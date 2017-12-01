Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Fri Dec 1, 2017 | 7:40pm GMT

Pictures of the year: Oddly

A woman dives and pretends to ride a bike at Underwater Park in Pula, Croatia, August 1. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / Tuesday, August 01, 2017
Anfisa, a 12-year-old female chimpanzee, picks its nose at the Royev Ruchey Zoo in a suburb of the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia, October 18. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / Wednesday, October 18, 2017
Nermin Halilagic, 38, poses with kitchen utensils in Bihac, Bosnia and Herzegovina, January 23. Halilagic discovered earlier this year that he had the unusual ability to attach items to his body using what he says is a special energy radiated from his body. Without making any special preparation, he says he is able to hold on to spoons, forks, knives, and other kitchen appliances, as well as non-metal objects like remote controls, all plastic stuff, and cell phones. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Reuters / Tuesday, January 24, 2017
A rare white moose is seen in Gunnarskog, Varmland, Sweden July 31. TT News Agency/Tommy Pedersen via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, August 14, 2017
Maurizio Cattelan's "America", a fully functional solid gold toilet, is seen at The Guggenheim Museum in New York City, August 30. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Monday, November 27, 2017
A model presents a creation by Hu Sheguang at China Fashion Week in Beijing, November 7. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Tuesday, November 07, 2017
A wingsuit flyer hits the target during Wingsuit Flying World Championship in Zhangjiajie, Hunan province, China, September 11. China Daily via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, September 12, 2017
A visitor wearing a T. Rex costume uses the lavatory at the London Comic Con, at the ExCel exhibition centre in east London, October 27. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Friday, October 27, 2017
A golden eagle grabs a flying drone during a military training exercise at Mont-de-Marsan French Air Force base, Southwestern France, February 10. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Friday, February 10, 2017
Babyclon owner Cristina Iglesias adjusts an Avatar baby at the Bilbao Reborn Doll Show, a trade fair featuring hyperrealist silicone and vinyl babies, known as "Reborns", in Bilbao, northern Spain, June 11. REUTERS/Vincent West

Reuters / Sunday, June 11, 2017
Chunhun (R), the leader of Japan's North Korea fan club called sengun-joshi, or military-first girls, and other members practice a Moranbong Band dance in Tokyo, October 29. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Thursday, November 02, 2017
The Ford and Virginia Tech research simulated a self-driving vehicle using a "seat suit" to conceal the human driver. This was done to explore pedestrian reaction to external lighting signals that indicate when the vehicle is driving, yielding or accelerating from a stop in Arlington, Virginia, September 13. Ford Motor Company/via Reuters

Reuters / Monday, November 27, 2017
Palestinian barber Ramadan Odwan styles and straightens the hair of a customer with fire at his salon in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, February 2. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Thursday, February 09, 2017
A man carries his pet cat as he walks under the cherry blossoms at Tongji University in Shanghai, April 4. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Tuesday, April 04, 2017
A goat climbs on Kylie Kennedy during a yoga class with eight students and five goats at Jenness Farm in Nottingham, New Hampshire, May 18. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, May 19, 2017
A man dressed as a devil performs during a Krampus show in Goricane, Slovenia, November 18. REUTERS/Borut Zivulovic

Reuters / Sunday, November 19, 2017
A girl reacts as colored water is thrown on her face while celebrating Holi, the Festival of Colors, in Mumbai, India, March 13. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Monday, March 13, 2017
Slime eels, otherwise known as Pacific hagfish, cover Highway 101 after a flatbed truck carrying them in tanks overturned near Depoe Bay, Oregon, July 13. Depoe Bay Fire District/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, July 14, 2017
A boy dressed as Pennywise the Dancing Clown from the movie "It" poses for a photo during a Halloween party in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, October 27. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Sunday, October 29, 2017
California "weed nun" Christine Meeusen, 57, (R), and India Delgado, who goes by the name Sister Eevee, smoke a joint at Sisters of the Valley near Merced, California, April 18. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Thursday, April 20, 2017
Pigs are herded off a platform into water by breeders during daily exercise at a pig farm in Shenyang, Liaoning province, China August 14. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, August 16, 2017
Singer Grace Jones adjusts her hat as she arrives for the UK premiere of her movie "Grace Jones: Bloodlight and Bami" in London, Britain, October 25. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Wednesday, October 25, 2017
Willem Grant of Manhattan walks through British artist Lucy Sparrow's installation "The Convenience Store (8 'til Late)," which recreates a New York convenience store but with all the products made of felt at The Standard, High Line in Manhattan, New York, June 5. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Monday, November 27, 2017
Tom Morgan, from Bristol-based company The Adventurists, flies in a chair with large party balloons tied to it near Johannesburg, South Africa, October 20. The Adventurists and Richard Brandon Cox/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, November 27, 2017
Students of the Krasnoyarsk choreographic college Anastasia Shevtsova (R) and Yulia Lyakhovykh do leg-splits as they study for an exam and a performance by the graduates at the State Theatre of Opera and Ballet, at the college's campus in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia, May 4. REUTERS/ Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / Friday, May 05, 2017
French Model Emeline Duhautoy poses with her collection of 1,679 stuffed toy cows she has been collecting for over seven years at her home in Saint-Omer, northern France, March 12. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Sunday, March 12, 2017
Hanifa Doosti (C), 17, and other students of the Shaolin Wushu club show their Wushu skills to other students on a hilltop in Kabul, Afghanistan January 29. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Thursday, February 02, 2017
A woman with long hair poses for pictures in Weihai, Shandong province, China, April 22. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, April 23, 2017
Mermaid and diving instructor Luciana Fuzetti trains whilst wearing a mermaid tail in the Tijucas Islands in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil July 22. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Friday, August 11, 2017
A groom naps as newlywed couples attend a mass wedding ceremony of the Unification Church at Cheongshim Peace World Centre in Gapyeong, South Korea, September 7. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Thursday, September 07, 2017
