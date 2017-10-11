Edition:
Wed Oct 11, 2017

Protests over Kenya's canceled election

A supporter of Kenyan opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition, lies on the ground after he was hit by a police truck during a protest along a street in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Wednesday, October 11, 2017
Supporters of Kenyan opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition, hold up a dog during a demonstration in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Wednesday, October 11, 2017
Opposition politicians of the National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition, evacuate after policemen fired tear gas to disperse them during a protest along a street in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Wednesday, October 11, 2017
A supporter of Kenyan opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition, carries a stone during a demonstration in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Wednesday, October 11, 2017
Riot policemen fire tear gas to disperse supporters of Kenyan opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition, during a protest along a street in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Wednesday, October 11, 2017
Supporters of Kenyan opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition, demonstrate along a street in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Wednesday, October 11, 2017
A supporter of the opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition, who was knocked by a car and got injured, is assisted during a protest calling for the sacking of election board officials involved in August's cancelled presidential vote, in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Monday, October 09, 2017
A supporter of the opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) wears oranges during a protest calling for the sacking of election board officials involved in August's cancelled presidential vote, in Nairobi. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Monday, October 09, 2017
A supporter of the opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition, runs from tear gas fired by policemen during a protest calling for the sacking of election board officials involved in August's cancelled presidential vote, in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Monday, October 09, 2017
A supporter of Kenyan opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition carries a banner depicting Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga and his running-mate Kalonzo Musyoka, during a demonstration in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Wednesday, October 11, 2017
Supporters of the opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) take part during a protest calling for the sacking of election board officials involved in August's cancelled presidential vote, in Nairobi. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Monday, October 09, 2017
Unidentified people break into a supermarket during a opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition protest calling for the sacking of election board officials involved in August's cancelled presidential vote, in Kisumu. REUTERS/James Keyi

Reuters / Friday, October 06, 2017
A suspected mugger attempts to escape from supporters of the opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition during a protest calling for the sacking of election board officials involved in August's cancelled presidential vote, in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Friday, October 06, 2017
Supporters of the opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition gather at a water fountain during a protest calling for the sacking of election board officials involved in August's cancelled presidential vote, in Kisumu. REUTERS/James Keyi

Reuters / Friday, October 06, 2017
A riot policeman fires a tear gas canister to disperse opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition during a protest calling for the sacking of election board officials involved in August's cancelled presidential vote, in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Friday, October 06, 2017
A supporter of the opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition holds up a stone during a protest calling for the sacking of election board officials involved in August's cancelled presidential vote, in Nairobi, Kenya October 6, 2017. REUTERS/Baz Ratner TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Reuters / Friday, October 06, 2017
Supporters of the opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition run as riot policemen fire tear gas to disperse them during a protest calling for the sacking of election board officials involved in August's cancelled presidential vote, in Nairobi, Kenya October 6, 2017. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Friday, October 06, 2017
Supporters of the opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition react to riot policemen firing tear gas to disperse them during a protest calling for the sacking of election board officials involved in August's cancelled presidential vote, in Nairobi, Kenya October 6, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Friday, October 06, 2017
Riot policemen fire tear gas on opposition leaders of the National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition during a protest calling for the sacking of election board officials involved in August's cancelled presidential vote, in Nairobi, Kenya October 6, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Friday, October 06, 2017
Supporters of the opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition run as riot policemen fire tear gas to diperse them during a protest calling for the sacking of election board officials involved in August's cancelled presidential vote, in Nairobi, Kenya October 6, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Reuters / Friday, October 06, 2017
