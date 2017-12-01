Edition:
Pictures of the year: Natural disasters

Residents wade through flood waters from Tropical Storm Harvey in Beaumont Place, Houston, Texas, August 28. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

An aerial view of properties destroyed by the Tubbs Fire is seen in Santa Rosa, California, October 11. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Rescue workers and Mexican soldiers take part in a rescue operation at a collapsed building after an earthquake at the Obrera neighborhood in Mexico City, September 20. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Smoke fills the sky above a burning hillside as tourists relax on the beach in Bormes-les-Mimosas, in the Var department, France, July 26. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

A worker uses a table to move along a flooded street after heavy rainfall in Sao Paulo, Brazil April 7. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

A woman is assisted while crossing a flooded street after the Huaycoloro river flooded its banks in Huachipa, Peru, March 17. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo

Vessels that sank during Hurricane Irma are seen on St. John, U.S. Virgin Islands, September 16. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Tomasa Mozo, 69, a housewife, looks up at the roof as she poses for a portrait inside the ruins of her house after an earthquake in San Jose Platanar, at the epicenter zone, Mexico, September 28. The house was badly damaged but with the help of her family Mozo rescued some furniture. She lives in another room of her house and hopes to repair the damage as soon as possible. "I'm afraid to go out, I can not sleep," Mozo said. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

The Eagle Creek wildfire burns as golfers play at the Beacon Rock Golf Course in North Bonneville, Washington, September 4. REUTERS/Kristi McCluer

Rescue workers drag damaged cars out of debris and mud after a flood in Yongji, Jilin province, China, July 17. CNS/Yang Zaixin via REUTERS

A rescue helicopter hovers in the background as an elderly woman and her poodle use an air mattress to float above flood waters from Tropical Storm Harvey while waiting to be rescued from Scarsdale Boulevard in Houston, Texas, August 27. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Villagers are seen during a forest fire in the town of Litueche in the O'Higgins region, south of Chile, January 24. REUTERS/Carlos Vera

A woman wades through a submerged street in the UNESCO heritage town of Hoi An after Typhoon Damrey hit Vietnam, November 6. REUTERS/Kham

Carmen De Jesus uses a flashlight at the Moradas Las Teresas Elderly House, where about two hundred elderly people live without electricity, following damages caused by Hurricane Maria in Carolina, Puerto Rico, September 30. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A resident looks at a wildfire in Vina del Mar, Chile, March 12. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Cattle killed by wildfires lie in pasture burned by wildfires near Higgins, Texas, March 12. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A burnt house is seen following a forest fire in Vila Nova, near Vouzela, Portugal, October 16. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes

A villager is seen following an eruption of Mount Sinabung volcano, in Beganding Village, Karo, North Sumatra, Indonesia, August 2. REUTERS/YT Haryono

A dog waits to be rescued in a destroyed area after mudslides caused by heavy rains in Manizales, Colombia, April 19. REUTERS/Santiago Osorio

Roberto Morales Santos, 70, looks out after posing for a portrait in his home, damaged by Hurricane Maria, in the municipality of Barranquitas, outside San Juan, Puerto Rico, October 11. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

David Gonzalez comforts his wife Kathy after being rescued from their home flooded by Tropical Storm Harvey in Orange, Texas, August 30. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Rescuers work at the site of a collapsed building after an earthquake in Mexico City, September 20. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Wildfires burn along the Twelve Apostles area of Table Mountain in Cape Town, South Africa, October 13. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Residents use boats to evacuate flood waters from Tropical Storm Harvey along Tidwell Road, east Houston, Texas, August 28. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

The Tampa skyline is seen in the background as local residents (L-R) Rony Ordonez, Jean Dejesus and Henry Gallego take photographs after walking into Hillsborough Bay ahead of Hurricane Irma in Tampa, Florida, September 10. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Alfredo Martinez, a mail man for the U.S. Postal Service delivers the mail at an area damaged by Hurricane Maria in San Juan, Puerto Rico, October 6. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Rescue personnel help Hersey Kirk into a restraint as a rescue helicopter hovers in the distance after she was rescued from her home flooded by Tropical Storm Harvey in Rose City, Texas, U.S. on August 31. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

The La Tuna Canyon fire over Burbank, California, September 2. REUTERS/ Kyle Grillot

A man casts his fishing net in the flood waters next to his partially submerged hut in Morigaon district in the northeastern state of Assam, India, August 17. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

A destroyed car is stuck at the entrance of a house following flash floods which hit areas west of Athens, killing at least 15 people, in Mandra, Greece, November 16. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A sunken boat is pictured in an aerial photo in the Keys in Marathon, Florida, September 13. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Support beams are placed on a crumbling wall of a room during the search for students at the Enrique Rebsamen school after an earthquake in Mexico City, September 21. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

A firefighter rides a motorbike away from a forest fire next to the village of Macao, near Castelo Branco, Portugal, July 26. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

A girl hugs a Mexican marine officer as she offers hugs to people near the site of a collapsed building after an earthquake, in Mexico City, September 23. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

The contents of a damaged home can be seen as recovery efforts continue following Hurricane Maria near the town of Comerio, Puerto Rico, October 7. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A cow walks amidst the debris of burnt houses after recent wildfires in the Siberian settlement of Strelka, located on the bank of the Angara River in Krasnoyarsk region, Russia, May 25. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

A firefighter is seen near flames from a forest fire in Cabanoes, near Lousa, Portugal, October 16. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes

Rescue members walk during the burial of a companion who died after flooding and mudslides caused by heavy rains lead several rivers to overflow, pushing sediment and rocks into buildings and roads, in Mocoa, Colombia, April 4. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga

Boats wrecked by Hurricane Irma are seen from a plane in Sint Maarten, Netherlands September 11. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

A religious statue slumps to the side after an earthquake hit the island of Ischia, near Naples, Italy, August 22. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca

Debris rolls down the rockface of a mountain after an earthquake outside Jiuzhaigou, Sichuan province, China, August 10. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A doctor checks the eyes of Hilda Colon at a shelter set up at the Pedrin Zorrilla coliseum after the area was hit by Hurricane Maria in San Juan, Puerto Rico, September 25. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A horse runs from burning grasslands of the Long Valley fire near Doyle, California, July 13. Lassen County Sheriff's Office/via REUTERS

Soldiers and rescue workers search in the rubble of a collapsed building after an earthquake in Mexico City, September 20. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Disneyland is seen as wildfires rage in Anaheim, California, October 9. INSTAGRAM /@KENNYA.BOULTER/Kennya Boulter via REUTERS

Trees denuded by Hurricane Irma line a hilltop on St. John, U.S. Virgin Islands, September 16. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

A sign saying "Send Tesla" is spelled out with remnants of a nearby house destroyed by Hurricane Irma as the occupant camps on the site, twelve days after the devastating storm raked the island, on the northern shore of St. John, U.S. Virgin Islands September 16, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

A military vehicle evacuates about two dozen residents from the Autumn Chase Park apartments while pushing its way through flood waters caused by Tropical Storm Harvey in Port Arthur, Texas, August 31. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

The remains of burnt houses are seen through the window of a destroyed house as the worst wildfires in Chile's modern history ravage wide swaths of the country's central-south regions, in Santa Olga, Chile January 26. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

Local residents ride a horse by a destroyed building after Hurricane Maria in Jayuya, Puerto Rico, October 4. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

