Pictures | Thu Jul 27, 2017 | 2:01pm BST

Portugal battles raging wildfires

Firefighters work to put out a forest fire next to the village of Macao, near Castelo Branco. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Wednesday, July 26, 2017
A firefighter is riding a motorbike away from a forest fire next to the village of Macao, near Castelo Branco. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Wednesday, July 26, 2017
A burned lamp post is seen next to the village of Gaviao. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Wednesday, July 26, 2017
Firefighters work to put out a forest fire next to the village of Macao, near Castelo Branco. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Wednesday, July 26, 2017
A firefighting plane dumps water on a forest fire next to the village of Macao, near Castelo Branco. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Wednesday, July 26, 2017
A villager works to put out a forest fire in the village of Brejo Grande, near Castelo Branco. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Tuesday, July 25, 2017
Firefighters work to put out a forest fire in the village of Carvoeiro, near Castelo Branco. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Tuesday, July 25, 2017
Firefighters work to put out a forest fire next to the village of Macao, near Castelo Branco. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Wednesday, July 26, 2017
A car burns during a forest fire in the village of Carvoeiro, near Castelo Branco. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Tuesday, July 25, 2017
A dog walks near a tree burning in the village of Carvoeiro, near Castelo Branco. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Tuesday, July 25, 2017
A firefighter works to put out a forest fire in the village of Carvoeiro, near Castelo Branco. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Tuesday, July 25, 2017
Flames of an approaching forest fire are seen in the village of Carvoeiro, near Castelo Branco. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Tuesday, July 25, 2017
Firefighters work to put out a forest fire next to the village of Macao, near Castelo Branco. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Wednesday, July 26, 2017
A firefighting plane dumps water on a forest fire next to the village of Macao, near Castelo Branco. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Wednesday, July 26, 2017
Flames of an approaching forest fire are seen near the village of Carvoeiro, near Castelo Branco. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Tuesday, July 25, 2017
A firefighter works to put out a forest fire in the village of Carvoeiro, near Castelo Branco. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Tuesday, July 25, 2017
Firefighters work to put out a forest fire in the village of Carvoeiro, near Castelo Branco. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Tuesday, July 25, 2017
A firefighter looks for a forest fire next to the village of Macao, near Castelo Branco. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Wednesday, July 26, 2017
Firefighters work to put out a forest fire next to the village of Macao, near Castelo Branco. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Wednesday, July 26, 2017
A firefighter works to put out a forest fire in the village of Carvoeiro, near Castelo Branco. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Tuesday, July 25, 2017
An active front of a forest fire is seen next to the village of Castelo. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Wednesday, July 26, 2017
A firefighter works to put out a forest fire in the village of Carvoeiro, near Castelo Branco. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Tuesday, July 25, 2017
A villager works to put out a forest fire in the village of Brejo Grande, near Castelo Branco. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Tuesday, July 25, 2017
A villager leaves a forest fire in the village of Brejo Grande, near Castelo Branco. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Tuesday, July 25, 2017
Firefighters work to put out a forest fire next to the village of Macao, near Castelo Branco. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Wednesday, July 26, 2017
