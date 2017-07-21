Preparing for a Syrian gas attack

Syrian medical staff take part in a training exercise. Osama Darwish, a doctor at Maarat al-Numan hospital around 20 km (nearly 15 miles) north of Khan Sheikhoun, said his colleagues were overwhelmed when around 100 victims of the April sarin attack started to be brought in. "That was the first (nerve agent) case that we had dealt with. We had treated for chlorine, but the symptoms of chlorine are different. They were very severe," he said. "The hospital wasn't prepared. We didn't have the equipment or the kit for medical teams to protect themselves," Darwish said during a break in training, resting in the shade of a Turkish fire service truck brought in for the exercise. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

