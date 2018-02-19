Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Mon Feb 19, 2018 | 8:10pm GMT

Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 10

Sara Hurtado and Kirill Khaliavin of Spain perform in the Ice Dance short competition. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Sara Hurtado and Kirill Khaliavin of Spain perform in the Ice Dance short competition. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Monday, February 19, 2018
Sara Hurtado and Kirill Khaliavin of Spain perform in the Ice Dance short competition. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
1 / 35
Miyabi Onitsuka of Japan competes in the Women's Snowboarding Big Air Qualifications. Picture taken using multiple exposure. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Miyabi Onitsuka of Japan competes in the Women's Snowboarding Big Air Qualifications. Picture taken using multiple exposure. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Monday, February 19, 2018
Miyabi Onitsuka of Japan competes in the Women's Snowboarding Big Air Qualifications. Picture taken using multiple exposure. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
2 / 35
Alexander Kopacz and Justin Kripps of Canada celebrate during the Bobsleigh Men's 2-Man Finals. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Alexander Kopacz and Justin Kripps of Canada celebrate during the Bobsleigh Men's 2-Man Finals. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Monday, February 19, 2018
Alexander Kopacz and Justin Kripps of Canada celebrate during the Bobsleigh Men's 2-Man Finals. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Close
3 / 35
Natalie Spooner of Canada and Yekaterina Smolina, an Olympic Athlete from Russia, in action as goalie Valeria Tarakanova looks on. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Natalie Spooner of Canada and Yekaterina Smolina, an Olympic Athlete from Russia, in action as goalie Valeria Tarakanova looks on. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Reuters / Monday, February 19, 2018
Natalie Spooner of Canada and Yekaterina Smolina, an Olympic Athlete from Russia, in action as goalie Valeria Tarakanova looks on. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Close
4 / 35
Jamie Anderson of the U.S. competes in the Women's Snowboarding Big Air Qualifications. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Jamie Anderson of the U.S. competes in the Women's Snowboarding Big Air Qualifications. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Monday, February 19, 2018
Jamie Anderson of the U.S. competes in the Women's Snowboarding Big Air Qualifications. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
5 / 35
Katerina Vojackova of Czech Republic crashes during the Women's Snowboarding Big Air Qualifications. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Katerina Vojackova of Czech Republic crashes during the Women's Snowboarding Big Air Qualifications. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Monday, February 19, 2018
Katerina Vojackova of Czech Republic crashes during the Women's Snowboarding Big Air Qualifications. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
6 / 35
Gold medalists Daniel Andre Tande, Andreas Stjernen, Johann Andre Forfang and Robert Johansson of Norway celebrate during the victory ceremony after the Men's Ski Jumping Team Final. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Gold medalists Daniel Andre Tande, Andreas Stjernen, Johann Andre Forfang and Robert Johansson of Norway celebrate during the victory ceremony after the Men's Ski Jumping Team Final. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Monday, February 19, 2018
Gold medalists Daniel Andre Tande, Andreas Stjernen, Johann Andre Forfang and Robert Johansson of Norway celebrate during the victory ceremony after the Men's Ski Jumping Team Final. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
7 / 35
Lena Haecki of Switzerland trains for the Biathlon Mixed Relay. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Lena Haecki of Switzerland trains for the Biathlon Mixed Relay. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Monday, February 19, 2018
Lena Haecki of Switzerland trains for the Biathlon Mixed Relay. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Close
8 / 35
Kim Hyunki of South Korea competes in the Men's Ski Jumping Team Trial. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Kim Hyunki of South Korea competes in the Men's Ski Jumping Team Trial. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Monday, February 19, 2018
Kim Hyunki of South Korea competes in the Men's Ski Jumping Team Trial. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
9 / 35
Olympic Athlete from Russia Yekaterina Smolina in action with Jillian Saulnier of Canada. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Olympic Athlete from Russia Yekaterina Smolina in action with Jillian Saulnier of Canada. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Reuters / Monday, February 19, 2018
Olympic Athlete from Russia Yekaterina Smolina in action with Jillian Saulnier of Canada. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Close
10 / 35
Joanna Haehlen of Switzerland trains for the Women's Downhill Alpine Skiing. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Joanna Haehlen of Switzerland trains for the Women's Downhill Alpine Skiing. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, February 19, 2018
Joanna Haehlen of Switzerland trains for the Women's Downhill Alpine Skiing. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
11 / 35
Yurie Watabe of Japan competes in the Women's Ski Halfpipe. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Yurie Watabe of Japan competes in the Women's Ski Halfpipe. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Monday, February 19, 2018
Yurie Watabe of Japan competes in the Women's Ski Halfpipe. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
12 / 35
Guillaume Cizeron and Gabriella Papadakis of France perform in the Ice Dance short competition. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Guillaume Cizeron and Gabriella Papadakis of France perform in the Ice Dance short competition. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, February 19, 2018
Guillaume Cizeron and Gabriella Papadakis of France perform in the Ice Dance short competition. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
13 / 35
Ryoyu Kobayashi of Japan competes in the Men's Ski Jumping Team Trial. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Ryoyu Kobayashi of Japan competes in the Men's Ski Jumping Team Trial. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Reuters / Monday, February 19, 2018
Ryoyu Kobayashi of Japan competes in the Men's Ski Jumping Team Trial. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Close
14 / 35
Players of Team USA celebrate their win over Finland. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Players of Team USA celebrate their win over Finland. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Reuters / Monday, February 19, 2018
Players of Team USA celebrate their win over Finland. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Close
15 / 35
Francesco Friedrich and Thorsten Margis of Germany react during the Bobsleigh Men's 2-Man Finals. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Francesco Friedrich and Thorsten Margis of Germany react during the Bobsleigh Men's 2-Man Finals. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Monday, February 19, 2018
Francesco Friedrich and Thorsten Margis of Germany react during the Bobsleigh Men's 2-Man Finals. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Close
16 / 35
Noriaki Kasai of Japan competes in the Ski Jumping Men's Team Final. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Noriaki Kasai of Japan competes in the Ski Jumping Men's Team Final. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Monday, February 19, 2018
Noriaki Kasai of Japan competes in the Ski Jumping Men's Team Final. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
17 / 35
Yurika Yoshida and Yumi Suzuki of Japan sweep. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Yurika Yoshida and Yumi Suzuki of Japan sweep. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, February 19, 2018
Yurika Yoshida and Yumi Suzuki of Japan sweep. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
18 / 35
Saori Suzuki of Japan competes in the Women's Ski Halfpipe. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Saori Suzuki of Japan competes in the Women's Ski Halfpipe. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Monday, February 19, 2018
Saori Suzuki of Japan competes in the Women's Ski Halfpipe. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
19 / 35
A general view of the start of the Men's Team Ski Jumping. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

