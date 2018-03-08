Preparing for the Paralympics
Francois Frederic of France at the start of the Alpine Skiing Men's Downhill Sitting 1st training run at The Jeongseon Alpine Centre before the Paralympic Winter Games in PyeongChang, South Korea. OIS/IOC/Simon Bruty/Handout via Reuters
Lena Schroeder (R) of Norway shares a laugh with her teammates during the para ice hockey practice. Schroeder is the only female para ice hockey player at the Pyeongchang Paralympics. OIS/IOC/Joel Marklund/Handout via Reuters
Stephanie Jallen of the U.S. is seen during the Alpine Skiing practice at the Jeongseon Alpine Centre. OIS/IOC/Simon Bruty/Handout via Reuters
Wheelchairs seen during the Alpine Skiing practice at the Jeongseon Alpine Centre. OIS/IOC/Simon Bruty/Handout via Reuters
Ina Forrest and Dennis Thiessen of Canada deliver the stone during the wheelchair curling practice. OIS/IOC/Joel Marklund/Handout via Reuters
Biathlon and Cross Country athlete Yves Bourque of Canada arrives at The Paralympic Village. OIS/IOC/Thomas Lovelock/Handout via Reuters
Stephen Lawler of the U.S. at the start of the Alpine Skiing Men's Downhill Sitting 1st training run. OIS/IOC/Simon Bruty/Handout via Reuters
Santeri Kiiveri of Finland at the start of the Alpine Skiing Men's Downhill Standing 1st training run. OIS/IOC/Simon Bruty/Handout via Reuters
The delegation and the team of North Korea arrive at The Paralympic Village. OIS/IOC/Thomas Lovelock/Handout via Reuters
Zdenek Safranek of the Czech Republic prepares to enter the rink for his Ice Hockey team's practice at the Gangneung Hockey Centre. OIS/IOC/Joel Marklund/Handout via Reuters
Ola Oiseth and Morten Vaernes of Norway in action during the para ice hockey practice. OIS/IOC/Joel Marklund/Handout via Reuters
Close up of athletes' wheelchairs. OIS/IOC/Joel Marklund/Handout via Reuters
Korean musicians perform for the Poland team welcome ceremony at The Paralympic Village. OIS/IOC/Joel Marklund/Handout via Reuters
A man clears the snow from the spectators' stands at the Jeongseon Alpine Centre. OIS/IOC/Simon Bruty/Handout via Reuters
The Paralympic symbols (The Agitos) are seen at the Jeongseon Alpine Centre. OIS/IOC/Simon Bruty/Handout via Reuters
Neutral Paralympic Athlete Marat Romanov is seen during wheelchair curling practice. OIS/IOC/Joel Marklund/Handout via Reuters
Linda van Impelen of the Netherlands prepares for Alpine Skiing practice. OIS/IOC/Simon Bruty/Handout via Reuters
Niels de Langen of the Netherlands at the start of the Alpine Skiing Men's Downhill Sitting 1st training run. OIS/IOC/Simon Bruty/Handout via Reuters
Lena Schroeder of Norway in action during her Ice Hockey team's practice. Schroeder is the only female among 135 Ice Hockey players at the PyeongChang Paralympics. OIS/IOC/Joel Marklund/Handout via Reuters
Penny Greely from the U.S. curling team plays pool at the Paralympic Village. OIS/IOC/Thomas Lovelock/Handout via Reuters
North Korean athletes arrive at the Korean-transit office near the Demilitarized Zone in Paju, South Korea. REUTERS/Ahn Young-joon/Pool
Lena Schroeder of Norway (right) in action alongside Jiri Raul (left) and Martin Novak of the Czech Republic during an Ice Hockey practice. OIS/IOC/Joel Marklund/Handout via Reuters
Kirk Black from the U.S. curling team plays air hockey at the Paralympic Village. OIS/IOC/Thomas Lovelock/Handout via Reuters
Goran Karlsson and Anders Wistrand of Sweden are seen during their Ice Hockey team's practice. OIS/IOC/Joel Marklund/Handout via Reuters
Daisuke Uehara of Japan is interviewed after his Ice Hockey team's practice. OIS/IOC/Joel Marklund/Handout via Reuters
Next Slideshows
Best of IAAF Championships
Highlights from the IAAF World Indoor Athletics Championships in Portland.
OAR wins Olympic hockey gold
The Olympic Athletes from Russia defeated Germany 4-3 in overtime to claim men's hockey gold.
Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 15
Highlights from day fifteen of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.
Team USA wins women's hockey gold in Pyeongchang
The United States beat Canada 3-2 in a shootout to win their first gold medal in women's Olympic ice hockey since 1998 and snap a streak of four consecutive...
MORE IN PICTURES
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
International Women's Day
Events marking International Women's Day around the world.
Mark Hamill gets a star
Actor Mark Hamill is awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Crufts Dog Show
Dogs from around the world compete in Britain's famed Crufts Dog Show.
Russian forces in Syria
Russian soldiers allied with the Syrian government on patrol outside the besieged eastern Ghouta region, near Damascus.
Sri Lanka in state of emergency
Sri Lanka declared a nationwide state of emergency for 10 days to stop the spread of communal violence after clashes erupted between majority Buddhists and members of the minority Muslim community.
Women of the world
A look at women and girls around the world on International Women's Day.