Pictures | Mon Oct 30, 2017 | 10:35pm GMT

Pride in Taipei

A participant is wrapped in a LGBT flag as he takes part in a lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) pride parade in Taipei, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Saturday, October 28, 2017
Participants take part in a lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) pride parade in Taipei. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Saturday, October 28, 2017
Participants take part in a lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) pride parade in Taipei. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Saturday, October 28, 2017
Children play on a giant rainbow flag as they take part in a lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) pride parade in Taipei. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Saturday, October 28, 2017
Participants react as they take part in a lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) pride parade in Taipei. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Saturday, October 28, 2017
A participant wearing wedding dress takes part in a lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) pride parade in Taipei. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Saturday, October 28, 2017
Participants take part in a lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) pride parade in Taipei. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Saturday, October 28, 2017
A participant waves a rainbow flag in front of President's office building during a lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) pride parade in Taipei. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Saturday, October 28, 2017
Participants perform as they take part in the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) pride parade in Taipei. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Saturday, October 28, 2017
Participants hold a giant rainbow flag as they take part in a lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) pride parade in Taipei. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Saturday, October 28, 2017
Participants hold a giant rainbow flag as they take part in a lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) pride parade in Taipei. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Saturday, October 28, 2017
