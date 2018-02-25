Edition:
Sun Feb 25, 2018

Pyeongchang Olympics closing ceremony

Fireworks explode during the closing ceremony. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

General view of the torch after it is extinguished and fireworks during the closing ceremony. REUTERS/Florian Choblet/Pool

2 / 40
Athletes from North Korea and South Korea during the closing ceremony. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

3 / 40
Artists perform during the closing ceremony. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

4 / 40
Ivanka Trump, U.S. President Donald Trump's daughter and senior White House adviser, and Kim Yong Chol of the North Korea delegation attend the closing ceremony. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

5 / 40
Artists perform during the closing ceremony. REUTERS/Edgar Su

6 / 40
Beijing mayor Chen Jining waves the Olympic flag during the closing ceremony. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

7 / 40
Volunteers participate in the closing ceremony. REUTERS/John Sibley

8 / 40
Artists perform during the closing ceremony. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

9 / 40
Athletes from U.S. attend the closing ceremony. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

10 / 40
Artists perform during the closing ceremony. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

11 / 40
Two men dressed as look-a-likes of U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un pose. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

12 / 40
Athletes of Japan attend the closing ceremony. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

13 / 40
A general view during the closing ceremony. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

14 / 40
Athletes from Canada attend the closing ceremony. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

15 / 40
Artists perform during the closing ceremony. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

16 / 40
The delegation of the unified Korea team during the closing ceremony. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

17 / 40
EXO band performs during the closing ceremony. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

18 / 40
Fireworks light up the sky during the closing ceremony. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

19 / 40
Volunteers participate in the closing ceremony. REUTERS/John Sibley

20 / 40
An athlete from Italy attends the closing ceremony. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

21 / 40
Artists perform during the closing ceremony. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

22 / 40
German silver ice hockey players during the closing ceremony. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

23 / 40
MILCK performs during the closing ceremony. REUTERS/John Sibley

24 / 40
Athletes from France attend the closing ceremony. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

25 / 40
Artists perform during the closing ceremony. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

26 / 40
Artists perform during the closing ceremony. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

27 / 40
General view of the torch and fireworks during the closing ceremony. REUTERS/Florian Choblet/Pool

28 / 40
Representatives of the Olympic volunteers take a selfie with athletes Kikkan Randell of the U.S. and Emma Terho of Finland during the closing ceremony. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

29 / 40
Beijing's Mayor Chen Jining waves the Olympic flag during the closing ceremony. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

30 / 40
General view during the closing ceremony. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

31 / 40
Pita Taufatofua of Tonga and Liu Jiayu of China during the closing ceremony. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

32 / 40
Artists perform during the closing ceremony. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

33 / 40
Ivanka Trump (L to R), U.S. President Donald Trump's daughter and senior White House adviser, South Korean President Moon Jae-in and Kim Yong Chol of the North Korea delegation attend the closing ceremony. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

34 / 40
General view during the closing ceremony. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

35 / 40
Artists perform during the closing ceremony. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

36 / 40
Athletes attend the closing ceremony. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

37 / 40
Artists perform during the closing ceremony. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

38 / 40
Artists perform during the closing ceremony. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

39 / 40
A general view during the closing ceremony. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

