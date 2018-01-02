Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Tue Jan 2, 2018 | 1:40pm GMT

Protests in Iran

People protest in Tehran in this picture obtained from social media. December 30. REUTERS

People protest in Tehran in this picture obtained from social media. December 30. REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, December 30, 2017
People protest in Tehran in this picture obtained from social media. December 30. REUTERS
Close
1 / 14
People protest in Tehran. December 30. REUTERS

People protest in Tehran. December 30. REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, December 30, 2017
People protest in Tehran. December 30. REUTERS
Close
2 / 14
People protest near the university of Tehran in this picture obtained from social media. December 30. REUTERS

People protest near the university of Tehran in this picture obtained from social media. December 30. REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, December 30, 2017
People protest near the university of Tehran in this picture obtained from social media. December 30. REUTERS
Close
3 / 14
A building on fire in Dorud in this still image taken from video. December 31. IRINN/ReutersTV

A building on fire in Dorud in this still image taken from video. December 31. IRINN/ReutersTV

Reuters / Monday, January 01, 2018
A building on fire in Dorud in this still image taken from video. December 31. IRINN/ReutersTV
Close
4 / 14
Debris is seen during a protest in Alborz Province in this still image taken from video. December 31. IRINN/ReutersTV

Debris is seen during a protest in Alborz Province in this still image taken from video. December 31. IRINN/ReutersTV

Reuters / Monday, January 01, 2018
Debris is seen during a protest in Alborz Province in this still image taken from video. December 31. IRINN/ReutersTV
Close
5 / 14
People stand near a burning car in Tuyserkan, Hamadan Province. December 31. IRINN/ReutersTV

People stand near a burning car in Tuyserkan, Hamadan Province. December 31. IRINN/ReutersTV

Reuters / Monday, January 01, 2018
People stand near a burning car in Tuyserkan, Hamadan Province. December 31. IRINN/ReutersTV
Close
6 / 14
Smoke and fire are seen during a protest in Alborz Province in this still image taken from video. December 31. IRINN/ReutersTV

Smoke and fire are seen during a protest in Alborz Province in this still image taken from video. December 31. IRINN/ReutersTV

Reuters / Monday, January 01, 2018
Smoke and fire are seen during a protest in Alborz Province in this still image taken from video. December 31. IRINN/ReutersTV
Close
7 / 14
People protest near the university of Tehran in this picture obtained from social media. December 30. REUTERS

People protest near the university of Tehran in this picture obtained from social media. December 30. REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, December 30, 2017
People protest near the university of Tehran in this picture obtained from social media. December 30. REUTERS
Close
8 / 14
People carry an injured man during protests in Dorud in this still image from video. December 30. VIDEO OBTAINED BY REUTERS

People carry an injured man during protests in Dorud in this still image from video. December 30. VIDEO OBTAINED BY REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, December 31, 2017
People carry an injured man during protests in Dorud in this still image from video. December 30. VIDEO OBTAINED BY REUTERS
Close
9 / 14
People carry an injured man during protests in Dorud in this still image from video. December 30. VIDEO OBTAINED BY REUTERS

People carry an injured man during protests in Dorud in this still image from video. December 30. VIDEO OBTAINED BY REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, December 31, 2017
People carry an injured man during protests in Dorud in this still image from video. December 30. VIDEO OBTAINED BY REUTERS
Close
10 / 14
People protest in Tehran in this still image from a video. December 30. REUTERS

People protest in Tehran in this still image from a video. December 30. REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, December 30, 2017
People protest in Tehran in this still image from a video. December 30. REUTERS
Close
11 / 14
Police vehicles are seen during a protest near the university of Tehran in this picture obtained from social media. December 30. REUTERS

Police vehicles are seen during a protest near the university of Tehran in this picture obtained from social media. December 30. REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, December 30, 2017
Police vehicles are seen during a protest near the university of Tehran in this picture obtained from social media. December 30. REUTERS
Close
12 / 14
People protest in Tehran in this still image from a video. December 30. REUTERS

People protest in Tehran in this still image from a video. December 30. REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, December 30, 2017
People protest in Tehran in this still image from a video. December 30. REUTERS
Close
13 / 14
People protest near the university of Tehran in this picture obtained from social media. December 30. REUTERS

People protest near the university of Tehran in this picture obtained from social media. December 30. REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, December 30, 2017
People protest near the university of Tehran in this picture obtained from social media. December 30. REUTERS
Close
14 / 14
View Again
View Next
Ringing in 2018

Ringing in 2018

Next Slideshows

Ringing in 2018

Ringing in 2018

Revelers around the world turn out to celebrate New Year's Eve and welcome 2018.

02 Jan 2018
Pictures of the Year 2017

Pictures of the Year 2017

Our top photos from the past year.

30 Dec 2017
Houston after Harvey

Houston after Harvey

Months after the heaviest recorded rainfall in U.S. history, residents are still rebuilding their lives.

30 Dec 2017
Deadly fire in the Bronx

Deadly fire in the Bronx

Twelve people, including four children, are dead after the deadliest fire in New York City since 1990.

30 Dec 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Along the Korean DMZ

Along the Korean DMZ

Scenes from the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas.

Pictures of the month: December

Pictures of the month: December

Our top photos from the past month.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Supermoon rising

Supermoon rising

Images of the first 'supermoon' of 2018.

California goes to pot

California goes to pot

Dozens of stores selling legal recreational marijuana open for business in California.

New Year's Eve in Puerto Rico

New Year's Eve in Puerto Rico

More than three months after Hurricane Maria devastated the island's electrical grid, residents celebrate the new year under the lights of generators.

Icy start to New Year

Icy start to New Year

Brave souls around the world kick off 2018 with frigid New Year's Day swims.

Trump spends holidays at Mar-a-Lago

Trump spends holidays at Mar-a-Lago

President Donald Trump and his family spend Christmas and New Year's at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast