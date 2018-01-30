Edition:
Puerto Rico four months after Maria

Ernestina Lebron looks at her refrigerator while standing in her home, after Hurricane Maria hit the island in September 2017, in Maunabo, Puerto Rico January 27, 2018. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

The remains of a house are seen in the El Negro neighbourhood in Maunabo. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Cattle walk past solar panels destroyed during Hurricane Maria. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Lourdes Rodriguez cleans while her husband repairs the roof of their home, damaged during Hurricane Maria. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

A broken basketball hoop is seen in the Cubuy neighbourhood in Maunabo. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

A woman holds a flashlight outside her home in Maunabo. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Ana Perez uses a solar lamp inside the bathroom of her home in Naguabo. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Angel Morales sits in a sofa in his home without windows in Maunabo. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

A chained dog lies on a rock in Maunabo. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Angel Morales and his wife Carmen Martinez board a window in Maunabo. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Moises Perez stands outside the remains of his home in Naguabo. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

A car is partially buried under the remains of a building in Humacao. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Rogelio Diaz stands in the remains of his home in Naguabo. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

The remains of a basketball court in Maunabo. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

A man rides a bicycle past downed cables and a partially collapsed utility pole in Humacao. The sign reads: "Equestrian agency Tiki-Tiki."REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Men buy gasoline in Maunabo. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

A woman uses a flashlight while trying to connect a transformer to a car battery in Maunabo. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

A woman walks under a partially collapsed utility pole in Maunabo. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

A woman looks at her mobile phone while sitting outside her home with her dog in Naguabo. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Miguel Garcia removes debris in what is left of his home in Maunabo. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

A house is lit with the help of a generator on a street in the dark in Naguabo. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Paula Feliciano talks on her mobile phone as her ailing husband Severo Cruz rests in bed, in Naguabo. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Moises Perez looks at some of his belongings covered by a tarpaulin outside his home in Naguabo. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Ana Perez uses a solar lamp inside the bathroom of her home in Naguabo. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

