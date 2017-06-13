Protesters attack Venezuela Supreme Court office
Protesters react in front of a fire burning at the entrance of a building, housing the magistracy of the Supreme Court of Justice and a bank branch, during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas, Venezuela June 12, 2017....more
Protesters vandalize a bank branch, housed in the magistracy of the Supreme Court of Justice, during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A fire burns outside a building housing the magistracy of the Supreme Court of Justice and a bank branch, during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A protester holds a national flag as a bank branch, housed in the magistracy of the Supreme Court of Justice, burns during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Protesters vandalize an office inside a building housing the magistracy of the Supreme Court of Justice and a bank branch, during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Protesters stand outside a burning bank branch, housed in the magistracy of the Supreme Court of Justice, during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Protesters use a fire extinguisher as a fire burns inside a building housing the magistracy of the Supreme Court of Justice and a bank branch, during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Protesters vandalize an office inside the building housing the magistracy of the Supreme Court of Justice and a bank branch, during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Protesters stand outside a burning bank branch, housed in the magistracy of the Supreme Court of Justice, during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Protesters throw furniture taken from a building housing the magistracy of the Supreme Court of Justice and a bank branch, during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Protesters crouch behind their shields outside a building housing the magistracy of the Supreme Court of Justice and a bank branch, during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Protesters burn a piece of furniture taken out of a building housing the magistracy of the Supreme Court of Justice and a bank branch, during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Protesters help an injured fellow protester during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
An injured protester is assisted during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas. The writing on the shield reads, "A tear gas canister" (top) and (not pictured at bottom), "Is worth more than your salary." REUTERS/Carlos...more
Demonstrators prepare to block a street during protests against Venezuela's president Nicolas Maduro government in Caracas. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Protesters clash with security forces during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Protesters clash with security forces during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A protester shields a pedestrian during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A protester throws back a tear gas canister during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
An injured protester is assisted during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Protesters hide behind a barricade during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Demonstrators roll on skateboards on a list of the victims of the violence during protests against Venezuela's president Nicolas Maduro government in Caracas. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A view of a list of the victims of the violence during protests against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro government in Caracas. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Police arrive outside a burning bank branch, housed in the magistracy of the Supreme Court of Justice, during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A man sets a tire on fire during protests against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro government in Caracas. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Demonstrators hold a Venezuelan flag as they block a main street during protests against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro government in Caracas. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Next Slideshows
A year after Orlando's Pulse nightclub massacre
People gather at Orlando's Pulse nightclub on the first anniversary of the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history.
Brazilian police raid new Crackland
Fires burn during a police operation in a neighborhood known to locals as Cracolandia in downtown Sao Paulo.
Anti-Putin protesters detained
Baton-wielding riot police break up anti-government demonstrations and arrest scores of protesters after detaining Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.
Earthquake strikes Greek island of Lesbos
A strong earthquake shakes Greek island of Lesbos leaving collapsed buildings and damaged houses.
MORE IN PICTURES
Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development
Dongsanqi village is the latest community to be demolished under a municipal campaign to dismantle what the city authority says are unsafe dwellings following years of "disorderly" development.
World Athletics Championships
The world's top athletes compete in London.
Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital
The U.S-backed Syrian Democratic Forces are on the verge of seizing full control of the southern neighborhoods of Islamic State-held Raqqa.
Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.
Some cross by foot, others take taxis close to the Canada-U.S. border, crossing into Quebec in an effort to claim asylum.
Balloons over Bristol
Floating over southwest England at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta.
White House under renovation
While President Trump vacations at his golf estate in Bedminster, New Jersey, crews are hard at work renovating the White House.
Tensions rise after Kenya's contested election
Kenyans protest following a presidential election, as provisional results show President Uhuru Kenyatta with a lead of 1.4 million votes as he vies for a second and final five-year term.
Editor's Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Guam shrugs off North Korea threat
With all the sabre-rattling of North Korea and the prospect of the waters off Guam becoming a new testing ground for its missiles, the people of this tiny U.S. Pacific territory seem to be taking things in their stride.