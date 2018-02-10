Edition:
Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 2

Athletes in action during the Cross-Country Skiing 7.5km + 7.5km Skiathlon. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Saturday, February 10, 2018
Charlotte Kalla of Sweden celebrates after winning in the Cross-Country Skiing Women's 7.5km + 7.5km Skiathlon. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

North Korea's cheer squad wave the unification flag during their Women's Ice Hockey match against Switzerland. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Gregor Deschwanden of Switzerland competes in the Ski Jumping Men's Normal Hill Individual Final. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Sam Edney of Canada competes in the Luge Men's Singles. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Sabina Kuller of Sweden and Haruka Toko of Japan compete during the Women's Ice Hockey Preliminary Round Match. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Janine Flock of Austria prepares to start during training for the Skeleton. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Han Tianyu of China and Yuri Confortola of Italy fall during the Short Track Speed Skating Men's 1500m. REUTERS/John Sibley

Laura Dahlmeier of Germany finishes the Biathlon Women's 7.5km Sprint Final. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Carlijn Achtereekte of the Netherlands celebrates after winning gold with second placed Ireen Wust of the Netherlands and third placed Antoinette De Jong of the Netherlands (R) after the Speed Skating Women's 3000m Finals. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Lim Hyo-jun of South Korea leads ahead of Sjinkie Knegt of the Netherlands as Hwang Dae-heon of South Korea falls during the Short Track Speed Skating Men's 1500m Final. REUTERS/John Sibley

A view of a curve during the Luge Men's Singles Competition. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Andreas Wellinger of Germany reacts during the Ski Jumping Men's Normal Hill Individual Final. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Athletes train ahead of the Men's Biathlon. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Charlotte Kalla of Sweden and Ebba Andersson of Sweden talk after the Cross-Country Skiing Women's 7.5km + 7.5km Skiathlon. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Lim Hyo-jun of South Korea celebrates ahead of Sjinkie Knegt of the Netherlands during the Short Track Speed Skating Men's 1500m Final. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

North Korea's cheer squad hold masks during their Women's Ice Hockey Preliminary Round Match against Switzerland. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Members of the Poland speed skating squad are seen during training. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Players react after Alina Muller of Switzerland scored a goal against Korea in the Women's Ice Hockey Preliminary Round Match. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Dawid Kubacki of Poland competes in the Ski Jumping Men's Normal Hill trial round. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Pucks on the ice during Team Canada Ice Hockey training. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Han Tianyu of China leads during the Short Track Speed Skating Men's 1500m Final. REUTERS/John Sibley

Billy Morgan of Britain competes in the Snowboarding Men's Slopestyle Qualification. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Henrik L'abee-Lund of Norway trains for the Biathlon. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Kimberley Bos of the Netherlands trains in the Skeleton. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Tomi Rantamaeki of Finland watches as team mate Oona Kauste sweeps during the Curling Mixed Doubles Round Robin. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Olympic Athletes from Russia Anastasia Bryzgalova and Aleksandr Krushelnitckii sweep during the Curling Mixed Doubles Round Robin. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Winner Laura Dahlmeier of Germany celebrates during the victory ceremony of the Biathlon Women's 7.5km Sprint Final. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Bostjan Kline of Slovenia trains during the Alpine Skiing Men's Downhill Training. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Third-placed Veronika Vitkova of the Czech Republic celebrates during the victory ceremony of the Biathlon Women's 7.5km Sprint Final. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Choi Min-jeong of South Korea touches a team member who fell during the Short Track Speed Skating Women's 3000m Relay Competition. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Charlotte Kalla of Sweden celebrates during the Cross-Country Skiing Women's 7.5km + 7.5km Skiathlon. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Hanna Oeberg of Sweden competes during the Biathlon Women's 7.5km Sprint Final. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Redmond Gerard of the U.S. competes in the Snowboarding Men's Slopestyle Qualification Competition. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Winner Charlotte Kalla of Sweden reacts during the prize ceremony of the Cross-Country Skiing Women's 7.5km + 7.5km Skiathlon. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

