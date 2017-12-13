Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Wed Dec 13, 2017 | 6:50pm GMT

Pictures of the year: Environment

Italy's Mount Etna, Europe's tallest and most active volcano, spews lava as it erupts on the southern island of Sicily, Italy, February 28. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Italy's Mount Etna, Europe's tallest and most active volcano, spews lava as it erupts on the southern island of Sicily, Italy, February 28. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / Wednesday, March 01, 2017
Italy's Mount Etna, Europe's tallest and most active volcano, spews lava as it erupts on the southern island of Sicily, Italy, February 28. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Close
1 / 40
Residents view the first iceberg of the season as it passes the South Shore, also known as "Iceberg Alley", near Ferryland, Newfoundland, Canada April 16. REUTERS/Jody Martin

Residents view the first iceberg of the season as it passes the South Shore, also known as "Iceberg Alley", near Ferryland, Newfoundland, Canada April 16. REUTERS/Jody Martin

Reuters / Monday, November 27, 2017
Residents view the first iceberg of the season as it passes the South Shore, also known as "Iceberg Alley", near Ferryland, Newfoundland, Canada April 16. REUTERS/Jody Martin
Close
2 / 40
Forest burns during "Operation Green Wave" conducted by agents of the Brazilian Institute for the Environment and Renewable Natural Resources, or Ibama, to combat illegal logging in Apui, in the southern region of the state of Amazonas, Brazil, August 4. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Forest burns during "Operation Green Wave" conducted by agents of the Brazilian Institute for the Environment and Renewable Natural Resources, or Ibama, to combat illegal logging in Apui, in the southern region of the state of Amazonas, Brazil,...more

Reuters / Monday, August 21, 2017
Forest burns during "Operation Green Wave" conducted by agents of the Brazilian Institute for the Environment and Renewable Natural Resources, or Ibama, to combat illegal logging in Apui, in the southern region of the state of Amazonas, Brazil, August 4. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Close
3 / 40
The sky turns red over buildings in Canary Wharf as dust from the Sahara carried by Storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London, Britain, October 16. REUTERS/Tom Jacobs

The sky turns red over buildings in Canary Wharf as dust from the Sahara carried by Storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London, Britain, October 16. REUTERS/Tom Jacobs

Reuters / Monday, October 16, 2017
The sky turns red over buildings in Canary Wharf as dust from the Sahara carried by Storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London, Britain, October 16. REUTERS/Tom Jacobs
Close
4 / 40
Men feed seagulls along the Yamuna river on a smoggy morning in New Delhi, India, November 17. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal

Men feed seagulls along the Yamuna river on a smoggy morning in New Delhi, India, November 17. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal

Reuters / Friday, November 17, 2017
Men feed seagulls along the Yamuna river on a smoggy morning in New Delhi, India, November 17. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal
Close
5 / 40
Polluted water in the river Ganges is seen in Kanpur, India, April 4. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Polluted water in the river Ganges is seen in Kanpur, India, April 4. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, July 10, 2017
Polluted water in the river Ganges is seen in Kanpur, India, April 4. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
6 / 40
A dead whale is seen on the shore of Ipanema beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, November 15. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

A dead whale is seen on the shore of Ipanema beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, November 15. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Wednesday, November 15, 2017
A dead whale is seen on the shore of Ipanema beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, November 15. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
7 / 40
A man sifts through rubbish in the Yamuna river in Delhi, India, October 31. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

A man sifts through rubbish in the Yamuna river in Delhi, India, October 31. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Tuesday, October 31, 2017
A man sifts through rubbish in the Yamuna river in Delhi, India, October 31. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Close
8 / 40
The Aurora Borealis (Northern Lights) lights up the sky near the village of Pallas (Muonio region) of Lapland, Finland September 8. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov/All About Lapland

The Aurora Borealis (Northern Lights) lights up the sky near the village of Pallas (Muonio region) of Lapland, Finland September 8. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov/All About Lapland

Reuters / Friday, September 08, 2017
The Aurora Borealis (Northern Lights) lights up the sky near the village of Pallas (Muonio region) of Lapland, Finland September 8. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov/All About Lapland
Close
9 / 40
A girl walks amidst a dust storm on the banks of the Ganges river in Allahabad, India, February 24. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

A girl walks amidst a dust storm on the banks of the Ganges river in Allahabad, India, February 24. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Friday, February 24, 2017
A girl walks amidst a dust storm on the banks of the Ganges river in Allahabad, India, February 24. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Close
10 / 40
A British Airways airplane flies near a rainbow on its way to Heathrow Airport in London, Britain, July 23. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

A British Airways airplane flies near a rainbow on its way to Heathrow Airport in London, Britain, July 23. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

Reuters / Sunday, July 23, 2017
A British Airways airplane flies near a rainbow on its way to Heathrow Airport in London, Britain, July 23. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs
Close
11 / 40
Cypresses are seen in a field in the world famous "Crete Senesi" (Siennese clays) in Val D' Orcia, south Tuscany, Italy, August 13. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Cypresses are seen in a field in the world famous "Crete Senesi" (Siennese clays) in Val D' Orcia, south Tuscany, Italy, August 13. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Monday, August 14, 2017
Cypresses are seen in a field in the world famous "Crete Senesi" (Siennese clays) in Val D' Orcia, south Tuscany, Italy, August 13. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Close
12 / 40
A wild horse is herded into corrals by a helicopter during a Bureau of Land Management round-up outside Milford, Utah, January 7. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

A wild horse is herded into corrals by a helicopter during a Bureau of Land Management round-up outside Milford, Utah, January 7. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Wednesday, January 11, 2017
A wild horse is herded into corrals by a helicopter during a Bureau of Land Management round-up outside Milford, Utah, January 7. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Close
13 / 40
Snow-covered trees are seen at Lake Koenigssee, Germany October 7. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Snow-covered trees are seen at Lake Koenigssee, Germany October 7. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / Saturday, October 07, 2017
Snow-covered trees are seen at Lake Koenigssee, Germany October 7. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Close
14 / 40
Smog is seen over the city during hazy weather in Tianjin, China, January 3. REUTERS/Stringer

Smog is seen over the city during hazy weather in Tianjin, China, January 3. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, January 05, 2017
Smog is seen over the city during hazy weather in Tianjin, China, January 3. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
15 / 40
A machine works its way through the snow, clearing the road crossing the mountain Sognefjellet, in Krossbu, Norway April 18. NTB Scanpix/Tore Meek via REUTERS

A machine works its way through the snow, clearing the road crossing the mountain Sognefjellet, in Krossbu, Norway April 18. NTB Scanpix/Tore Meek via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, April 18, 2017
A machine works its way through the snow, clearing the road crossing the mountain Sognefjellet, in Krossbu, Norway April 18. NTB Scanpix/Tore Meek via REUTERS
Close
16 / 40
Natan Cabral, 5, stands on the cracked ground of the Boqueirao reservoir in the Metropolitan Region of Campina Grande, Paraiba state, Brazil, February 13. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Natan Cabral, 5, stands on the cracked ground of the Boqueirao reservoir in the Metropolitan Region of Campina Grande, Paraiba state, Brazil, February 13. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Friday, February 17, 2017
Natan Cabral, 5, stands on the cracked ground of the Boqueirao reservoir in the Metropolitan Region of Campina Grande, Paraiba state, Brazil, February 13. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
17 / 40
A long exposure shows molten lava flowing from the Piton de la Fournaise, one of the world's most active volcanoes, on the French island Reunion Island in the Indian Ocean, February 3. REUTERS/Gilles Adt

A long exposure shows molten lava flowing from the Piton de la Fournaise, one of the world's most active volcanoes, on the French island Reunion Island in the Indian Ocean, February 3. REUTERS/Gilles Adt

Reuters / Saturday, February 04, 2017
A long exposure shows molten lava flowing from the Piton de la Fournaise, one of the world's most active volcanoes, on the French island Reunion Island in the Indian Ocean, February 3. REUTERS/Gilles Adt
Close
18 / 40
Steam rises from chimneys of a heating power plant near a monument of Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin, the first man in space, with the air temperature at about minus 17 degrees Celsius (1.4 degrees Fahrenheit), during sunset in Moscow, Russia, January 9. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Steam rises from chimneys of a heating power plant near a monument of Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin, the first man in space, with the air temperature at about minus 17 degrees Celsius (1.4 degrees Fahrenheit), during sunset in Moscow, Russia, January...more

Reuters / Monday, January 09, 2017
Steam rises from chimneys of a heating power plant near a monument of Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin, the first man in space, with the air temperature at about minus 17 degrees Celsius (1.4 degrees Fahrenheit), during sunset in Moscow, Russia, January 9. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
19 / 40
A villager is seen following an eruption of Mount Sinabung volcano, in Beganding Village, Karo, North Sumatra, Indonesia August 2. REUTERS/YT Haryono

A villager is seen following an eruption of Mount Sinabung volcano, in Beganding Village, Karo, North Sumatra, Indonesia August 2. REUTERS/YT Haryono

Reuters / Wednesday, August 02, 2017
A villager is seen following an eruption of Mount Sinabung volcano, in Beganding Village, Karo, North Sumatra, Indonesia August 2. REUTERS/YT Haryono
Close
20 / 40
The first snowfall of the season covers a chapel in the western Austrian village of Tulfes, Austria, November 7. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

The first snowfall of the season covers a chapel in the western Austrian village of Tulfes, Austria, November 7. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Reuters / Tuesday, November 07, 2017
The first snowfall of the season covers a chapel in the western Austrian village of Tulfes, Austria, November 7. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Close
21 / 40
A worker, known as a "Tecchiaiolo", examines marble at the Cervaiole quarry on Monte Altissimo in the Apuan Alps, Tuscany, Italy, July 18. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

A worker, known as a "Tecchiaiolo", examines marble at the Cervaiole quarry on Monte Altissimo in the Apuan Alps, Tuscany, Italy, July 18. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Wednesday, August 02, 2017
A worker, known as a "Tecchiaiolo", examines marble at the Cervaiole quarry on Monte Altissimo in the Apuan Alps, Tuscany, Italy, July 18. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
22 / 40
People wearing masks dance at a square among heavy smog during a polluted day in Fuyang, Anhui province, China, January 3. China Daily/via REUTERS

People wearing masks dance at a square among heavy smog during a polluted day in Fuyang, Anhui province, China, January 3. China Daily/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, January 03, 2017
People wearing masks dance at a square among heavy smog during a polluted day in Fuyang, Anhui province, China, January 3. China Daily/via REUTERS
Close
23 / 40
Cattle killed by wildfires lie in burned pastures near Higgins, Texas, March 12. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Cattle killed by wildfires lie in burned pastures near Higgins, Texas, March 12. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, March 15, 2017
Cattle killed by wildfires lie in burned pastures near Higgins, Texas, March 12. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
24 / 40
Italy's Mount Etna, Europe's tallest and most active volcano, spews lava as it erupts on the southern island of Sicily, Italy February 28. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Italy's Mount Etna, Europe's tallest and most active volcano, spews lava as it erupts on the southern island of Sicily, Italy February 28. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / Wednesday, March 01, 2017
Italy's Mount Etna, Europe's tallest and most active volcano, spews lava as it erupts on the southern island of Sicily, Italy February 28. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Close
25 / 40
Emissions from a power plant chimney rise over Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, January 13. REUTERS/B. Rentsendorj

Emissions from a power plant chimney rise over Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, January 13. REUTERS/B. Rentsendorj

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2017
Emissions from a power plant chimney rise over Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, January 13. REUTERS/B. Rentsendorj
Close
26 / 40
Gale force winds blow back the waves at Church Rock on Broad Haven Beach in Pembrokeshire, Wales, Britain, February 23. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

Gale force winds blow back the waves at Church Rock on Broad Haven Beach in Pembrokeshire, Wales, Britain, February 23. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

Reuters / Thursday, February 23, 2017
Gale force winds blow back the waves at Church Rock on Broad Haven Beach in Pembrokeshire, Wales, Britain, February 23. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden
Close
27 / 40
Waves hit a train during heavy seas and high winds in Dawlish in southwest Britain, February 2. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Waves hit a train during heavy seas and high winds in Dawlish in southwest Britain, February 2. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, February 02, 2017
Waves hit a train during heavy seas and high winds in Dawlish in southwest Britain, February 2. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
28 / 40
A general view of the dried up Theewaterskloof dam near Cape Town, South Africa, June 2. The dam supplies most of the city 's potable water. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

A general view of the dried up Theewaterskloof dam near Cape Town, South Africa, June 2. The dam supplies most of the city 's potable water. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Reuters / Tuesday, June 13, 2017
A general view of the dried up Theewaterskloof dam near Cape Town, South Africa, June 2. The dam supplies most of the city 's potable water. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Close
29 / 40
Julia Lu, 5, (L) and Amy Liu, 5, walk through a massive spring wildflower bloom caused by a wet winter in Lake Elsinore, California, March 14. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Julia Lu, 5, (L) and Amy Liu, 5, walk through a massive spring wildflower bloom caused by a wet winter in Lake Elsinore, California, March 14. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, March 15, 2017
Julia Lu, 5, (L) and Amy Liu, 5, walk through a massive spring wildflower bloom caused by a wet winter in Lake Elsinore, California, March 14. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
30 / 40
A boat sails during the sunset in the sea of Fortaleza, Brazil, April 23. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

A boat sails during the sunset in the sea of Fortaleza, Brazil, April 23. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Monday, April 24, 2017
A boat sails during the sunset in the sea of Fortaleza, Brazil, April 23. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Close
31 / 40
A worker of the cavern of Poco Azul (Blue Well) dives to search for belongings dropped by tourists, ahead of World Water Day, in Bahia, Brazil, March 21. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

A worker of the cavern of Poco Azul (Blue Well) dives to search for belongings dropped by tourists, ahead of World Water Day, in Bahia, Brazil, March 21. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Wednesday, March 22, 2017
A worker of the cavern of Poco Azul (Blue Well) dives to search for belongings dropped by tourists, ahead of World Water Day, in Bahia, Brazil, March 21. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
32 / 40
A plume of smoke above Mount Agung volcano is illuminated at sunset as seen from Amed, Karangasem Regency, Bali, Indonesia, November 30. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

A plume of smoke above Mount Agung volcano is illuminated at sunset as seen from Amed, Karangasem Regency, Bali, Indonesia, November 30. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Reuters / Thursday, November 30, 2017
A plume of smoke above Mount Agung volcano is illuminated at sunset as seen from Amed, Karangasem Regency, Bali, Indonesia, November 30. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
Close
33 / 40
Residents and tourists enjoy the sea at Barra da Tijuca beach during a summer day in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, January 15. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Residents and tourists enjoy the sea at Barra da Tijuca beach during a summer day in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, January 15. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Monday, January 16, 2017
Residents and tourists enjoy the sea at Barra da Tijuca beach during a summer day in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, January 15. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
34 / 40
A bottle is seen on a parched ground at Guadalteba reservoir during a strong drought in Ardales, near Malaga, southern Spain, August 6. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

A bottle is seen on a parched ground at Guadalteba reservoir during a strong drought in Ardales, near Malaga, southern Spain, August 6. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Monday, August 07, 2017
A bottle is seen on a parched ground at Guadalteba reservoir during a strong drought in Ardales, near Malaga, southern Spain, August 6. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Close
35 / 40
Smoke rises during drought, high temperatures and low humidity in Brasilia, Brazil, August 30. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Smoke rises during drought, high temperatures and low humidity in Brasilia, Brazil, August 30. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Wednesday, August 30, 2017
Smoke rises during drought, high temperatures and low humidity in Brasilia, Brazil, August 30. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
36 / 40
A woman pushes a pram as she walks over a frozen lake during sundown at the Pajulahti sports center near Lahti, Finland, February 21. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

A woman pushes a pram as she walks over a frozen lake during sundown at the Pajulahti sports center near Lahti, Finland, February 21. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Tuesday, February 21, 2017
A woman pushes a pram as she walks over a frozen lake during sundown at the Pajulahti sports center near Lahti, Finland, February 21. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
37 / 40
A man climbs a wall of ice in the city of Liberec, Czech Republic, January 12. REUTERS/David W Cerny

A man climbs a wall of ice in the city of Liberec, Czech Republic, January 12. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Thursday, January 12, 2017
A man climbs a wall of ice in the city of Liberec, Czech Republic, January 12. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Close
38 / 40
Residents clear their cars and street of snow in Weehawken, New Jersey, as the One World Trade Center and lower Manhattan are seen after a snowstorm in New York, March 14. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Residents clear their cars and street of snow in Weehawken, New Jersey, as the One World Trade Center and lower Manhattan are seen after a snowstorm in New York, March 14. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Wednesday, March 15, 2017
Residents clear their cars and street of snow in Weehawken, New Jersey, as the One World Trade Center and lower Manhattan are seen after a snowstorm in New York, March 14. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
39 / 40
Lava, inside the crater of Mount Agung volcano, reflects off ash and clouds, while it erupts, as seen from Amed, Karangasem Regency, Bali, Indonesia, November 30. Picture taken with long exposure. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Lava, inside the crater of Mount Agung volcano, reflects off ash and clouds, while it erupts, as seen from Amed, Karangasem Regency, Bali, Indonesia, November 30. Picture taken with long exposure. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Reuters / Wednesday, November 29, 2017
Lava, inside the crater of Mount Agung volcano, reflects off ash and clouds, while it erupts, as seen from Amed, Karangasem Regency, Bali, Indonesia, November 30. Picture taken with long exposure. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
Close
40 / 40
View Again
View Next
Protests over Trump's Jerusalem move

Protests over Trump's Jerusalem move

Next Slideshows

Protests over Trump's Jerusalem move

Protests over Trump's Jerusalem move

Demonstrations are held around the world over President Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

13 Dec 2017
Notable deaths in 2017

Notable deaths in 2017

Newsmakers and celebrities who died in the past year.

13 Dec 2017
Pictures of the year: Natural disasters

Pictures of the year: Natural disasters

Our top natural disaster photos from the past year.

13 Dec 2017
Thousands flee California wildfires

Thousands flee California wildfires

Fires whipped by Santa Ana winds threaten thousands of homes in Southern California.

13 Dec 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Pilgrimage of the clowns

Pilgrimage of the clowns

Worshippers dressed as clowns carry on a decades-old tradition, parading to Mexico's holiest Catholic shrine to give thanks and ask for prosperity in the New Year.

Six months after the Grenfell Tower fire

Six months after the Grenfell Tower fire

Survivors of a blaze that killed 71 people six months ago in the Grenfell Tower social housing block in west London wept during a multi-faith memorial service at St Paul's Cathedral attended by members of the royal family.

North Korea's nuclear celebrations

North Korea's nuclear celebrations

North Korea celebrates the evolution of its nuclear and missile program.

Protests over Trump's Jerusalem move

Protests over Trump's Jerusalem move

Demonstrations are held around the world over President Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

Notable deaths in 2017

Notable deaths in 2017

Newsmakers and celebrities who died in the past year.

Pictures of the year: Natural disasters

Pictures of the year: Natural disasters

Our top natural disaster photos from the past year.

Thousands flee California wildfires

Thousands flee California wildfires

Fires whipped by Santa Ana winds threaten thousands of homes in Southern California.

Democrat wins Senate seat in Alabama

Democrat wins Senate seat in Alabama

Doug Jones wins a bitter fight for a Senate seat in deeply conservative Alabama, dealing a political blow to President Donald Trump.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast