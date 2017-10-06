Edition:
Fri Oct 6, 2017

Protests over Kenya's canceled election

A supporter of the opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition holds up a stone during a protest calling for the sacking of election board officials involved in August's cancelled presidential vote, in Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Friday, October 06, 2017
A riot policeman fires a tear gas canister to disperse opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Supporters of the opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition gather at a water fountain during a protest in Kisumu. REUTERS/James Keyi

A suspected mugger attempts to escape from supporters of the opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Supporters of the opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition carry a mock coffin during a protest in Kisumu. REUTERS/James Keyi

A supporter of the opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition carries a stone mounted on a catapult in Kisumu. REUTERS/James Keyi

A supporter of the opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition holds up a stone during a protest in Nairobi. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Supporters of the opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition run as riot policemen fire tear gas in Nairobi. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Supporters of the opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition react to riot policemen firing tear gas in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

A supporter of the opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition carries a stone mounted on a sling in Kisumu. REUTERS/James Keyi

Supporters of the opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition run as riot policemen fire tear gas in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Riot policemen fire tear gas on opposition leaders of the National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Supporters of the opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition demonstrate near riot policemen in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

