Pictures | Sun Oct 1, 2017 | 3:25pm BST

Puerto Rico in the dark

The Moradas Las Teresas Elderly House, where about two hundred elderly people live without electricity, in Carolina. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Sunday, October 01, 2017
A man with a wheelchair sits inside his apartment at the Moradas Las Teresas Elderly House, where about two hundred elderly people live without electricity in Carolina. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Sunday, October 01, 2017
Carmen De Jesus uses a flashlight as she chats with a neighbour at the Moradas Las Teresas Elderly House, where about two hundred elderly people live without electricity in Carolina. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Sunday, October 01, 2017
A sits on her bed at the Moradas Las Teresas Elderly House, where about two hundred elderly people live without electricity, in Carolina. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Sunday, October 01, 2017
A man uses a flashlight to light up a room at the Moradas Las Teresas Elderly Hous in Carolina. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Sunday, October 01, 2017
Carmen Correa uses a candle to light up a room at the Moradas Las Teresas Elderly House in Carolina. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Sunday, October 01, 2017
A woman stands next to her apartment door at the Moradas Las Teresas Elderly House in Carolina. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Sunday, October 01, 2017
A man uses a flashlight to light up a room at the Moradas Las Teresas Elderly House in Carolina. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Sunday, October 01, 2017
A woman stands next to her apartment door at the Moradas Las Teresas Elderly House in Carolina. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Sunday, October 01, 2017
A man sits inside his apartment at the Moradas Las Teresas Elderly House in Carolina. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Sunday, October 01, 2017
A woman chats with a neighbour at the Moradas Las Teresas Elderly House in Carolina. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Sunday, October 01, 2017
A man uses a flashlight at the Moradas Las Teresas Elderly House in Carolina. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Sunday, October 01, 2017
A woman chats with a neighbour at the Moradas Las Teresas Elderly House in Carolina. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Sunday, October 01, 2017
A man uses a flashlight to light up a door at the Moradas Las Teresas Elderly House in Carolina. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Sunday, October 01, 2017
Local residents of Moradas Las Teresas Elderly House stand at the entry door of a building in Carolina. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Sunday, October 01, 2017
A doctor checks the eyes of Hilda Colon at a shelter set up at the Pedrin Zorrilla coliseum in San Juan. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Tuesday, September 26, 2017
Monica Lopez looks at her dog at a shelter set up at the Pedrin Zorrilla coliseum in San Juan. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Tuesday, September 26, 2017
People wait for their cellphones to be charged outside a store during a blackout in San Juan. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Reuters / Tuesday, September 26, 2017
People use their cellphones on the street during a blackout in San Juan. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Reuters / Tuesday, September 26, 2017
Carlos Cruz (L) wakes up after sleeping in a shelter set up at the Pedrin Zorrilla coliseum in San Juan. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Tuesday, September 26, 2017
A woman uses her cellphone on the street during a blackout in San Juan. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Reuters / Tuesday, September 26, 2017
People wake up after sleeping in a shelter set up at the Pedrin Zorrilla coliseum in San Juan. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Tuesday, September 26, 2017
A man tries to repair a generator in the street in San Juan. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Reuters / Tuesday, September 26, 2017
Hilda Colon wakes up after sleeping in a shelter set up at the Pedrin Zorrilla coliseum in San Juan. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Tuesday, September 26, 2017
A man uses his cellphone on the street during a blackout in San Juan. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Reuters / Tuesday, September 26, 2017
A woman uses a container with gasoline to fill the tank of her car in San Juan. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Reuters / Tuesday, September 26, 2017
