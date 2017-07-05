Pro-Maduro groups burst into Venezuela congress
An injured government supporter tries to leave the building after he and a group of fellow government supporters burst into Venezuela's opposition-controlled National Assembly during a session, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A government supporter clashes with people at the entrance of Venezuela's opposition-controlled National Assembly, in Caracas. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Government supporters try to enter Venezuela's opposition-controlled National Assembly, in Caracas. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
People attack a government supporter after he and a group of fellow government supporters burst into Venezuela's opposition-controlled National Assembly during a session, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Opposition lawmaker Luis Stefanelli (C) helps an injured government supporter after he and a group of fellow government supporters burst into Venezuela's opposition-controlled National Assembly during a session, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia...more
Opposition lawmaker Luis Stefanelli (C, partially obscured) covers an injured government supporter (L) after he and a group of fellow government supporters burst into Venezuela's opposition-controlled National Assembly during a session, in Caracas....more
Opposition lawmaker Luis Stefanelli holds an injured government supporter after he and a group of fellow government supporters burst into Venezuela's opposition-controlled National Assembly during a session, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Opposition lawmaker Luis Stefanelli tries to protect an injured government supporter after he and a group of fellow government supporters burst into Venezuela's opposition-controlled National Assembly during a session, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos...more
Opposition lawmaker Luis Stefanelli (R) reacts while holding an injured government supporter after he and a group of fellow government supporters burst into Venezuela's opposition-controlled National Assembly during a session, in Caracas....more
Opposition lawmaker Luis Stefanelli gestures next to fellow opposition lawmaker Leonardo Regnault after a group of government supporters burst into Venezuela's opposition-controlled National Assembly during a session, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos...more
An injured government supporter is taken away by security forces after he and a group of fellow government supporters burst into Venezuela's opposition-controlled National Assembly during a session, in Caracas. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
People react as a firecracker explodes outside the National Assembly, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Government supporters attack a person outside Venezuela's opposition-controlled National Assembly, in Caracas. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Government supporters clash with members of Venezuela's opposition-controlled National Assembly, in Caracas. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
