Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Wed Jul 5, 2017 | 11:35pm BST

Pro-Maduro groups burst into Venezuela congress

An injured government supporter tries to leave the building after he and a group of fellow government supporters burst into Venezuela's opposition-controlled National Assembly during a session, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

An injured government supporter tries to leave the building after he and a group of fellow government supporters burst into Venezuela's opposition-controlled National Assembly during a session, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
An injured government supporter tries to leave the building after he and a group of fellow government supporters burst into Venezuela's opposition-controlled National Assembly during a session, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
1 / 17
A government supporter clashes with people at the entrance of Venezuela's opposition-controlled National Assembly, in Caracas. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A government supporter clashes with people at the entrance of Venezuela's opposition-controlled National Assembly, in Caracas. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
A government supporter clashes with people at the entrance of Venezuela's opposition-controlled National Assembly, in Caracas. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
2 / 17
Government supporters try to enter Venezuela's opposition-controlled National Assembly, in Caracas. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Government supporters try to enter Venezuela's opposition-controlled National Assembly, in Caracas. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
Government supporters try to enter Venezuela's opposition-controlled National Assembly, in Caracas. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
3 / 17
People attack a government supporter after he and a group of fellow government supporters burst into Venezuela's opposition-controlled National Assembly during a session, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

People attack a government supporter after he and a group of fellow government supporters burst into Venezuela's opposition-controlled National Assembly during a session, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
People attack a government supporter after he and a group of fellow government supporters burst into Venezuela's opposition-controlled National Assembly during a session, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
4 / 17
People attack a government supporter after he and a group of fellow government supporters burst into Venezuela's opposition-controlled National Assembly during a session, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

People attack a government supporter after he and a group of fellow government supporters burst into Venezuela's opposition-controlled National Assembly during a session, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
People attack a government supporter after he and a group of fellow government supporters burst into Venezuela's opposition-controlled National Assembly during a session, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
5 / 17
Opposition lawmaker Luis Stefanelli (C) helps an injured government supporter after he and a group of fellow government supporters burst into Venezuela's opposition-controlled National Assembly during a session, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Opposition lawmaker Luis Stefanelli (C) helps an injured government supporter after he and a group of fellow government supporters burst into Venezuela's opposition-controlled National Assembly during a session, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia...more

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
Opposition lawmaker Luis Stefanelli (C) helps an injured government supporter after he and a group of fellow government supporters burst into Venezuela's opposition-controlled National Assembly during a session, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
6 / 17
Opposition lawmaker Luis Stefanelli (C, partially obscured) covers an injured government supporter (L) after he and a group of fellow government supporters burst into Venezuela's opposition-controlled National Assembly during a session, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Opposition lawmaker Luis Stefanelli (C, partially obscured) covers an injured government supporter (L) after he and a group of fellow government supporters burst into Venezuela's opposition-controlled National Assembly during a session, in Caracas....more

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
Opposition lawmaker Luis Stefanelli (C, partially obscured) covers an injured government supporter (L) after he and a group of fellow government supporters burst into Venezuela's opposition-controlled National Assembly during a session, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
7 / 17
Opposition lawmaker Luis Stefanelli holds an injured government supporter after he and a group of fellow government supporters burst into Venezuela's opposition-controlled National Assembly during a session, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Opposition lawmaker Luis Stefanelli holds an injured government supporter after he and a group of fellow government supporters burst into Venezuela's opposition-controlled National Assembly during a session, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
Opposition lawmaker Luis Stefanelli holds an injured government supporter after he and a group of fellow government supporters burst into Venezuela's opposition-controlled National Assembly during a session, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
8 / 17
Opposition lawmaker Luis Stefanelli tries to protect an injured government supporter after he and a group of fellow government supporters burst into Venezuela's opposition-controlled National Assembly during a session, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Opposition lawmaker Luis Stefanelli tries to protect an injured government supporter after he and a group of fellow government supporters burst into Venezuela's opposition-controlled National Assembly during a session, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos...more

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
Opposition lawmaker Luis Stefanelli tries to protect an injured government supporter after he and a group of fellow government supporters burst into Venezuela's opposition-controlled National Assembly during a session, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
9 / 17
An injured government supporter tries to leave the building after he and a group of fellow government supporters burst into Venezuela's opposition-controlled National Assembly during a session, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

An injured government supporter tries to leave the building after he and a group of fellow government supporters burst into Venezuela's opposition-controlled National Assembly during a session, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
An injured government supporter tries to leave the building after he and a group of fellow government supporters burst into Venezuela's opposition-controlled National Assembly during a session, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
10 / 17
Opposition lawmaker Luis Stefanelli (R) reacts while holding an injured government supporter after he and a group of fellow government supporters burst into Venezuela's opposition-controlled National Assembly during a session, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Opposition lawmaker Luis Stefanelli (R) reacts while holding an injured government supporter after he and a group of fellow government supporters burst into Venezuela's opposition-controlled National Assembly during a session, in Caracas....more

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
Opposition lawmaker Luis Stefanelli (R) reacts while holding an injured government supporter after he and a group of fellow government supporters burst into Venezuela's opposition-controlled National Assembly during a session, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
11 / 17
An injured government supporter tries to leave the building after he and a group of fellow government supporters burst into Venezuela's opposition-controlled National Assembly during a session, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

An injured government supporter tries to leave the building after he and a group of fellow government supporters burst into Venezuela's opposition-controlled National Assembly during a session, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
An injured government supporter tries to leave the building after he and a group of fellow government supporters burst into Venezuela's opposition-controlled National Assembly during a session, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
12 / 17
Opposition lawmaker Luis Stefanelli gestures next to fellow opposition lawmaker Leonardo Regnault after a group of government supporters burst into Venezuela's opposition-controlled National Assembly during a session, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Opposition lawmaker Luis Stefanelli gestures next to fellow opposition lawmaker Leonardo Regnault after a group of government supporters burst into Venezuela's opposition-controlled National Assembly during a session, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos...more

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
Opposition lawmaker Luis Stefanelli gestures next to fellow opposition lawmaker Leonardo Regnault after a group of government supporters burst into Venezuela's opposition-controlled National Assembly during a session, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
13 / 17
An injured government supporter is taken away by security forces after he and a group of fellow government supporters burst into Venezuela's opposition-controlled National Assembly during a session, in Caracas. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

An injured government supporter is taken away by security forces after he and a group of fellow government supporters burst into Venezuela's opposition-controlled National Assembly during a session, in Caracas. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
An injured government supporter is taken away by security forces after he and a group of fellow government supporters burst into Venezuela's opposition-controlled National Assembly during a session, in Caracas. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
14 / 17
People react as a firecracker explodes outside the National Assembly, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

People react as a firecracker explodes outside the National Assembly, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
People react as a firecracker explodes outside the National Assembly, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
15 / 17
Government supporters attack a person outside Venezuela's opposition-controlled National Assembly, in Caracas. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Government supporters attack a person outside Venezuela's opposition-controlled National Assembly, in Caracas. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
Government supporters attack a person outside Venezuela's opposition-controlled National Assembly, in Caracas. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
16 / 17
Government supporters clash with members of Venezuela's opposition-controlled National Assembly, in Caracas. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Government supporters clash with members of Venezuela's opposition-controlled National Assembly, in Caracas. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
Government supporters clash with members of Venezuela's opposition-controlled National Assembly, in Caracas. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
17 / 17
View Again
View Next
The G20 Walking Dead

The G20 Walking Dead

Next Slideshows

The G20 Walking Dead

The G20 Walking Dead

Participants perform in the so-called "1000 Figures" demonstration before the upcoming G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany.

05 Jul 2017
Flooding in China

Flooding in China

Floods force hundreds of thousands from their homes in parts of central and south China.

05 Jul 2017
Endgame in Mosul

Endgame in Mosul

Islamic State fighters battle to hold on to the last few streets under their control in the Old City of Mosul.

05 Jul 2017
Closing in on Raqqa

Closing in on Raqqa

Inside the U.S.-backed assault to capture the Islamic State's de facto capital in Syria.

03 Jul 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development

Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development

Dongsanqi village is the latest community to be demolished under a municipal campaign to dismantle what the city authority says are unsafe dwellings following years of "disorderly" development.

World Athletics Championships

World Athletics Championships

The world's top athletes compete in London.

Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital

Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital

The U.S-backed Syrian Democratic Forces are on the verge of seizing full control of the southern neighborhoods of Islamic State-held Raqqa.

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Some cross by foot, others take taxis close to the Canada-U.S. border, crossing into Quebec in an effort to claim asylum.

Balloons over Bristol

Balloons over Bristol

Floating over southwest England at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta.

White House under renovation

White House under renovation

While President Trump vacations at his golf estate in Bedminster, New Jersey, crews are hard at work renovating the White House.

Tensions rise after Kenya's contested election

Tensions rise after Kenya's contested election

Kenyans protest following a presidential election, as provisional results show President Uhuru Kenyatta with a lead of 1.4 million votes as he vies for a second and final five-year term.

Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Guam shrugs off North Korea threat

Guam shrugs off North Korea threat

With all the sabre-rattling of North Korea and the prospect of the waters off Guam becoming a new testing ground for its missiles, the people of this tiny U.S. Pacific territory seem to be taking things in their stride.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast