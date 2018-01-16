Edition:
Protesting the pope

Police detain a protester dressed as a priest as Pope Francis arrives in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Carlos Vera

Reuters / Monday, January 15, 2018
Couples kiss at the end of a mass led by Pope Francis at the O'Higgins Park in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas

Reuters / Tuesday, January 16, 2018
Police officers detain a protester during a march against social inequality prior to the arrival of Pope Francis in Concepcion, Chile. REUTERS/Jose Luis Saavedra

Reuters / Tuesday, January 16, 2018
Women run away from a riot-police water cannon during a protest against the papal visit in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

Reuters / Tuesday, January 16, 2018
A man is detained during a protest against the papal visit in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

Reuters / Tuesday, January 16, 2018
A demonstrator holds up a Mapuche Indian flag during a protest against the papal visit in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

Reuters / Tuesday, January 16, 2018
Protesters clash with police during a march against social inequality prior to the arrival of Pope Francis in Concepcion, Chile. REUTERS/Jose Luis Saavedra

Reuters / Tuesday, January 16, 2018
A woman is detained during a protest against the papal visit in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

Reuters / Tuesday, January 16, 2018
A demonstrator is detained during a protest against the papal visit in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

Reuters / Tuesday, January 16, 2018
Demonstrators hold a banner reading "Pedophile accomplices" during a protest against the papal visit in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

Reuters / Tuesday, January 16, 2018
A woman reacts to the effects of tear-gas during a protest against the papal visit in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

Reuters / Tuesday, January 16, 2018
A demonstrator is detained during a protest against the papal visit in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

Reuters / Tuesday, January 16, 2018
Protesters dressed as nuns display a banner reading "The poor of Chile march against the crumbs of democracy," as Pope Francis arrives in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Carlos Vera

Reuters / Monday, January 15, 2018
Police detain a protester dressed as a nun as Pope Francis arrives in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Carlos Vera

Reuters / Monday, January 15, 2018
A woman shouts slogans during a protest against the papal visit in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

Reuters / Tuesday, January 16, 2018
Demonstrators take cover from a riot police water cannon during a protest in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

Reuters / Tuesday, January 16, 2018
A man is detained during a protest in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

Reuters / Tuesday, January 16, 2018
Demonstrators shout slogans in front of the Cathedral of Santiago to protest against the upcoming visit of Pope Francis, in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra Vogel

Reuters / Saturday, January 13, 2018
Protesters clash with police during a march against social inequality prior to the arrival of Pope Francis in Concepcion, Chile. REUTERS/Jose Luis Saavedra

Reuters / Tuesday, January 16, 2018
