Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Thu Jun 8, 2017 | 1:20pm BST

Polling station pooches

A voter arrives with a dog at a polling station in Brighton. REUTERS/Adam Holt

A voter arrives with a dog at a polling station in Brighton. REUTERS/Adam Holt

Reuters / Thursday, June 08, 2017
A voter arrives with a dog at a polling station in Brighton. REUTERS/Adam Holt
Close
1 / 10
Dogs wait for their owner outside a polling station in Penally, Wales. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

Dogs wait for their owner outside a polling station in Penally, Wales. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

Reuters / Thursday, June 08, 2017
Dogs wait for their owner outside a polling station in Penally, Wales. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden
Close
2 / 10
A voter leaves the polling station with her dog in Congleton. REUTERS/Paul Childs

A voter leaves the polling station with her dog in Congleton. REUTERS/Paul Childs

Reuters / Thursday, June 08, 2017
A voter leaves the polling station with her dog in Congleton. REUTERS/Paul Childs
Close
3 / 10
A dog is seen close to the polling station sing in Hastings. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

A dog is seen close to the polling station sing in Hastings. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Thursday, June 08, 2017
A dog is seen close to the polling station sing in Hastings. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Close
4 / 10
A voter arrives with his dog at a private garage which is being used as a polling station in Coulsdon. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

A voter arrives with his dog at a private garage which is being used as a polling station in Coulsdon. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Thursday, June 08, 2017
A voter arrives with his dog at a private garage which is being used as a polling station in Coulsdon. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
5 / 10
A voter leaves a polling station with a bulldog in London. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

A voter leaves a polling station with a bulldog in London. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Thursday, June 08, 2017
A voter leaves a polling station with a bulldog in London. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Close
6 / 10
A man sits with his dog inside the Fox and Hounds public house used as a temporary polling station in Christmas Common. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

A man sits with his dog inside the Fox and Hounds public house used as a temporary polling station in Christmas Common. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Reuters / Thursday, June 08, 2017
A man sits with his dog inside the Fox and Hounds public house used as a temporary polling station in Christmas Common. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Close
7 / 10
A voter arrives with her dog at a polling station in Hastings. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

A voter arrives with her dog at a polling station in Hastings. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Thursday, June 08, 2017
A voter arrives with her dog at a polling station in Hastings. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Close
8 / 10
A dog waits outside a private garage which is being used as a polling station in Coulsdon. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

A dog waits outside a private garage which is being used as a polling station in Coulsdon. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Thursday, June 08, 2017
A dog waits outside a private garage which is being used as a polling station in Coulsdon. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
9 / 10
A voter leaves a private garage which is being used as a polling station in Coulsdon. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

A voter leaves a private garage which is being used as a polling station in Coulsdon. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Thursday, June 08, 2017
A voter leaves a private garage which is being used as a polling station in Coulsdon. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
10 / 10
View Again
View Next
Violence engulfs Venezuela's capital

Violence engulfs Venezuela's capital

Next Slideshows

Violence engulfs Venezuela's capital

Violence engulfs Venezuela's capital

A 17-year-old Venezuelan protester died in ferocious clashes between security forces and protesters in Caracas, taking the death toll from unrest since April to...

08 Jun 2017
On the UK campaign trail

On the UK campaign trail

On the campaign trail with Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May and leader of the opposition Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn.

07 Jun 2017
London's Borough Market crime scene

London's Borough Market crime scene

Investigators comb over the Borough Market area in London looking for evidence after the weekend attack that killed eight people.

07 Jun 2017
London's Borough Market crime scene

London's Borough Market crime scene

Investigators comb over the Borough Market area in London looking for evidence after the weekend attack that killed eight people.

07 Jun 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Post-election riots turn deadly in Kenya

Post-election riots turn deadly in Kenya

Protests turn deadly as Kenyan police crackdown on demonstrators angered at the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development

Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development

Dongsanqi village is the latest community to be demolished under a municipal campaign to dismantle what the city authority says are unsafe dwellings following years of "disorderly" development.

World Athletics Championships

World Athletics Championships

The world's top athletes compete in London.

Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital

Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital

The U.S-backed Syrian Democratic Forces are on the verge of seizing full control of the southern neighborhoods of Islamic State-held Raqqa.

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Some cross by foot, others take taxis close to the Canada-U.S. border, crossing into Quebec in an effort to claim asylum.

Balloons over Bristol

Balloons over Bristol

Floating over southwest England at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta.

White House under renovation

White House under renovation

While President Trump vacations at his golf estate in Bedminster, New Jersey, crews are hard at work renovating the White House.

Tensions rise after Kenya's contested election

Tensions rise after Kenya's contested election

Kenyans protest following a presidential election, as provisional results show President Uhuru Kenyatta with a lead of 1.4 million votes as he vies for a second and final five-year term.

Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast