Puerto Rico in the dark
Alberto Julian and his wife Zulma Rodriguez watch television powered with the help of a generator after Hurricane Maria damaged the electrical grid in September, in Dorado, Puerto Rico January 15, 2018. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
A house is seen with its interior illuminated with the help of a generator next to houses in the dark in Dorado, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
Alberto Julian uses a flashlight to look at one of his roosters in Dorado, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
Hugo Regalado reads the newspaper with the help of a flashlight in Dorado, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
Alberto Julian and his wife Zulma Rodriguez try to fix their television powered with the help of a generator in Dorado, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
A house is lit up with the help of a generator next to houses in the dark in Dorado, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
Alberto Julian and his wife Zulma Rodriguez watch television powered with the help of a generator in Dorado, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
Angel Arroyo holds a flashlight while turning on a generator in Dorado, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
Alberto Julian and his wife Zulma Rodriguez try to fix their television powered with the help of a generator in Dorado, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
The headlamps of a car illuminate a street in the dark in Dorado, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
