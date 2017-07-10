Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Mon Jul 10, 2017 | 5:20pm BST

Pow wow gathering in New Mexico

Seven-year-old Kelly Dee, who is Navajo Hopi, competes in junior girls' fancy shawl category on the second day of the 32nd Annual Taos Pueblo Pow Wow, a Native American dance competition and social gathering, in Taos, New Mexico, July 8, 2017. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Seven-year-old Kelly Dee, who is Navajo Hopi, competes in junior girls' fancy shawl category on the second day of the 32nd Annual Taos Pueblo Pow Wow, a Native American dance competition and social gathering, in Taos, New Mexico, July 8, 2017....more

Reuters / Sunday, July 09, 2017
Seven-year-old Kelly Dee, who is Navajo Hopi, competes in junior girls' fancy shawl category on the second day of the 32nd Annual Taos Pueblo Pow Wow, a Native American dance competition and social gathering, in Taos, New Mexico, July 8, 2017. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
1 / 24
Women's Golden Age competitors take part in the evening Grand Entry on the second day. According to the organizers, "A pow wow is a gathering of Indian Nations in a common circle of friendship." Over 100 dancers competed at the 32nd Annual Taos Pueblo Pow Wow. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Women's Golden Age competitors take part in the evening Grand Entry on the second day. According to the organizers, "A pow wow is a gathering of Indian Nations in a common circle of friendship." Over 100 dancers competed at the 32nd Annual Taos...more

Reuters / Sunday, July 09, 2017
Women's Golden Age competitors take part in the evening Grand Entry on the second day. According to the organizers, "A pow wow is a gathering of Indian Nations in a common circle of friendship." Over 100 dancers competed at the 32nd Annual Taos Pueblo Pow Wow. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
2 / 24
Nine-year-old Anhinga Benally, who is a Navajo junior girls' jingle competitor, prepares to dance on the first night. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Nine-year-old Anhinga Benally, who is a Navajo junior girls' jingle competitor, prepares to dance on the first night. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, July 10, 2017
Nine-year-old Anhinga Benally, who is a Navajo junior girls' jingle competitor, prepares to dance on the first night. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
3 / 24
Narciso Toledo, from Jemez, carries the Eagle Staff in the evening Grand Entry on the second day. Organizers say "a pow wow usually begins with a Grand Entry of the dancers. All participants dance into the circle in their respective categories, led into the arena by a tribal elder or veteran carrying a staff of eagle feathers. The eagle feather staff is the universal symbol and 'flag' of Indian people throughout North America." REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Narciso Toledo, from Jemez, carries the Eagle Staff in the evening Grand Entry on the second day. Organizers say "a pow wow usually begins with a Grand Entry of the dancers. All participants dance into the circle in their respective categories, led...more

Reuters / Sunday, July 09, 2017
Narciso Toledo, from Jemez, carries the Eagle Staff in the evening Grand Entry on the second day. Organizers say "a pow wow usually begins with a Grand Entry of the dancers. All participants dance into the circle in their respective categories, led into the arena by a tribal elder or veteran carrying a staff of eagle feathers. The eagle feather staff is the universal symbol and 'flag' of Indian people throughout North America." REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
4 / 24
Dancers take part in the evening Grand Entry on the second day. Organizers explain: "The dance competition for women and men is broken down by age group and dance style. These include for men, the traditional, fancy, grass, and most recently, chicken dances; and the women, the traditional, fancy shawl, and jingle dress dances. The traditional dance style can sometimes be separated or combined into a Northern and Southern dance style. Age categories include: Golden, Adult, Teens, Juniors, and sometimes Tiny Tots." REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Dancers take part in the evening Grand Entry on the second day. Organizers explain: "The dance competition for women and men is broken down by age group and dance style. These include for men, the traditional, fancy, grass, and most recently, chicken...more

Reuters / Sunday, July 09, 2017
Dancers take part in the evening Grand Entry on the second day. Organizers explain: "The dance competition for women and men is broken down by age group and dance style. These include for men, the traditional, fancy, grass, and most recently, chicken dances; and the women, the traditional, fancy shawl, and jingle dress dances. The traditional dance style can sometimes be separated or combined into a Northern and Southern dance style. Age categories include: Golden, Adult, Teens, Juniors, and sometimes Tiny Tots." REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
5 / 24
Women's Golden Age competitors take part in the evening Grand Entry on the second day. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Women's Golden Age competitors take part in the evening Grand Entry on the second day. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Sunday, July 09, 2017
Women's Golden Age competitors take part in the evening Grand Entry on the second day. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
6 / 24
Monty Walters, a Navajo Northern traditional competitor, waits for the Grand Entry on the opening night. Men's fancy dancers can be recognized by the large double feather bustles worn on their backs. The fancy dancer typically wears a colorful cape and apron trimmed with fringes and beadwork. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Monty Walters, a Navajo Northern traditional competitor, waits for the Grand Entry on the opening night. Men's fancy dancers can be recognized by the large double feather bustles worn on their backs. The fancy dancer typically wears a colorful cape...more

Reuters / Sunday, July 09, 2017
Monty Walters, a Navajo Northern traditional competitor, waits for the Grand Entry on the opening night. Men's fancy dancers can be recognized by the large double feather bustles worn on their backs. The fancy dancer typically wears a colorful cape and apron trimmed with fringes and beadwork. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
7 / 24
Dancers take part in the Grand Entry on the opening night. Northern traditional dancers are men that wear full feather bustles on their back that typically come from an eagle or some other bird of prey. On their head, there is either a roach made of porcupine quills and/or deer tail hair, or a feather headdress. These dancers carry staffs and shields as they represent the older style of dances of their fathers and grandfathers from the Northern Plains. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Dancers take part in the Grand Entry on the opening night. Northern traditional dancers are men that wear full feather bustles on their back that typically come from an eagle or some other bird of prey. On their head, there is either a roach made of...more

Reuters / Sunday, July 09, 2017
Dancers take part in the Grand Entry on the opening night. Northern traditional dancers are men that wear full feather bustles on their back that typically come from an eagle or some other bird of prey. On their head, there is either a roach made of porcupine quills and/or deer tail hair, or a feather headdress. These dancers carry staffs and shields as they represent the older style of dances of their fathers and grandfathers from the Northern Plains. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
8 / 24
Seven-year-old Kerri Martin, who is a Navajo junior girls' fancy competitor, dances on the second day. Women's fancy shawl dancers are typified by the elaborately beaded capes, moccasins, and leggings. These are complemented by intricately embroidered or decorated fringed shawls. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Seven-year-old Kerri Martin, who is a Navajo junior girls' fancy competitor, dances on the second day. Women's fancy shawl dancers are typified by the elaborately beaded capes, moccasins, and leggings. These are complemented by intricately...more

Reuters / Sunday, July 09, 2017
Seven-year-old Kerri Martin, who is a Navajo junior girls' fancy competitor, dances on the second day. Women's fancy shawl dancers are typified by the elaborately beaded capes, moccasins, and leggings. These are complemented by intricately embroidered or decorated fringed shawls. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
9 / 24
Thirteen-year-old Nizhoni Stencil, who is Navajo, and twelve-year-old Tasia Pecos, who is Jemez, prepare for the Grand Entry on the opening night. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Thirteen-year-old Nizhoni Stencil, who is Navajo, and twelve-year-old Tasia Pecos, who is Jemez, prepare for the Grand Entry on the opening night. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Sunday, July 09, 2017
Thirteen-year-old Nizhoni Stencil, who is Navajo, and twelve-year-old Tasia Pecos, who is Jemez, prepare for the Grand Entry on the opening night. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
10 / 24
Dylan Ashley, who is Oglala Lakota, gets his hair braided by his cousin Justina Bruns in preparation. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Dylan Ashley, who is Oglala Lakota, gets his hair braided by his cousin Justina Bruns in preparation. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Sunday, July 09, 2017
Dylan Ashley, who is Oglala Lakota, gets his hair braided by his cousin Justina Bruns in preparation. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
11 / 24
Dylan Ashley, who is Oglala Lakota, prepares. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Dylan Ashley, who is Oglala Lakota, prepares. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Sunday, July 09, 2017
Dylan Ashley, who is Oglala Lakota, prepares. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
12 / 24
Sierra Pete, a Navajo women's fancy shawl competitor, sews the final fringes on her shawl in the back of her car. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Sierra Pete, a Navajo women's fancy shawl competitor, sews the final fringes on her shawl in the back of her car. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Sunday, July 09, 2017
Sierra Pete, a Navajo women's fancy shawl competitor, sews the final fringes on her shawl in the back of her car. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
13 / 24
Nine-year-old Darrian Archuleta (R), a Pueblo-Southern Ute junior boys' traditional dancer, prepares. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Nine-year-old Darrian Archuleta (R), a Pueblo-Southern Ute junior boys' traditional dancer, prepares. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Sunday, July 09, 2017
Nine-year-old Darrian Archuleta (R), a Pueblo-Southern Ute junior boys' traditional dancer, prepares. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
14 / 24
Kaidon Draper, a Navajo teen boys' fancy competitor, takes part in the Grand Entry on the opening night. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Kaidon Draper, a Navajo teen boys' fancy competitor, takes part in the Grand Entry on the opening night. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Sunday, July 09, 2017
Kaidon Draper, a Navajo teen boys' fancy competitor, takes part in the Grand Entry on the opening night. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
15 / 24
A dancer's regalia is hung on a fence before the second day. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A dancer's regalia is hung on a fence before the second day. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Sunday, July 09, 2017
A dancer's regalia is hung on a fence before the second day. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
16 / 24
Teen boys' fancy competitors stand before the judges after dancing on the second day. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Teen boys' fancy competitors stand before the judges after dancing on the second day. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Sunday, July 09, 2017
Teen boys' fancy competitors stand before the judges after dancing on the second day. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
17 / 24
Linda Sewell, a Lakota women's golden age competitor, takes part in the Grand Entry on the opening night. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Linda Sewell, a Lakota women's golden age competitor, takes part in the Grand Entry on the opening night. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Sunday, July 09, 2017
Linda Sewell, a Lakota women's golden age competitor, takes part in the Grand Entry on the opening night. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
18 / 24
Dancers take part in the evening Grand Entry on the second day. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Dancers take part in the evening Grand Entry on the second day. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Sunday, July 09, 2017
Dancers take part in the evening Grand Entry on the second day. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
19 / 24
Competitors take part in an inter-tribal dance. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Competitors take part in an inter-tribal dance. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Sunday, July 09, 2017
Competitors take part in an inter-tribal dance. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
20 / 24
Dancers take part in the Grand Entry on the opening night. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Dancers take part in the Grand Entry on the opening night. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Sunday, July 09, 2017
Dancers take part in the Grand Entry on the opening night. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
21 / 24
Dancers take part in the evening Grand Entry on the second day. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Dancers take part in the evening Grand Entry on the second day. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Sunday, July 09, 2017
Dancers take part in the evening Grand Entry on the second day. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
22 / 24
A competitor waits for food. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A competitor waits for food. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Sunday, July 09, 2017
A competitor waits for food. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
23 / 24
Evelyn Martinez, a Taos Pueblo women's jingle competitor, takes part in the Grand Entry on the opening night. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Evelyn Martinez, a Taos Pueblo women's jingle competitor, takes part in the Grand Entry on the opening night. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Sunday, July 09, 2017
Evelyn Martinez, a Taos Pueblo women's jingle competitor, takes part in the Grand Entry on the opening night. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Turkey's 25-day-long opposition protest

Turkey's 25-day-long opposition protest

Next Slideshows

Turkey's 25-day-long opposition protest

Turkey's 25-day-long opposition protest

Kemal Kilicdaroglu's 25-day march from Ankara to Istanbul culminates in the biggest protest yet against the year-long, post-coup crackdown.

10 Jul 2017
Running of the bulls

Running of the bulls

Highlights from the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain.

07 Jul 2017
Caught in teargas in Caracas

Caught in teargas in Caracas

People flee a shopping mall after smoke from tear gas fired by security forces got inside during clashes with demonstrators at a rally against Venezuelan...

07 Jul 2017
Training the Afghan National Army

Training the Afghan National Army

U.S. Marines train Afghan soldiers to take on a Taliban insurgency that now controls or contests some 40 percent of territory.

06 Jul 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Post-election riots turn deadly in Kenya

Post-election riots turn deadly in Kenya

Protests turn deadly as Kenyan police crackdown on demonstrators angered at the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development

Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development

Dongsanqi village is the latest community to be demolished under a municipal campaign to dismantle what the city authority says are unsafe dwellings following years of "disorderly" development.

World Athletics Championships

World Athletics Championships

The world's top athletes compete in London.

Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital

Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital

The U.S-backed Syrian Democratic Forces are on the verge of seizing full control of the southern neighborhoods of Islamic State-held Raqqa.

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Some cross by foot, others take taxis close to the Canada-U.S. border, crossing into Quebec in an effort to claim asylum.

Balloons over Bristol

Balloons over Bristol

Floating over southwest England at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta.

White House under renovation

White House under renovation

While President Trump vacations at his golf estate in Bedminster, New Jersey, crews are hard at work renovating the White House.

Tensions rise after Kenya's contested election

Tensions rise after Kenya's contested election

Kenyans protest following a presidential election, as provisional results show President Uhuru Kenyatta with a lead of 1.4 million votes as he vies for a second and final five-year term.

Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast