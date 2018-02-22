Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Thu Feb 22, 2018 | 2:55pm GMT

Pyeongchang in sequence

Clement Noel of France competes in the men's slalom. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Clement Noel of France competes in the men's slalom. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Thursday, February 22, 2018
Clement Noel of France competes in the men's slalom. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
1 / 20
Karen Chen of the U.S. performs in the ladies single short program. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Karen Chen of the U.S. performs in the ladies single short program. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Wednesday, February 21, 2018
Karen Chen of the U.S. performs in the ladies single short program. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
2 / 20
Adam Cieslar of Poland competes in the nordic combined men's individual large hill. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Adam Cieslar of Poland competes in the nordic combined men's individual large hill. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Reuters / Tuesday, February 20, 2018
Adam Cieslar of Poland competes in the nordic combined men's individual large hill. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Close
3 / 20
David Morris of Austria trains for the men's freestyle aerials. REUTERS/Mike Blake

David Morris of Austria trains for the men's freestyle aerials. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, February 18, 2018
David Morris of Austria trains for the men's freestyle aerials. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
4 / 20
Petra Vlhova of Slovakia trains in women's downhill alpine skiing. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Petra Vlhova of Slovakia trains in women's downhill alpine skiing. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Tuesday, February 20, 2018
Petra Vlhova of Slovakia trains in women's downhill alpine skiing. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Close
5 / 20
Miyabi Onitsuka of Japan competes during women's snowboarding big air qualifications. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Miyabi Onitsuka of Japan competes during women's snowboarding big air qualifications. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Monday, February 19, 2018
Miyabi Onitsuka of Japan competes during women's snowboarding big air qualifications. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
6 / 20
Oleksandr Abramenko of Ukraine trains in men's aerials. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Oleksandr Abramenko of Ukraine trains in men's aerials. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Sunday, February 18, 2018
Oleksandr Abramenko of Ukraine trains in men's aerials. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
7 / 20
Ester Ledecka of Czech Republic competes in women's super G alpine skiing. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Ester Ledecka of Czech Republic competes in women's super G alpine skiing. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Reuters / Saturday, February 17, 2018
Ester Ledecka of Czech Republic competes in women's super G alpine skiing. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Close
8 / 20
Felipe Montoya of Spain performs in men's single skating short program. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Felipe Montoya of Spain performs in men's single skating short program. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Friday, February 16, 2018
Felipe Montoya of Spain performs in men's single skating short program. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
9 / 20
Noe Roth of Switzerland trains for men's aerials. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Noe Roth of Switzerland trains for men's aerials. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Saturday, February 17, 2018
Noe Roth of Switzerland trains for men's aerials. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
10 / 20
Junshiro Kobayashi of Japan trains in men's large hill individual ski jumping. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Junshiro Kobayashi of Japan trains in men's large hill individual ski jumping. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Reuters / Thursday, February 15, 2018
Junshiro Kobayashi of Japan trains in men's large hill individual ski jumping. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Close
11 / 20
Armin Niederer of Switzerland, Jonas Lenherr of Switzerland, Tim Hronek of Germany and Viktor Andersson of Sweden compete in the men's freestyle skiing cross finals. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Armin Niederer of Switzerland, Jonas Lenherr of Switzerland, Tim Hronek of Germany and Viktor Andersson of Sweden compete in the men's freestyle skiing cross finals. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Wednesday, February 21, 2018
Armin Niederer of Switzerland, Jonas Lenherr of Switzerland, Tim Hronek of Germany and Viktor Andersson of Sweden compete in the men's freestyle skiing cross finals. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
12 / 20
Guangpu Qi of China trains in men's aerials. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Guangpu Qi of China trains in men's aerials. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Sunday, February 18, 2018
Guangpu Qi of China trains in men's aerials. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
13 / 20
Yan Han of China competes in the men's single free skating final. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Yan Han of China competes in the men's single free skating final. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Saturday, February 17, 2018
Yan Han of China competes in the men's single free skating final. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
14 / 20
Jonathon Lillis from the U.S. trains in men's aerials. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Jonathon Lillis from the U.S. trains in men's aerials. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Sunday, February 18, 2018
Jonathon Lillis from the U.S. trains in men's aerials. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
15 / 20
Francesco Friedrich and Thorsten Margis of Germany during training in men's 2-man bobsled training. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Francesco Friedrich and Thorsten Margis of Germany during training in men's 2-man bobsled training. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Friday, February 16, 2018
Francesco Friedrich and Thorsten Margis of Germany during training in men's 2-man bobsled training. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Close
16 / 20
Ricarda Haaser of Austria trains in women's downhill alpine skiing. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Ricarda Haaser of Austria trains in women's downhill alpine skiing. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Tuesday, February 20, 2018
Ricarda Haaser of Austria trains in women's downhill alpine skiing. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Close
17 / 20
Stefan Kraft of Austria competes in the men's large hill individual ski jumping trial round. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Stefan Kraft of Austria competes in the men's large hill individual ski jumping trial round. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Friday, February 16, 2018
Stefan Kraft of Austria competes in the men's large hill individual ski jumping trial round. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
18 / 20
Mischa Gasser of Switzerland trains in men's aerials. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Mischa Gasser of Switzerland trains in men's aerials. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Saturday, February 17, 2018
Mischa Gasser of Switzerland trains in men's aerials. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
19 / 20
Olympic Athlete of Russia Ilia Burov trains in men's aerials. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Olympic Athlete of Russia Ilia Burov trains in men's aerials. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Sunday, February 18, 2018
Olympic Athlete of Russia Ilia Burov trains in men's aerials. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Trump meets with shooting survivors

Trump meets with shooting survivors

Next Slideshows

Trump meets with shooting survivors

Trump meets with shooting survivors

President Donald Trump held an emotional, hour-long meeting with students who survived the Florida shooting and a parent whose child did not.

2:10pm GMT
Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 13

Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 13

Highlights from day thirteen of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

1:40pm GMT
Pyeongchang fans

Pyeongchang fans

Face painting, flags and fun at the Winter Olympics.

1:00am GMT
Florida shooting survivors launch gun control push

Florida shooting survivors launch gun control push

Survivors of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School have sparked a youth-led protest movement that has galvanized advocates for stricter gun...

12:25am GMT

MORE IN PICTURES

Bombs fall on Syria's Ghouta

Bombs fall on Syria's Ghouta

(Warning: graphic content) Warplanes pound the last rebel enclave near the Syrian capital for a fifth straight day as the United Nations pleaded for a ceasefire to halt one of the fiercest air assaults of the seven-year civil war and prevent a 'massacre'.

Milan Fashion Week

Milan Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Milan.

Trump meets with shooting survivors

Trump meets with shooting survivors

President Donald Trump held an emotional, hour-long meeting with students who survived the Florida shooting and a parent whose child did not.

Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 13

Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 13

Highlights from day thirteen of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Team USA wins women's hockey gold in Pyeongchang

Team USA wins women's hockey gold in Pyeongchang

The United States beat Canada 3-2 in a shootout to win their first gold medal in women's Olympic ice hockey since 1998 and snap a streak of four consecutive golds for their arch-rivals.

Kenya elephants on the move

Kenya elephants on the move

Kenya Wildlife Service rangers move an elephant during a translocation exercise in Kenya, amid threats from poaching and habitat loss.

Watching Black Panther

Watching Black Panther

Moviegoers take in the record-setting superhero film "Black Panther", hailed for its portrayal of Africans and African-Americans in the first blockbuster featuring a black superhero and an almost entirely black cast.

Best of the Brit Awards

Best of the Brit Awards

Highlights from the Brit Awards in London.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast