Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Tue Feb 13, 2018 | 7:25pm GMT

Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 4

Natalie Geisenberger of Germany competes in the Luge Women's Singles. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Natalie Geisenberger of Germany competes in the Luge Women's Singles. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Tuesday, February 13, 2018
Natalie Geisenberger of Germany competes in the Luge Women's Singles. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Close
1 / 50
Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo of Norway crosses the finish line ahead of Federico Pellegrino of Italy and Olympic Athlete from Russia Alexander Bolshunov during the Cross-Country Skiing Men's Sprint Classic Finals. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo of Norway crosses the finish line ahead of Federico Pellegrino of Italy and Olympic Athlete from Russia Alexander Bolshunov during the Cross-Country Skiing Men's Sprint Classic Finals. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, February 13, 2018
Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo of Norway crosses the finish line ahead of Federico Pellegrino of Italy and Olympic Athlete from Russia Alexander Bolshunov during the Cross-Country Skiing Men's Sprint Classic Finals. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
2 / 50
Chloe Kim of the U.S. celebrates her win in the Snowboarding Women's Halfpipe Finals. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Chloe Kim of the U.S. celebrates her win in the Snowboarding Women's Halfpipe Finals. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Tuesday, February 13, 2018
Chloe Kim of the U.S. celebrates her win in the Snowboarding Women's Halfpipe Finals. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
3 / 50
Anastasia Bryzgalova, an Olympic athlete from Russia, trips over the stone during the Curling Mixed Doubles Bronze Medal Match. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Anastasia Bryzgalova, an Olympic athlete from Russia, trips over the stone during the Curling Mixed Doubles Bronze Medal Match. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Tuesday, February 13, 2018
Anastasia Bryzgalova, an Olympic athlete from Russia, trips over the stone during the Curling Mixed Doubles Bronze Medal Match. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
4 / 50
Goalkeeper Nadezhda Morozova, an Olympic athlete from Russia, is hit by a puck during their match against Team USA. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Goalkeeper Nadezhda Morozova, an Olympic athlete from Russia, is hit by a puck during their match against Team USA. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Reuters / Tuesday, February 13, 2018
Goalkeeper Nadezhda Morozova, an Olympic athlete from Russia, is hit by a puck during their match against Team USA. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Close
5 / 50
Anna Magnusson of Sweden trains for the Biathlon. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Anna Magnusson of Sweden trains for the Biathlon. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Tuesday, February 13, 2018
Anna Magnusson of Sweden trains for the Biathlon. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Close
6 / 50
Gold medalists Kaitlyn Lawes and John Morris of Canada celebrate during the victory ceremony after winning the Curling Mixed Doubles Final. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Gold medalists Kaitlyn Lawes and John Morris of Canada celebrate during the victory ceremony after winning the Curling Mixed Doubles Final. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Tuesday, February 13, 2018
Gold medalists Kaitlyn Lawes and John Morris of Canada celebrate during the victory ceremony after winning the Curling Mixed Doubles Final. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
7 / 50
Paal Golberg of Norway competes in the Cross-Country Skiing Men's Sprint Classic. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Paal Golberg of Norway competes in the Cross-Country Skiing Men's Sprint Classic. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, February 13, 2018
Paal Golberg of Norway competes in the Cross-Country Skiing Men's Sprint Classic. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
8 / 50
Emily Arthur of Australia after falling in her final run of the Snowboarding Halfpipe Finals. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Emily Arthur of Australia after falling in her final run of the Snowboarding Halfpipe Finals. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, February 13, 2018
Emily Arthur of Australia after falling in her final run of the Snowboarding Halfpipe Finals. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
9 / 50
Dom Parsons of Britain in action during Skeleton training. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Dom Parsons of Britain in action during Skeleton training. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Tuesday, February 13, 2018
Dom Parsons of Britain in action during Skeleton training. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Close
10 / 50
Jessica Diggins of the U.S. crosses the finish line next to Olympic Athlete from Russia Natalia Nepryaeva in the Cross-Country Women's Sprint Classic Semifinals. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Jessica Diggins of the U.S. crosses the finish line next to Olympic Athlete from Russia Natalia Nepryaeva in the Cross-Country Women's Sprint Classic Semifinals. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, February 13, 2018
