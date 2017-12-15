Protesters block roads in Honduras as electoral crisis rumbles on
Soldiers remove a burning barricade settled to block a road by opposition supporters during a protest over a disputed presidential election in Tegucigalpa, Honduras December 11, 2017. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Opposition supporters get ready to throw rocks toward police during a protest over a disputed presidential election in Tegucigalpa, Honduras December 15, 2017. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Military police remove a rock from a barricade settled by opposition supporters to block a road during a protest over a disputed presidential election in Tegucigalpa, Honduras December 15, 2017. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
A masked opposition supporter stands in front of a burning barricade during a protest over a disputed presidential election in Tegucigalpa, Honduras December 15, 2017. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Police fire tear gas towards opposition supporters during a protest over a disputed presidential election in Tegucigalpa, Honduras December 15, 2017. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
A hooded opposition supporter gestures during a protest over a disputed presidential election in Tegucigalpa, Honduras December 15, 2017. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
A policeman reacts while removing a burning object from a barricade settled by opposition supporters to block a road during a protest over a disputed presidential election in Tegucigalpa, Honduras December 15, 2017. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
An opposition supporter throws a tear gas canister towards police during a protest over a disputed presidential election in Tegucigalpa, Honduras December 15, 2017. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
A soldier inspects a military truck burnt during clashes between police and opposition supporters in a protest over a disputed presidential election in Tegucigalpa, Honduras December 15, 2017. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
An opposition supporter holds a large Honduran official flag as he blocks a road during a protest over a disputed presidential election in Tegucigalpa, Honduras December 11, 2017. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Police remove burning tires from a barricade settled by opposition supporters to block a road during a protest over a disputed presidential election in Tegucigalpa, Honduras December 15, 2017. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
A soldier removes a burning tire settled to block a road by opposition supporters during a protest over a disputed presidential election in Tegucigalpa, Honduras December 11, 2017. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
A soldier removes a burning barricade settled to block a road by supporters of Salvador Nasralla, presidential candidate for the Opposition Alliance Against the Dictatorship, during a protest over a contested presidential election in Tegucigalpa,...more
A supporter of President and National Party presidential candidate Juan Orlando Hernandez gestures during a march in support of Hernandez in Tegucigalpa, Honduras December 7, 2017. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Opposition supporters block a road during a protest over a disputed presidential election in Tegucigalpa, Honduras December 11, 2017. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Supporters of President and National Party presidential candidate Juan Orlando Hernandez march in support of Hernandez in Tegucigalpa, Honduras December 7, 2017. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Soldiers push a garbage container settled to block a road by opposition supporters during a protest over a disputed presidential election in Tegucigalpa, Honduras December 11, 2017. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Supporters of President and National Party presidential candidate Juan Orlando Hernandez wave flags during a march in support of Hernandez in Tegucigalpa, Honduras December 7, 2017. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Supporters of President and National Party presidential candidate Juan Orlando Hernandez yell toward supporters of Salvador Nasralla, presidential candidate for the Opposition Alliance Against the Dictatorship, during a protest over a contested...more
