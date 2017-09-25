Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Mon Sep 25, 2017 | 8:35pm BST

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's first public appearance

Prince Harry arrives with girlfriend actress Meghan Markle at the wheelchair tennis event during the Invictus Games in Toronto, Canada, September 25, 2017. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made their first formal public appearance together on Monday, with the couple holding hands while watching a wheelchair tennis match at the Invictus Games in Toronto. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Prince Harry arrives with girlfriend actress Meghan Markle at the wheelchair tennis event during the Invictus Games in Toronto, Canada, September 25, 2017. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made their first formal public appearance together on Monday,...more

Reuters / Monday, September 25, 2017
Prince Harry arrives with girlfriend actress Meghan Markle at the wheelchair tennis event during the Invictus Games in Toronto, Canada, September 25, 2017. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made their first formal public appearance together on Monday, with the couple holding hands while watching a wheelchair tennis match at the Invictus Games in Toronto. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
1 / 8
Prince Harry arrives with Meghan Markle. Markle, an American actress who stars in the TV legal drama "Suits", has been dating Harry for more than a year. They both appeared at the Invictus Games opening ceremony on the weekend, but sat apart and were not photographed together. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Prince Harry arrives with Meghan Markle. Markle, an American actress who stars in the TV legal drama "Suits", has been dating Harry for more than a year. They both appeared at the Invictus Games opening ceremony on the weekend, but sat apart and were...more

Reuters / Monday, September 25, 2017
Prince Harry arrives with Meghan Markle. Markle, an American actress who stars in the TV legal drama "Suits", has been dating Harry for more than a year. They both appeared at the Invictus Games opening ceremony on the weekend, but sat apart and were not photographed together. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
2 / 8
Prince Harry arrives with Meghan Markle. On Monday, they both wore jeans and sunglasses, but did not escape the notice of the crowd, which cheered their arrival. During breaks in the match, the pair turned around and chatted with spectators in the row behind them. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Prince Harry arrives with Meghan Markle. On Monday, they both wore jeans and sunglasses, but did not escape the notice of the crowd, which cheered their arrival. During breaks in the match, the pair turned around and chatted with spectators in the...more

Reuters / Monday, September 25, 2017
Prince Harry arrives with Meghan Markle. On Monday, they both wore jeans and sunglasses, but did not escape the notice of the crowd, which cheered their arrival. During breaks in the match, the pair turned around and chatted with spectators in the row behind them. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
3 / 8
Prince Harry arrives with Meghan Markle. The Invictus Games are an international sports competition for wounded and sick military personnel founded in 2014 by Harry, younger brother of William, the second in line to the British throne. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Prince Harry arrives with Meghan Markle. The Invictus Games are an international sports competition for wounded and sick military personnel founded in 2014 by Harry, younger brother of William, the second in line to the British throne. REUTERS/Mark...more

Reuters / Monday, September 25, 2017
Prince Harry arrives with Meghan Markle. The Invictus Games are an international sports competition for wounded and sick military personnel founded in 2014 by Harry, younger brother of William, the second in line to the British throne. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
4 / 8
Prince Harry arrives with Meghan Markle. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Prince Harry arrives with Meghan Markle. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Monday, September 25, 2017
Prince Harry arrives with Meghan Markle. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
5 / 8
Prince Harry arrives with Meghan Markle. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Prince Harry arrives with Meghan Markle. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Monday, September 25, 2017
Prince Harry arrives with Meghan Markle. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
6 / 8
Prince Harry arrives with Meghan Markle. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Prince Harry arrives with Meghan Markle. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Monday, September 25, 2017
Prince Harry arrives with Meghan Markle. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
7 / 8
Prince Harry arrives with Meghan Markle. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Prince Harry arrives with Meghan Markle. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Monday, September 25, 2017
Prince Harry arrives with Meghan Markle. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
8 / 8
View Again
View Next
Battle for Raqqa

Battle for Raqqa

Next Slideshows

Battle for Raqqa

Battle for Raqqa

Fighters from the Syrian Democratic Force on the streets of Islamic State's de facto capital in Syria.

25 Sep 2017
Kurds vote in independence referendum

Kurds vote in independence referendum

Kurds fill polling stations for a vote on independence from Iraq.

25 Sep 2017
Puerto Rico dam on verge of collapse

Puerto Rico dam on verge of collapse

Authorities warn the Guajataca Dam is in danger of imminent collapse.

25 Sep 2017
Merkel wins German election

Merkel wins German election

Chancellor Angela Merkel won a fourth term in office but her conservatives haemorrhaged support in the face of a surge by the far-right.

24 Sep 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

What Islamic State left behind

What Islamic State left behind

Sifting through the rubble of Islamic State's abandoned strongholds.

Iraqi forces complete takeover of Kirkuk

Iraqi forces complete takeover of Kirkuk

Iraqi forces take control of the last district in the oil-rich province of Kirkuk still in the hands of Kurdish Peshmerga.

Battle for besieged Philippine city nears end

Battle for besieged Philippine city nears end

Some of the 200,000 residents of Marawi, driven from their homes during 150 days of battle between the Philippine military and pro-Islamic State rebels, return to start a long cleanup of their devastated city.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Puerto Rico after Maria

Puerto Rico after Maria

Residents of Puerto Rico start to rebuild after Hurricane Maria devastated the island.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Richard Spencer speaks on Florida campus

Richard Spencer speaks on Florida campus

Protesters chanting "Go home Nazis" sought to drown out the speech by white nationalist Richard Spencer at the University of Florida, as the campus erected barricades and deployed hundreds of police officers to guard against unrest.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast