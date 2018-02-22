Pyeongchang in sequence
Clement Noel of France competes in the men's slalom. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Karen Chen of the U.S. performs in the ladies single short program. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Adam Cieslar of Poland competes in the nordic combined men's individual large hill. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
David Morris of Austria trains for the men's freestyle aerials. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Petra Vlhova of Slovakia trains in women's downhill alpine skiing. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Miyabi Onitsuka of Japan competes during women's snowboarding big air qualifications. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Oleksandr Abramenko of Ukraine trains in men's aerials. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Ester Ledecka of Czech Republic competes in women's super G alpine skiing. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Felipe Montoya of Spain performs in men's single skating short program. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Noe Roth of Switzerland trains for men's aerials. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Junshiro Kobayashi of Japan trains in men's large hill individual ski jumping. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Armin Niederer of Switzerland, Jonas Lenherr of Switzerland, Tim Hronek of Germany and Viktor Andersson of Sweden compete in the men's freestyle skiing cross finals. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Guangpu Qi of China trains in men's aerials. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Yan Han of China competes in the men's single free skating final. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Jonathon Lillis from the U.S. trains in men's aerials. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Francesco Friedrich and Thorsten Margis of Germany during training in men's 2-man bobsled training. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Ricarda Haaser of Austria trains in women's downhill alpine skiing. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Stefan Kraft of Austria competes in the men's large hill individual ski jumping trial round. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Mischa Gasser of Switzerland trains in men's aerials. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Olympic Athlete of Russia Ilia Burov trains in men's aerials. REUTERS/Issei Kato
