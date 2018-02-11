Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 3
Redmond Gerard of the U.S. competes in the Snowboarding Men's Slopestyle Finals. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Simen Hegstad Krueger of Norway reacts during the Men's 15km + 15km Skiathlon. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Kana Muramoto and Chris Reed of Japan compete in the Figure Skating Team Event Ice Dance. REUTERS/John Sibley
Mark McMorris of Canada celebrates during the Snowboarding Men's Slopestyle Finals. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Christian Gow of Canada and Mario Dolder of Switzerland compete in the Biathlon Men's 10km Sprint. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Justine Dufour-Lapointe of Canada competes in the Women's Moguls Final. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Gold medalist Simen Hegstad Krueger of Norway, silver medalist Martin Johnsrud Sundby of Norway and bronze medalist Hans Christer Holund of Norway on the podium after the Men's 15km + 15km Skiathlon. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Jang Hyeji of South Korea delivers a stone during Mixed Doubles Curling. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Olympic athletes from Russia huddle before their game against Canada. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Perrine Laffont of France competes in the Women's Moguls Final. REUTERS/Issei Kato
U.S. players celebrate after Kendall Coyne scored a goal against Finland. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Martin Johnsrud Sundby of Norway, Simen Hegstad Krueger of Norway and Hans Christer Holund of Norway react near Petr Knop of Czech Republic during the Men's 15km + 15km Skiathlon. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Redmond Gerard of the U.S. reacts after his final run at the Snowboarding Men's Slopestyle Finals. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Barrett Martineau of Canada trains for the Skeleton. REUTERS/Edgar Su
David Gleirscher of Austria reacts after his run in the Luge Men's Singles. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Gold medallist Redmond Gerard of the U.S., is flanked by silver medallist Max Parrot of Canada and bronze medallist Mark McMorris of Canada during the flower ceremony after the Snowboarding Men's Slopestyle Finals. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Arnd Peiffer of Germany finishes the Biathlon Men's 10km Sprint. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Satoko Miyahara of Japan competes during the Figure Skating Team Event Women Single Skating short program. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Denis Spitsov, an Olympic athlete from Russia, Andrey Larkov, an Olympic athlete from Russia, and Simen Hegstad Krueger of Norway crash during the Men's 15km + 15km Skiathlon. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Sven Kramer of the Netherlands competes in the Speed Skating Men's 5000m finals. REUTERS/Phil Noble
