Pictures | Tue Nov 28, 2017 | 4:20pm GMT

Pictures of the year: Animals

Anfisa, a 12-year-old female chimpanzee, picks its nose at the Royev Ruchey Zoo in a suburb of the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia October 18, 2017. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / Wednesday, October 18, 2017
A man carries his pet cat as he walks under the cherry blossoms at Tongji University in Shanghai, China April 4, 2017. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Tuesday, April 04, 2017
A rare white moose is seen in Gunnarskog, Varmland, Sweden July 31, 2017. TT News Agency/Tommy Pedersen via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, August 14, 2017
Men feed seagulls along the Yamuna river on a smoggy morning in New Delhi, India, November 17, 2017. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal

Reuters / Friday, November 17, 2017
Pigs are herded off a platform into water by breeders during daily exercise at a pig farm in Shenyang, Liaoning province, China August 14, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, August 16, 2017
Autumn leaves are reflected in the water of Loch Faskally where a swan and ducks swim, in Pitlochry, Britain October 25, 2017. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Reuters / Wednesday, October 25, 2017
A squirrel monkey rests on a tree branch during a hot day at a zoo in Zhengzhou, Henan province, China July 19, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, July 20, 2017
Goats climb on students during a yoga class with eight students and five goats at Jenness Farm in Nottingham, New Hampshire, U.S., May 18, 2017. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, May 19, 2017
Two stag deer are seen through the mist at dawn during the annual rutting season in Richmond Park in London, Britain September 22, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Friday, September 22, 2017
A rare 5-year-old female albino orangutan is seen after it was rescued from captivity by authorities in Kapuas Hulu district, Central Kalimantan province, Indonesia April 29, 2017. BOSF/Indrayana via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, May 02, 2017
Scarlet ibis fly near the banks of a mangrove swamp located at the mouth of the Calcoene River on the coast of Amapa state, northern Brazil, April 6, 2017. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Friday, May 12, 2017
George Lewys, aged 5, poses for a photograph with Owl butterflies during an event to launch the Sensational Butterflies exhibition at the Natural History Museum in London, Britain March 30, 2017. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Thursday, March 30, 2017
Martin Herrera, 58, who has had a love for roosters since his childhood, and has spent the last 20 years domesticating and training them, poses with his favorite rooster "Paquito" around other roosters in his house in San Jose, Costa Rica April 27, 2017. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Reuters / Wednesday, May 03, 2017
Visitors look at a cheetah, in a private zoo called "12 Months" in Demydiv, Ukraine, May 2, 2017. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Tuesday, May 02, 2017
A man driving a vintage car passes by crabs crossing a highway on their way to spawn in the sea in Playa Giron, Cuba, April 21, 2017. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Tuesday, April 25, 2017
Young alpacas, male Romeo (L) and female Juliette, walk inside their open air enclosure as employees congratulate coupled animals on Valentine's Day at the Roev Ruchey Zoo in Krasnoyarsk, Russia February 14, 2017. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / Tuesday, February 14, 2017
Fireflies seeking mates light up in synchronized bursts inside a forest at Santa Clara sanctuary near the town of Nanacamilpa, Tlaxcala state, Mexico, July 24, 2017. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Tuesday, July 25, 2017
A king cobra snake seen coming out of container of chips in this undated handout photo obtained July 25, 2017. United States Attorney's Office Central District of California/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, July 26, 2017
A dog feeds four newborn tiger cubs and a puppy at Xixiakou Wild Animal Protection Zone in Rongcheng, Shandong province, China June 14, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, June 15, 2017
Julian Assange's cat sits at the window of Ecuador's embassy where WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is taking refuge, in London, Britain, May 19, 2017. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Friday, May 19, 2017
A golden eagle grabs a flying drone during a military training exercise at Mont-de-Marsan French Air Force base, southwestern France, February 10, 2017. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Friday, February 10, 2017
Members of the cavalry rehearse at the beach of Scheveningen on the eve of a parade in The Hague, before the king delivers his speech from the throne to outline the main features of the government's policy for the coming parliamentary session, in Scheveningen, Netherlands September 18, 2017. REUTERS/Toussaint Kluiters

Reuters / Monday, September 18, 2017
A murmuration of starlings is seen across the sky near the town of Gretna Green, Scotland, Britain November 9, 2017. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Thursday, November 09, 2017
Atila, a trained therapeutic greyhound used to treat patients with mental health issues and learning difficulties, falls asleep as it is caressed by three patients at Benito Menni health facility in Elizondo, northern Spain, February 13, 2017. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Thursday, March 16, 2017
Researchers hold giant panda cubs during an event to celebrate China's Lunar New Year in a research base in Ya'an, Sichuan province, China January 11, 2017. China Daily via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, January 11, 2017
Inmate Kristina Hazelett, 35, plays with a dog in a cell at the MCSO Animal Safe Haven (MASH) Unit in a former jail that has become a shelter for abused and neglected animals seized in Maricopa County Sheriff's Office investigations, in Phoenix, Arizona, U.S., April 25, 2017. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Thursday, May 11, 2017
A one-week-old baby bonobo clings to its mother at Planckendael zoo in Mechelen, Belgium August 9, 2017. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Reuters / Wednesday, August 09, 2017
Five-month-old baby elephant Fah Jam swims during a hydrotherapy treatment as part of a lengthy rehabilitation process to heal her injured front left foot at a rehabilitation center in Pattaya, Thailand January 5, 2017. The baby elephant was injured at three months old when she got stuck in an animal snare put up by villagers to prevent elephant intrusions in Chanthaburi province. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Thursday, January 05, 2017
Mykh, a one-and-a-half-year-old great gray owl, flies through a window during a training session which is a part of Royev Ruchey Zoo's programme of taming wild animals for research, education and interaction with visitors, in a suburb of the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia October 17, 2017. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / Tuesday, October 17, 2017
A man rides a horse through flames during the annual "Luminarias" celebration on the eve of Saint Anthony's day, Spain's patron saint of animals, in the village of San Bartolome de Pinares, northwest of Madrid, Spain, January 16, 2017. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Reuters / Monday, January 16, 2017
