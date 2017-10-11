Edition:
Puerto Rico from above

The interior contents of a home are seen from the air near Utuado. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, October 11, 2017
The contents of a damaged home can be seen near the town of Comerio. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, October 08, 2017
Aluminum roofing is seen twisted and thrown off buildings near San Jose. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, October 08, 2017
A message written on top of a building near Humacao. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, October 11, 2017
People inspect the remains of a flood damaged bridge near the village of San Lorenzo. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, October 08, 2017
Debris left by a flooded river is piled against a home near Utuado. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, October 11, 2017
A woman stands on the porch of her damaged home near Orocovis. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, October 08, 2017
Buildings damaged by Hurricane Maria are seen in Lares. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Saturday, October 07, 2017
Remains of a shed scattered over a basketball court. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Saturday, October 07, 2017
Plywood is used on buildings to repair damage near Loiza. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Saturday, October 07, 2017
A damaged home shows the effects of a swollen river near Ciales. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, October 08, 2017
Damaged homes are seen as recovery efforts continue near Ciales. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, October 08, 2017
Damaged homes are seen near Ciales. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, October 08, 2017
Damage left by a flooded river near Utuado. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, October 11, 2017
The contents of a damaged home can be seen. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, October 08, 2017
Plywood is used on buildings to repair damage near Loiza. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Saturday, October 07, 2017
A flood damaged bridgemnear Ciales. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, October 08, 2017
A truck attempts to pull another vehicle across a flood damaged roadway. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, October 08, 2017
The remains of damaged homes stand next to a cemetery in Morovis. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, October 08, 2017
Buildings and trees damaged by the winds. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Saturday, October 07, 2017
A damaged home is seen as recovery efforts continue near Orocovis. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, October 08, 2017
The contents of a damaged home can be seen near the town of Comerio. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, October 08, 2017
A damaged home is seen among blown down trees in San Sebastian. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Saturday, October 07, 2017
Sand is seen along a road after being pushed there by Hurricane Maria near Loiza. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Saturday, October 07, 2017
Buildings damaged in Lares. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Saturday, October 07, 2017
Trees damaged by the winds of Hurricane Maria in a valley near Lares. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Saturday, October 07, 2017
A landslide damaged home is seen as recovery efforts continue near Orocovis. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, October 08, 2017
Residents fill containers with water from a creek as recovery efforts continue near the town of Comerio. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, October 08, 2017
Residents fill containers with water from a creek near town of Comerio. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, October 08, 2017
Podcast