the mouth of the Calcoene River on the coast of Amapa state, northern Brazil, April 6. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Detainees exercise in a recreation area at the Adelanto immigration detention center, which is run by the Geo Group Inc (GEO.N), in Adelanto, California, April 13. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A Palestinian protester uses a sling to hurl stones towards Israeli troops during clashes at a protest in support of Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike in Israeli jails, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah,...more
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a wreath laying ceremony to mark the Defender of the Fatherland Day at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier by the Kremlin wall in central Moscow, Russia, February 23. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Nobi Hossain wades through the water carrying his elderly relative Sona Banu as hundreds of Rohingya refugees arrive under the cover of darkness by wooden boats from Myanmar to the shore of Shah Porir Dwip, in Teknaf, near Cox's Bazar in Bangladesh,...more
SPLA-IO (SPLA-In Opposition) rebels carry an injured rebel after an assault on government SPLA (Sudan People's Liberation Army) soldiers, on the road between Kaya and Yondu, South Sudan, August 26. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Serena Williams of the U.S. serves during her women's singles third round tennis match against Nicole Gibbs of the U.S. in the Australian Open 2017 in Melbourne, Australia, January 21. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A student stands next to a huge Estelada (Catalan separatist flag) inside the University of Barcelona's historic building the day after the banned independence referendum in Barcelona, Spain, October 2. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Emmanuel Macron, head of the political movement En Marche !, or Onwards !, and candidate for the 2017 French presidential election, gestures to supporters after the first round of 2017 French presidential election in Paris, France, April 23....more
Next Slideshows
Bali volcano alert raised to highest level
Indonesia warns the first major eruption of Mount Agung in 54 years could be "imminent".
Prince Harry to marry Meghan Markle
Britain's Prince Harry and his U.S. actress girlfriend Meghan Markle announce they are engaged.
Venezuela's indigenous flee to Brazil
Driven by hunger and illness from their traditional homeland on the Orinoco River delta in northeastern Venezuela, more than 1,200 members of the Warao tribe...
MORE IN PICTURES
Pictures of the year: Natural disasters
Our top natural disaster photos from the past year.
Inside the Rohingya refugee camps
Some 800,000 Rohingya refugees who fled violence in Myanmar are now living in makeshift settlements in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, according to the United Nations.
Pictures of the year: Animals
Our top animal photos from the past year.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Bali volcano alert raised to highest level
Indonesia warns the first major eruption of Mount Agung in 54 years could be "imminent".
Pictures of the year: Oddly
Our top odd and unusual images from around the world this year.
Most popular Instagram photos
Our top Instagram posts from the past year.
South African crowned Miss Universe
Miss South Africa, Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters, is crowned winner of the Miss Universe beauty pageant.