Jessica Diggins of the U.S. crosses the finish line next to Olympic Athlete from Russia Natalia Nepryaeva in the Cross-Country Women's Sprint Classic Semifinals. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
11 / 50
Ryan Cochran-Siegle of the U.S. crashes into ski gates as he competes in the Men's Downhill part of the Men's Alpine Combined. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Ryan Cochran-Siegle of the U.S. crashes into ski gates as he competes in the Men's Downhill part of the Men's Alpine Combined. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Tuesday, February 13, 2018
Ryan Cochran-Siegle of the U.S. crashes into ski gates as he competes in the Men's Downhill part of the Men's Alpine Combined. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Close
12 / 50
Gold medalist Natalie Geisenberger of Germany arrives at the victory ceremony after winning the Luge Women's Singles. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Gold medalist Natalie Geisenberger of Germany arrives at the victory ceremony after winning the Luge Women's Singles. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Tuesday, February 13, 2018
Gold medalist Natalie Geisenberger of Germany arrives at the victory ceremony after winning the Luge Women's Singles. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Close
13 / 50
Sung Eunryung of South Korea reacts after her run in the Luge Women's Singles. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Sung Eunryung of South Korea reacts after her run in the Luge Women's Singles. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Tuesday, February 13, 2018
Sung Eunryung of South Korea reacts after her run in the Luge Women's Singles. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Close
14 / 50
Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo of Norway celebrates after crossing the finish line of the Cross-Country Skiing Men's Sprint Classic. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo of Norway celebrates after crossing the finish line of the Cross-Country Skiing Men's Sprint Classic. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Tuesday, February 13, 2018
Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo of Norway celebrates after crossing the finish line of the Cross-Country Skiing Men's Sprint Classic. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
15 / 50
Goalkeeper Timo Pielmeier of Germany trains. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Goalkeeper Timo Pielmeier of Germany trains. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, February 13, 2018
Goalkeeper Timo Pielmeier of Germany trains. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
16 / 50
Arianna Fontana of Italy carries an Italian national flag while celebrating her victory in the Speed Skating Short Track Women's 500m. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Arianna Fontana of Italy carries an Italian national flag while celebrating her victory in the Speed Skating Short Track Women's 500m. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, February 13, 2018
Arianna Fontana of Italy carries an Italian national flag while celebrating her victory in the Speed Skating Short Track Women's 500m. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
17 / 50
Goalkeeper Valeria Tarakanova, an Olympic athlete from Russia, in action against Team USA. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Goalkeeper Valeria Tarakanova, an Olympic athlete from Russia, in action against Team USA. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Reuters / Tuesday, February 13, 2018
Goalkeeper Valeria Tarakanova, an Olympic athlete from Russia, in action against Team USA. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Close
18 / 50
Luis Stadlober of Austria competes in the Cross-Country Skiing Men's Sprint Classic Qualifications. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Luis Stadlober of Austria competes in the Cross-Country Skiing Men's Sprint Classic Qualifications. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Tuesday, February 13, 2018
Luis Stadlober of Austria competes in the Cross-Country Skiing Men's Sprint Classic Qualifications. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
19 / 50
Natalie Geisenberger of Germany reacts after her run in the Luge Women's Singles. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Natalie Geisenberger of Germany reacts after her run in the Luge Women's Singles. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Tuesday, February 13, 2018
Natalie Geisenberger of Germany reacts after her run in the Luge Women's Singles. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Close
20 / 50
A sticker placed over Russia's coat of arms on the jacket of bronze medalist Olympic Athlete from Russia Alexander Bolshunov during the victory ceremony for the Cross-Country Skiing Men's Sprint Classic. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A sticker placed over Russia's coat of arms on the jacket of bronze medalist Olympic Athlete from Russia Alexander Bolshunov during the victory ceremony for the Cross-Country Skiing Men's Sprint Classic. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, February 13, 2018
A sticker placed over Russia's coat of arms on the jacket of bronze medalist Olympic Athlete from Russia Alexander Bolshunov during the victory ceremony for the Cross-Country Skiing Men's Sprint Classic. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
21 / 50
Simidele Adeagbo of Nigeria during her run in Skeleton training. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Simidele Adeagbo of Nigeria during her run in Skeleton training. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Tuesday, February 13, 2018