A general view of the start of the Men's Team Ski Jumping. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Monday, February 19, 2018
A general view of the start of the Men's Team Ski Jumping. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
20 / 35
Gold medalist Oleksandr Abramenko of Ukraine on the podium after the Men's Aerials. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Gold medalist Oleksandr Abramenko of Ukraine on the podium after the Men's Aerials. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Monday, February 19, 2018
Gold medalist Oleksandr Abramenko of Ukraine on the podium after the Men's Aerials. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
21 / 35
Yura Min and Alexander Gamelin of South Korea perform. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Yura Min and Alexander Gamelin of South Korea perform. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Monday, February 19, 2018
Yura Min and Alexander Gamelin of South Korea perform. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
22 / 35
Havard Lorentzen of Norway reacts after the heat during the Men's 500m Speed Skating Finals. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Havard Lorentzen of Norway reacts after the heat during the Men's 500m Speed Skating Finals. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Monday, February 19, 2018
Havard Lorentzen of Norway reacts after the heat during the Men's 500m Speed Skating Finals. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
23 / 35
Kim Chang-min, Seong Se-hyeon, Oh Eun-su and Lee Ki-bok of South Korea celebrate their win. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Kim Chang-min, Seong Se-hyeon, Oh Eun-su and Lee Ki-bok of South Korea celebrate their win. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, February 19, 2018
Kim Chang-min, Seong Se-hyeon, Oh Eun-su and Lee Ki-bok of South Korea celebrate their win. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
24 / 35
Gold medalist Martin Fourcade of France on the podium after the Biathlon 15km Mass Start. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Gold medalist Martin Fourcade of France on the podium after the Biathlon 15km Mass Start. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Monday, February 19, 2018
Gold medalist Martin Fourcade of France on the podium after the Biathlon 15km Mass Start. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Close
25 / 35
Curlers practice and warm up before session 8 of the Women's Round Robin. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Curlers practice and warm up before session 8 of the Women's Round Robin. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, February 19, 2018
Curlers practice and warm up before session 8 of the Women's Round Robin. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
26 / 35
Tiffani Zagorski and Jonathan Gurreiro, Olympic athletes from Russia, perform. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Tiffani Zagorski and Jonathan Gurreiro, Olympic athletes from Russia, perform. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Monday, February 19, 2018
Tiffani Zagorski and Jonathan Gurreiro, Olympic athletes from Russia, perform. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
27 / 35
USA' Gigi Marvin celebrates her first period goal against Finland with teammates. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

USA' Gigi Marvin celebrates her first period goal against Finland with teammates. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, February 19, 2018
USA' Gigi Marvin celebrates her first period goal against Finland with teammates. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
28 / 35
Francesco Friedrich and Thorsten Margis of Germany react during the Bobsleigh Men's 2-Man Finals. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Francesco Friedrich and Thorsten Margis of Germany react during the Bobsleigh Men's 2-Man Finals. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Monday, February 19, 2018
Francesco Friedrich and Thorsten Margis of Germany react during the Bobsleigh Men's 2-Man Finals. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Close
29 / 35
Skip Rachel Homan of Canada delivers a stone. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Skip Rachel Homan of Canada delivers a stone. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, February 19, 2018
Skip Rachel Homan of Canada delivers a stone. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
30 / 35
Skip Kim Chang-min of South Korea delivers a stone. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Skip Kim Chang-min of South Korea delivers a stone. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, February 19, 2018
Skip Kim Chang-min of South Korea delivers a stone. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
31 / 35
Madison Chock and Evan Bates of the U.S. perform. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Madison Chock and Evan Bates of the U.S. perform. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Monday, February 19, 2018
Madison Chock and Evan Bates of the U.S. perform. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
32 / 35
Noora Raty of Finland misses saving a goal scored by USA's Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Noora Raty of Finland misses saving a goal scored by USA's Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Reuters / Monday, February 19, 2018
Noora Raty of Finland misses saving a goal scored by USA's Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Close
33 / 35
Marie-Jade Lauriault and Romain Le Gac of France perform. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Marie-Jade Lauriault and Romain Le Gac of France perform. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Monday, February 19, 2018
Marie-Jade Lauriault and Romain Le Gac of France perform. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
34 / 35
Kamil Stoch of Poland competes in the Men's Ski Jumping Team Trial. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Kamil Stoch of Poland competes in the Men's Ski Jumping Team Trial. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, February 19, 2018
Kamil Stoch of Poland competes in the Men's Ski Jumping Team Trial. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
35 / 35
View Again
View Next
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Next Slideshows

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

19 Feb 2018
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

16 Feb 2018
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

16 Feb 2018
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

15 Feb 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

London Fashion Week

London Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from London.

High stakes cockfighting in Thailand

High stakes cockfighting in Thailand

Owners put their roosters in the ring during a cockfighting match with the highest cash reward in Thai history on the outskirts of Bangkok.

Olympic wipeouts

Olympic wipeouts

Athletes crash as they push themselves to the limit in Pyeongchang.

Mount Sinabung erupts

Mount Sinabung erupts

The volcano on Indonesia's Sumatra island sends a towering plume of ash more than 4.4 miles into the air. nice one bro

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 11

Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 11

Highlights from day eleven of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

Cobra Gold military exercises

Cobra Gold military exercises

Marines drink cobra blood and assault the beach in Thailand as part of Asia's largest annual multilateral military exercise.

Pyeongchang in sequence

Pyeongchang in sequence

Capturing athletes in motion at the Pyeongchang Olympics with multiple exposure photography.

Mourning after Florida mass shooting

Mourning after Florida mass shooting

Funerals, vigils and prayers after a shooting rampage at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida left 17 dead.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast