Puerto Rico after Maria
A man stands on what is left of the balcony of his home and near another destroyed house, after the island was hit by Hurricane Maria in Toa Baja, Puerto Rico October 16, 2017. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
Vanessa Batista cleans her house filled with mud, after the island was hit by Hurricane Maria in Toa Baja, Puerto Rico October 16, 2017. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
A family is seen in their front yard flooded with mud, after the island was hit by Hurricane Maria in Toa Baja, Puerto Rico October 16, 2017. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
A man collects rainwater with a container, after the island was hit by Hurricane Maria in Toa Baja, Puerto Rico October 16, 2017. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
Freddy Guerrero sits amidst the remains of his auto shop, after the island was hit by Hurricane Maria in Toa Baja, Puerto Rico October 16, 2017. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
A neighbour helps a woman to fix the roof of her home, after the island was hit by Hurricane Maria in Toa Baja, Puerto Rico October 16, 2017. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
A pair of shoes are seen inside a house filled with mud, after the island was hit by Hurricane Maria in Toa Baja, Puerto Rico October 16, 2017. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
People wait for a tank to fill up after they connected a hose to the public water distribution system, after the island was hit by Hurricane Maria, in Toa Baja, Puerto Rico October 16, 2017. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
A man washes his hands with rainwater collected in a bucket, after the island was hit by Hurricane Maria, in Toa Baja, Puerto Rico October 16, 2017. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
Roberto Morales Santos, 70, looks out after posing for a portrait in his home, damaged by Hurricane Maria, in the municipality of Barranquitas outside San Juan, Puerto Rico October 11, 2017. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A boy jumps down from a boat washed up on shore by Hurricane Maria in Fajardo, Puerto Rico October 11, 2017. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A couple embraces next to the Santa Maria Magdalena de Pazzis Cemetery weeks after Hurricane Maria struck Old San Juan, Puerto Rico, October 11, 2017. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Juan Rodriguez and Ian Rodriguez Rivera, 11, look at the home of a relative damaged by Hurricane Maria near the municipality of Orocovis, outside San Juan, Puerto Rico, October 10, 2017. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A home destroyed by Hurricane Maria is seen on a mountainside in the municipality of Comerio outside San Juan, Puerto Rico October 11, 2017. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Sergio Alvarado, 12, who was affected by Hurricane Maria fills up containers with water in the municipality of Naranjito outside San Juan, Puerto Rico October 11, 2017. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A home damaged by Hurricane Maria sits in ruins outside the municipality of Barranquitas outside San Juan, Puerto Rico October 11, 2017. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A gas station sits in ruins, after Hurricane Maria, in the municipality of Naranjito outside San Juan, Puerto Rico October 11, 2017. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Residents affected by Hurricane Maria wait in line for fuel donated by the Fuel Relief Fund in the municipality of Orocovis, outside San Juan, Puerto Rico, October 10, 2017. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Alfredo Martinez, a mail man for the U.S. Postal Service delivers the mail at an area damaged by Hurricane Maria in San Juan, Puerto Rico, October 6, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A man works on the rooftop of a home in the Hurricane Maria damaged La Perla shanty town of Old San Juan in San Juan, Puerto Rico, October 9, 2017. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
The contents of a damaged home can be seen as recovery efforts continue following Hurricane Maria near the town of Comerio, Puerto Rico, October 7, 2017. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Local residents walk in a river after Hurricane Maria destroyed the town's bridge in San Lorenzo, Morovis, Puerto Rico, October 4, 2017. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
Damaged planes stand piled up near the airport of Isla Grande following Hurricane Maria, in Puerto Rico, October 7, 2017. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Ana Maria Jimenez, 89, lays on a bed after Hurricane Maria destroyed the town's bridge and the surrounding areas, in San Lorenzo, Morovis, Puerto Rico, October 5, 2017. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
Local residents ride a horse by a destroyed building after Hurricane Maria in Jayuya, Puerto Rico October 4, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Homes damaged by Hurricane Maria stand amid thousands of trees that have been exfoliated by Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico, October 5, 2017. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A local resident washes her hair with water from a pipe on the side of a road days after Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico, near Ciales, Puerto Rico October 4, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
An aerial view shows trees and a road damaged by Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico, October 5, 2017. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Cars drive in the darkness in a neighbourhood that has no electricity, after Hurricane Maria in Caguas, Puerto Rico October 4, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
An aerial view shows trees and buildings damaged by Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico, October 5, 2017. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Workers repair part of the electrical grid following damages caused by Hurricane Maria in Jayuya, Puerto Rico October 4, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
An aerial view shows trees and a road damaged by Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico, October 5, 2017. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A local resident stands inside of her damaged home caused by Hurricane Maria in Jayuya, Puerto Rico October 4, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A local resident walks along debris caused by Hurricane Maria in Jayuya, Puerto Rico October 4, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Residents watch from their home as members of the Puerto Rican National Guard hand out food and water while recovery efforts continue following Hurricane Maria in Ceiba, Puerto Rico, October 4, 2017. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A car drives along a damaged road after Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico, near Jayuya, Puerto Rico October 4, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A member of the Puerto Rican National Guard dodges downed power cables as he hands out food and water to a neighborhood following Hurricane Maria in Ceiba, Puerto Rico, October 4, 2017. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A local resident collects water from a pipe on the side of a road days after Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico, near Ciales, Puerto Rico October 4, 2017 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A girl refreshes herself with water from a pipe on the side of a road days after Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico, near Ciales, Puerto Rico October 4, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A resident uses a plastic bag to move downed power cables so he can drive underneath them in a neighborhood following Hurricane Maria in Ceiba, Puerto Rico, October 4, 2017. .REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Residents of Puerto Rico start to rebuild after Hurricane Maria devastated the island.