Simidele Adeagbo of Nigeria during her run in Skeleton training. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Close
22 / 50
Ko Eun-jung of South Korea trains for the Biathlon. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Ko Eun-jung of South Korea trains for the Biathlon. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Tuesday, February 13, 2018
Ko Eun-jung of South Korea trains for the Biathlon. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Close
23 / 50
Anna Magnusson of Sweden trains for the Biathlon. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Anna Magnusson of Sweden trains for the Biathlon. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Tuesday, February 13, 2018
Anna Magnusson of Sweden trains for the Biathlon. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Close
24 / 50
Chloe Kim of the U.S. warms up before the Snowboarding Women's Halfpipe Finals. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Chloe Kim of the U.S. warms up before the Snowboarding Women's Halfpipe Finals. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Tuesday, February 13, 2018
Chloe Kim of the U.S. warms up before the Snowboarding Women's Halfpipe Finals. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
25 / 50
Aleksandr Krushelnitckii and Anastasia Bryzgalova, Olympic athletes from Russia, hug their coach Vasily Gudin after winning the bronze in the Curling Mixed Doubles. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Aleksandr Krushelnitckii and Anastasia Bryzgalova, Olympic athletes from Russia, hug their coach Vasily Gudin after winning the bronze in the Curling Mixed Doubles. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Tuesday, February 13, 2018
Aleksandr Krushelnitckii and Anastasia Bryzgalova, Olympic athletes from Russia, hug their coach Vasily Gudin after winning the bronze in the Curling Mixed Doubles. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Close
26 / 50
Ireen Wust of the Netherlands celebrates after winning gold in the Women's 1500m Speed Skating. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Ireen Wust of the Netherlands celebrates after winning gold in the Women's 1500m Speed Skating. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, February 13, 2018
Ireen Wust of the Netherlands celebrates after winning gold in the Women's 1500m Speed Skating. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
27 / 50
Luca Aerni of Switzerland competes in the Men's Downhill part of the Men's Alpine Combined. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Luca Aerni of Switzerland competes in the Men's Downhill part of the Men's Alpine Combined. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Tuesday, February 13, 2018
Luca Aerni of Switzerland competes in the Men's Downhill part of the Men's Alpine Combined. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
28 / 50
Marcel Hirscher of Austria competes during the Men's Slalom part of the Men's Alpine Combined. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Marcel Hirscher of Austria competes during the Men's Slalom part of the Men's Alpine Combined. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Reuters / Tuesday, February 13, 2018
Marcel Hirscher of Austria competes during the Men's Slalom part of the Men's Alpine Combined. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Close
29 / 50
Stina Nilsson of Sweden reacts after the Cross-Country Skiing Women's Sprint Classic Finals. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Stina Nilsson of Sweden reacts after the Cross-Country Skiing Women's Sprint Classic Finals. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, February 13, 2018
Stina Nilsson of Sweden reacts after the Cross-Country Skiing Women's Sprint Classic Finals. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
30 / 50
Athletes compete in the Cross-Country Skiing Women's Sprint Classic Finals. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Athletes compete in the Cross-Country Skiing Women's Sprint Classic Finals. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Tuesday, February 13, 2018
Athletes compete in the Cross-Country Skiing Women's Sprint Classic Finals. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
31 / 50
Chloe Kim of the U.S. competes in the Snowboarding Women's Halfpipe Finals. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Chloe Kim of the U.S. competes in the Snowboarding Women's Halfpipe Finals. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Tuesday, February 13, 2018
Chloe Kim of the U.S. competes in the Snowboarding Women's Halfpipe Finals. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
32 / 50
Matthias Mayer of Austria crashes during the Men's Slalom part of the Men's Alpine Combined. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Matthias Mayer of Austria crashes during the Men's Slalom part of the Men's Alpine Combined. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Tuesday, February 13, 2018
Matthias Mayer of Austria crashes during the Men's Slalom part of the Men's Alpine Combined. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Close
33 / 50
Sebastian Foss-Solevaag of Norway competes in the Men's Downhill part of the Men's Alpine Combined. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Sebastian Foss-Solevaag of Norway competes in the Men's Downhill part of the Men's Alpine Combined. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Reuters / Tuesday, February 13, 2018
Sebastian Foss-Solevaag of Norway competes in the Men's Downhill part of the Men's Alpine Combined. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Close
34 / 50
John Morris of Canada delivers the stone during the Curling Mixed Doubles Final. REUTERS/Cathal Mcnaughton

John Morris of Canada delivers the stone during the Curling Mixed Doubles Final. REUTERS/Cathal Mcnaughton

Reuters / Tuesday, February 13, 2018
John Morris of Canada delivers the stone during the Curling Mixed Doubles Final. REUTERS/Cathal Mcnaughton
Close
35 / 50
Vincent Kriechmayr of Austria competes in the Men's Downhill part of the Men's Alpine Combined. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Vincent Kriechmayr of Austria competes in the Men's Downhill part of the Men's Alpine Combined. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Tuesday, February 13, 2018
Vincent Kriechmayr of Austria competes in the Men's Downhill part of the Men's Alpine Combined. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Close
36 / 50
Athletes compete in the Cross-Country Men's Sprint Classic Finals. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Athletes compete in the Cross-Country Men's Sprint Classic Finals. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Tuesday, February 13, 2018
Athletes compete in the Cross-Country Men's Sprint Classic Finals. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
37 / 50
Kjeld Nuis of the Netherlands reacts after the heat in the Speed Skating Men's 1500m Finals. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Kjeld Nuis of the Netherlands reacts after the heat in the Speed Skating Men's 1500m Finals. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Tuesday, February 13, 2018
Kjeld Nuis of the Netherlands reacts after the heat in the Speed Skating Men's 1500m Finals. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
38 / 50
Gigi Marvin of the U.S. celebrates scoring a goal against Olympic Athletes from Russia. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Gigi Marvin of the U.S. celebrates scoring a goal against Olympic Athletes from Russia. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Tuesday, February 13, 2018
Gigi Marvin of the U.S. celebrates scoring a goal against Olympic Athletes from Russia. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Close
39 / 50
Kjeld Nuis of the Netherlands competes in the Speed Skating Men's 1500m Finals. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Kjeld Nuis of the Netherlands competes in the Speed Skating Men's 1500m Finals. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Tuesday, February 13, 2018
Kjeld Nuis of the Netherlands competes in the Speed Skating Men's 1500m Finals. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
40 / 50
Kelly Clark of the U.S. competes in the Snowboarding Women's Halfpipe Finals. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Kelly Clark of the U.S. competes in the Snowboarding Women's Halfpipe Finals. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, February 13, 2018
Kelly Clark of the U.S. competes in the Snowboarding Women's Halfpipe Finals. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
41 / 50
Kjeld Nuis of the Netherlands gestures a on the podium after winning a gold medal in the Speed Skating Men's 1500m. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Kjeld Nuis of the Netherlands gestures a on the podium after winning a gold medal in the Speed Skating Men's 1500m. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Tuesday, February 13, 2018
Kjeld Nuis of the Netherlands gestures a on the podium after winning a gold medal in the Speed Skating Men's 1500m. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
42 / 50
Liu Shaoang of Hungary lies on the ice during the Short Track Speed Skating Men's 1000m. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Liu Shaoang of Hungary lies on the ice during the Short Track Speed Skating Men's 1000m. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, February 13, 2018
Liu Shaoang of Hungary lies on the ice during the Short Track Speed Skating Men's 1000m. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
43 / 50
Kaitlyn Lawes of Canada delivers the stone as John Morris of Canada sweeps during the Curling Mixed Doubles Final. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Kaitlyn Lawes of Canada delivers the stone as John Morris of Canada sweeps during the Curling Mixed Doubles Final. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Tuesday, February 13, 2018
Kaitlyn Lawes of Canada delivers the stone as John Morris of Canada sweeps during the Curling Mixed Doubles Final. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
44 / 50
Athletes compete in the Cross-Country Skiing Men's Sprint Classic Finals. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Athletes compete in the Cross-Country Skiing Men's Sprint Classic Finals. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Tuesday, February 13, 2018
