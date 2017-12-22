Protests over Trump's Jerusalem move
A wounded Palestinian demonstrator dressed as Santa Claus is evacuated during clashes with Israeli troops, at a protest as Palestinians call for a "Day of Rage" in response to Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital, near the border with...more
Israeli forces fire teargas canisters during a protest against Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah, December 21. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Palestinian demonstrator burns a U.S. flag during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest as Palestinians call for a "Day of Rage" in response to Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital, in the West Bank city of Hebron, December 22....more
Israeli soldiers get out of a vehicle during clashes with Palestinian demonstrators at a protest as Palestinians call for a "Day of Rage" in response to Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital, near the West Bank city of Nablus, December...more
A Palestinian demonstrator hurls back a tear gas canister fired by Israeli troops, during clashes at a protest as Palestinians call for a "Day of Rage" in response to Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital, near the border with Israel...more
Palestinian demonstrators take cover during clashes with Israeli troops, at a protest as Palestinians call for a "Day of Rage" in response to Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital, near the border with Israel in the east of Gaza City,...more
A wounded Palestinian demonstrator is evacuated during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest against Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, near the border with Israel in the east of Gaza City, December 22....more
Israeli border police arrest a Palestinian protester during a protest against Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah December 22. REUTERS/Goran...more
A Palestinian demonstrator reacts during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest as Palestinians call for a "Day of Rage" in response to Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital, near the West Bank city of Nablus, December 22....more
Palestinian demonstrators react to tear gas fired by Israeli troops during clashes at a protest as Palestinians call for a "Day of Rage" in response to Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital, near the border with Israel in the east of...more
Palestinians burn a poster depicting President Trump in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, December 21. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Israeli soldiers detain a Palestinian during clashes at a protest against Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, near the West Bank city of Nablus, December 20. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A protester jumps over a wall during a protest near Qalandia checkpoint near the West Bank city of Ramallah, December 20. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Israeli forces fire towards Palestinians during clashes in the West Bank city of Bethlehem, December 20. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
A Palestinian protester throws a stone at Israeli forces near Qalandia checkpoint near the West Bank city of Ramallah, December 20. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Palestinian protester holds stones as others hide behind a barricade from Israeli forces during a protest near Qalandia checkpoint near the West Bank city of Ramallah, December 20. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Israeli soldiers detain a Palestinian during clashes at a protest near the West Bank city of Nablus, December 207. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A medic helps a Palestinian woman who is affected by teargas fired by Israeli forces near Qalandia checkpoint near the West Bank city of Ramallah, December 20. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Palestinian taxi driver, who is affected with teargas, walks away from his vehicle during a protest near Qalandia checkpoint near the West Bank city of Ramallah, December 20. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Palestinian demonstrators hurl stones towards Israeli troops during clashes near Israeli Qalandia checkpoint near the West Bank city of Ramallah, December 20. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
A Palestinian protester prepares to throw a stone at Israeli forces in front of a burning barricade during a protest near Qalandia checkpoint near the West Bank city of Ramallah, December 20. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Palestinian protesters run away from Israeli forces during protest near Qalandia checkpoint near the West Bank city of Ramallah, December 20. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Palestinian protesters hide behind a barricade from Israeli forces during a protest near Qalandia checkpoint near the West Bank city of Ramallah, December 20. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A medic carries an injured Palestinian protester during a protest near Qalandia checkpoint near the West Bank city of Ramallah, December 20. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Palestinian demonstrators place on the ground a representation of a U.S. flag during a protest in the West Bank city of Bethlehem December 20. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
Next Slideshows
Portfolio of work: Zohra Bensemra
The Guardian newspaper has named the Reuters photojournalist its agency photographer of the year, based on her work in 2017 covering the fight against Islamic...
Catalan separatists win vote
Separatists looked set to regain power in Catalonia after voters rejected Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy's attempt to defuse the independence movement,...
MORE IN PICTURES
Holiday lights
Merry and bright scenes around the world during the Christmas season.
Pictures of the Year 2017
Our top photos from the past year.
Pictures of the year: Environment
Our top environment photos from the past year.
Pictures of the year: Natural disasters
Our top natural disaster photos from the past year.
Photos of the week
Our top pictures from the last week.
Portfolio of work: Zohra Bensemra
The Guardian newspaper has named the Reuters photojournalist its agency photographer of the year, based on her work in 2017 covering the fight against Islamic State, the Rohingya refugee crisis, the drought in Somalia and more.
Catalan separatists win vote
Separatists looked set to regain power in Catalonia after voters rejected Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy's attempt to defuse the independence movement, instead re-igniting the country's biggest political crisis in decades.