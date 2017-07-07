Protesting the G20
Barricades burn as protesters clash with riot police during the protests at the G20 summit in Hamburg. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
A protester holds a banner next to a burning barricade during the protests at the G20 summit in Hamburg. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
German special police forces walk through the Schanze district following clashes with anti G20-protesters in Hamburg. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A shop is seen after it was looted during the protests at the G20 summit in Hamburg. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
A young man is escorted by German special police forces as he leave the Schanze district of Hamburg following clashes with anti G20-protesters in Hamburg. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Anti G-20 protesters throw stones and other items at German riot police during clashes in Hamburg. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Protesters clash with riot police during the protests at the G20 summit in Hamburg. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
A police helicopter lights a street as anti-G20 protesters burn fires in the middle of the Hamburg Schanze district following clashes with German riot police in Hamburg. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
A German riot police officer shoots tear gas towards anti-G20 protesters during clashes in Hamburg. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
A shop is looted during anti-G20 protests on the first day of the G20 summit in Hamburg. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
Barricades burn as protesters clash with riot police during the protests at the G20 summit in Hamburg. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
A fire burns in front of a shop during the protests at the G20 summit in Hamburg. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Protesters collect rocks to clash with riot police during the protests at the G20 summit in Hamburg. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
German riot police use water cannon as they advance towards protesters during a demonstration at the G20 summit in Hamburg. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
A protester blows bubbles next to German police. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A man walks past as German police use a water cannon. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Protesters react as German riot police use a water cannon. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
German police charge towards protesters. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
A protester reacts after being pepper-sprayed after climbing on top of German police vehicle during a demonstration. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
A giant statue depicting U.S. President Donald Trump is seen during the Greenpeace protest. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer
German police in the boat chase Greenpeace activists in the security zone. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer
Activists gather for a protest. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
A firefighter works at the scene where a number of cars burnt down. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
German police remove a protester who is blocking a street at a demonstration. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
German riot police clash with protesters during the demonstrations during the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A police water cannon sprays a protester during the demonstrations. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Black Block members dry their clothes after a demonstration. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A protester throws an object towards riot police during clashes with anti-G20 protesters. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
An anti-G20 protester waves a flag in front of burning garbage outside the Rote Flora building in the alternative Hamburg Schanze district following clashes with German riot police. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
People use fire extinguishers during anti-G20 protests in this picture obtained from social media. Youtube/Fasttorwa via REUTERS
German police remove protesters who are blocking a street at a demonstration. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
Anti-G20 protesters are detained as they try to breach the security zone and disrupt the G20 summit. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
German riot police stand guard during a demonstration. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A German riot police officer inspects a car burned inside from a protester's flare. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
German riot police use water cannons against protesters during the demonstrations. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A couple kisses each other in front of a water cannon during clashes between German police and anti-G20 protesters. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
German riot police use water cannons against protesters during the demonstrations during the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
A beer bottle flies towards German riot police officers during clashes with anti-G20 protesters. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A firefighter sprays water over a burnt out vehicle during clashes with anti-G20 protesters. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
German riot police detain a protester during demonstrations during the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
An anti-G20 protester plays his flute in front of German riot police officers. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Protesters confront riot police during demonstrations. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
German riot policemen catch a protester during demonstrations. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Protesters clash with riot police during demonstrations. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
Protesters walk during demonstration at the G20 summit. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
An injured protester gets help during a demonstration. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
A woman wears a mask depicting German Chancellor Angela Merkel. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Police are seen at a Porsche dealership where a number of cars burnt down overnight. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer
A protester holds a flare during a protest. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Activists carry a banner reading "The war starts here" as they arrive at Hamburg Hauptbahnhof central railway station. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
An activist is detained by police following his arrival at Hamburg Hauptbahnhof central railway station. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Activists from OXFAM wear masks depicting some of the world leaders during a demonstration at the harbor in Hamburg. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A woman holds a placard and a bottle during a protest. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
A man wears a pink wig during a protest. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
