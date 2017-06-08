Polling station pooches
A voter arrives with a dog at a polling station in Brighton. REUTERS/Adam Holt
Dogs wait for their owner outside a polling station in Penally, Wales. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden
A voter leaves the polling station with her dog in Congleton. REUTERS/Paul Childs
A dog is seen close to the polling station sing in Hastings. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
A voter arrives with his dog at a private garage which is being used as a polling station in Coulsdon. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A voter leaves a polling station with a bulldog in London. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
A man sits with his dog inside the Fox and Hounds public house used as a temporary polling station in Christmas Common. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
A voter arrives with her dog at a polling station in Hastings. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
A dog waits outside a private garage which is being used as a polling station in Coulsdon. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A voter leaves a private garage which is being used as a polling station in Coulsdon. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
London's Borough Market crime scene
Investigators comb over the Borough Market area in London looking for evidence after the weekend attack that killed eight people.
