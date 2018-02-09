Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 1
Former figure skater Yuna Kim of South Korea lights the cauldron during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Hwang Chung Gum and Won Yunjong of Korea carry the national flag. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Fireworks and the Olympic cauldron during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Phil Noble
A volunteer carries the flag of the Olympic Athletes from Russia. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Fireworks explode over the cauldron. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A general view shows the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
Hockey players from the unified Korean team carry the Olympic flame during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
General view of performers during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Performers during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Performers during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Toby Melville
The Olympic flag is paraded during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Hockey players from the unified Korean team carry the Olympic flame during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, North Korea's nominal head of state Kim Yong Nam, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's younger sister Kim Yo Jong attend the opening ceremony. Yonhap via REUTERS
Performers during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Artists perform during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Pita Taufatofua of Tonga carries the national flag. REUTERS/Phil Noble
A performer during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Performance during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A general view during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
An artist performs during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Hwang Chung Gum and Won Yunjong of Korea carry the flag during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Phil Noble
A general view shows the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
Artists perform during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Erin Hamlin of U.S. carries the national flag during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Cheerleaders of North Korea await the start of the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
