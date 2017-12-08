Pictures of the year: Conflict
Afghan policemen try to rescue four-year-old Ali Ahmad at the site of a suicide attack followed by a clash between Afghan forces and insurgents after an attack on a Shi'ite Muslim mosque in Kabul, Afghanistan, August 25. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Myeshia Johnson, wife of U.S. Army Sergeant La David Johnson, who was among four special forces soldiers killed in Niger, kisses his coffin at a graveside service in Hollywood, Florida, October 21. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
SPLA-IO (SPLA-In Opposition) rebels fire weapons during an assault on government SPLA (Sudan People's Liberation Army) soldiers in the town of Kaya, on the border with Uganda, South Sudan, August 26. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Syrian Democratic Forces fighter sit as medics treat his comrades injured by sniper fired by Islamic State militants in a field hospital in Raqqa, Syria, June 28. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Damaged houses, buildings and a mosque are seen inside Marawi city, Philippines, October 25. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
A Ukrainian serviceman rests at a position on the front line at the industrial zone of government-held town of Avdiyivka, Ukraine, March 6. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko
Russian soldiers, on armored vehicles, patrol a street in Aleppo, Syria, February 2. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
A wounded man lies on the ground at the site of a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan, May 31. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyer USS Porter conducts a cruise missile strike on Syria while in the Mediterranean Sea, April 7. Ford Williams/U.S. Navy/via REUTERS
A boy is evacuated during an attack on the Iranian parliament in central Tehran, Iran, June 7. Omid Vahabzadeh/TIMA via REUTERS
A Houthi fighter talks on the phone as he walks at the site of an air strike on a parade square in Sanaa, Yemen, November 5. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A NH 90 Caiman military helicopter takes-off during the regional anti-insurgent Operation Barkhane in Inaloglog, Mali, October 17. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A woman gestures as she approaches Iraqi special forces soldiers during a battle in Mosul, Iraq, March 1. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic.
Two-and-a-half year old Hala al-Nufi, who suffers from a metabolic disorder which is worsening due to the siege and food shortages in the eastern Ghouta, reacts as she sits on a bed in the Saqba area, in the eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria,...more
People collect scattered oranges amidst rubble after an airstrike on a market in rebel held Maarrat Misrin city in Idlib province, Syria, January 14. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Members of Iraqi Counter Terrorism Service forces look at the positions of Islamic State militants during clashes in western Mosul, Iraq, May 15. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
An Afghan man inspects inside a Shi'ite Muslim mosque after an attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, October 21, 2017. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
A man cries as he carries his daughter while walking from an Islamic State-controlled part of Mosul towards Iraqi special forces soldiers during a battle in Mosul, March 4. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Tanks are seen in the government-held industrial town of Avdiyivka, Ukraine, February 1. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
An Iraqi Special Forces soldier moves through a hole as he searches for Islamic State fighters in Mosul, Iraq, February 27. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Civilians carry the body of an unidentified man from the scene of an explosion in KM4 street in the Hodan district of Mogadishu, Somalia, October 15. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
A member of the Philippine National Police closes a door after marking a house as clear while government troops continue their assault against insurgents from the Maute group in Marawi city, June 29. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A Free Syrian Army fighter is seen at night in the rebel-held area, in the town of Dael, Syria, July 29. REUTERS/Alaa al-Faqir
An Iraqi special forces soldier shot dead an Islamic State suicide bomber in Mosul, Iraq, March 3. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A man carries the body of a dead child, after what rescue workers described as a suspected gas attack in the town of Khan Sheikhoun in rebel-held Idlib, Syria, April 4. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
A man gestures at U.S military vehicles driving in the town of Darbasiya next to the Turkish border, Syria, April 28. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A member of the Libyan National Army runs during clashes with Islamist militants in Khreibish district in Benghazi, Libya, November 9. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori
Smoke and flames rise over a warehouse storing ammunition for multiple rocket launcher systems at a military base in the town of Kalynivka in Vinnytsia region, Ukraine, September 27. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A medic holds the body of a girl recovered from under the rubble of a house destroyed by a Saudi-led air strike in Sanaa, Yemen, August 25. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Abu Malek, one of the survivors of a chemical attack in the Ghouta region of Damascus that took place in 2013, uses his crutches to walk along a street in the Ghouta town of Ain Tarma, Syria, April 7. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
