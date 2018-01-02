Protests in Iran
People protest in Tehran in this picture obtained from social media. December 30. REUTERS
People protest near the university of Tehran in this picture obtained from social media. December 30. REUTERS
A building on fire in Dorud in this still image taken from video. December 31. IRINN/ReutersTV
Debris is seen during a protest in Alborz Province in this still image taken from video. December 31. IRINN/ReutersTV
People stand near a burning car in Tuyserkan, Hamadan Province. December 31. IRINN/ReutersTV
Smoke and fire are seen during a protest in Alborz Province in this still image taken from video. December 31. IRINN/ReutersTV
People carry an injured man during protests in Dorud in this still image from video. December 30. VIDEO OBTAINED BY REUTERS
People protest in Tehran in this still image from a video. December 30. REUTERS
Police vehicles are seen during a protest near the university of Tehran in this picture obtained from social media. December 30. REUTERS
