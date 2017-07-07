Edition:
Protesting the G20

Barricades burn as protesters clash with riot police during the protests at the G20 summit in Hamburg. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

A protester holds a banner next to a burning barricade during the protests at the G20 summit in Hamburg. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

German special police forces walk through the Schanze district following clashes with anti G20-protesters in Hamburg. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

A shop is seen after it was looted during the protests at the G20 summit in Hamburg. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

A young man is escorted by German special police forces as he leave the Schanze district of Hamburg following clashes with anti G20-protesters in Hamburg. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Anti G-20 protesters throw stones and other items at German riot police during clashes in Hamburg. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Protesters clash with riot police during the protests at the G20 summit in Hamburg. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

A police helicopter lights a street as anti-G20 protesters burn fires in the middle of the Hamburg Schanze district following clashes with German riot police in Hamburg. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

A German riot police officer shoots tear gas towards anti-G20 protesters during clashes in Hamburg. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

A shop is looted during anti-G20 protests on the first day of the G20 summit in Hamburg. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Barricades burn as protesters clash with riot police during the protests at the G20 summit in Hamburg. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

A fire burns in front of a shop during the protests at the G20 summit in Hamburg. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Protesters collect rocks to clash with riot police during the protests at the G20 summit in Hamburg. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

German riot police use water cannon as they advance towards protesters during a demonstration at the G20 summit in Hamburg. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

A protester blows bubbles next to German police. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

A man walks past as German police use a water cannon. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Protesters react as German riot police use a water cannon. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

German police charge towards protesters. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

A protester reacts after being pepper-sprayed after climbing on top of German police vehicle during a demonstration. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

A giant statue depicting U.S. President Donald Trump is seen during the Greenpeace protest. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

German police in the boat chase Greenpeace activists in the security zone. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

Activists gather for a protest. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

A firefighter works at the scene where a number of cars burnt down. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

German police remove a protester who is blocking a street at a demonstration. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

German riot police clash with protesters during the demonstrations during the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

A police water cannon sprays a protester during the demonstrations. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Black Block members dry their clothes after a demonstration. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

A protester throws an object towards riot police during clashes with anti-G20 protesters. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

An anti-G20 protester waves a flag in front of burning garbage outside the Rote Flora building in the alternative Hamburg Schanze district following clashes with German riot police. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

People use fire extinguishers during anti-G20 protests in this picture obtained from social media. Youtube/Fasttorwa via REUTERS

German police remove protesters who are blocking a street at a demonstration. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Anti-G20 protesters are detained as they try to breach the security zone and disrupt the G20 summit. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

German riot police stand guard during a demonstration. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

A German riot police officer inspects a car burned inside from a protester's flare. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

German riot police use water cannons against protesters during the demonstrations. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

A couple kisses each other in front of a water cannon during clashes between German police and anti-G20 protesters. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

German riot police use water cannons against protesters during the demonstrations during the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

A beer bottle flies towards German riot police officers during clashes with anti-G20 protesters. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

A firefighter sprays water over a burnt out vehicle during clashes with anti-G20 protesters. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

German riot police detain a protester during demonstrations during the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

An anti-G20 protester plays his flute in front of German riot police officers. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Protesters confront riot police during demonstrations. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

German riot policemen catch a protester during demonstrations. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Protesters clash with riot police during demonstrations. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Protesters walk during demonstration at the G20 summit. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

An injured protester gets help during a demonstration. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

A woman wears a mask depicting German Chancellor Angela Merkel. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Police are seen at a Porsche dealership where a number of cars burnt down overnight. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

A protester holds a flare during a protest. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Activists carry a banner reading "The war starts here" as they arrive at Hamburg Hauptbahnhof central railway station. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

An activist is detained by police following his arrival at Hamburg Hauptbahnhof central railway station. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Activists from OXFAM wear masks depicting some of the world leaders during a demonstration at the harbor in Hamburg. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

A woman holds a placard and a bottle during a protest. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

A man wears a pink wig during a protest. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