Athletes compete in the Cross-Country Skiing Men's Sprint Classic Finals. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
45 / 50
Stina Nilsson of Sweden celebrates after the race next to Olympic Athlete from Russia Yulia Belorukova in the Cross Country Skiing Women's Sprint Classic Finals. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Stina Nilsson of Sweden celebrates after the race next to Olympic Athlete from Russia Yulia Belorukova in the Cross Country Skiing Women's Sprint Classic Finals. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, February 13, 2018
Stina Nilsson of Sweden celebrates after the race next to Olympic Athlete from Russia Yulia Belorukova in the Cross Country Skiing Women's Sprint Classic Finals. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
46 / 50
Marcel Hirscher of Austria competes during the Men's Slalom part of the Men's Alpine Combined. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Marcel Hirscher of Austria competes during the Men's Slalom part of the Men's Alpine Combined. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, February 13, 2018
Marcel Hirscher of Austria competes during the Men's Slalom part of the Men's Alpine Combined. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
47 / 50
Gold medallist Chloe Kim of the U.S. is flanked by silver medallist Liu Jiayu of China and bronze medallist Arielle Gold of the U.S. as they celebrate with their national flags following the Snowboarding Women's Halfpipe Finals. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Gold medallist Chloe Kim of the U.S. is flanked by silver medallist Liu Jiayu of China and bronze medallist Arielle Gold of the U.S. as they celebrate with their national flags following the Snowboarding Women's Halfpipe Finals. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Tuesday, February 13, 2018
Gold medallist Chloe Kim of the U.S. is flanked by silver medallist Liu Jiayu of China and bronze medallist Arielle Gold of the U.S. as they celebrate with their national flags following the Snowboarding Women's Halfpipe Finals. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
48 / 50
Athletes start to compete in the Cross-Country Skiing Men's Sprint Classic Quarterfinals. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Athletes start to compete in the Cross-Country Skiing Men's Sprint Classic Quarterfinals. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Tuesday, February 13, 2018
Athletes start to compete in the Cross-Country Skiing Men's Sprint Classic Quarterfinals. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
49 / 50
Elise Christie of Britain in action during the Short Track Speed Skating Women's 500m Quarterfinal. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Elise Christie of Britain in action during the Short Track Speed Skating Women's 500m Quarterfinal. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Tuesday, February 13, 2018
Elise Christie of Britain in action during the Short Track Speed Skating Women's 500m Quarterfinal. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
50 / 50
View Again
View Next
Carnival in Brazil

Carnival in Brazil

Next Slideshows

Carnival in Brazil

Carnival in Brazil

Highlights from samba parades and block parties in Brazil.

13 Feb 2018
Gold medal winners in Pyeongchang

Gold medal winners in Pyeongchang

Winning gold at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

13 Feb 2018
Obamas unveil official portraits

Obamas unveil official portraits

Barack and Michelle Obama unveil their official portraits at the Smithsonian's National Portrait Gallery in Washington.

12 Feb 2018
Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 2

Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 2

Highlights from day two of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

12 Feb 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Kim Jong Un lookalike crashes Pyeongchang

Kim Jong Un lookalike crashes Pyeongchang

The impersonator, who later only identified himself as Howard, smiled and waved to crowds as the unified Korean hockey team played Japan.

Westminster Dog Show

Westminster Dog Show

Flynn the bichon frise fetches the 'Best in Show' prize at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 5

Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 5

Highlights from day five of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

Olympic wipeouts

Olympic wipeouts

Athletes crash as they push themselves to the limit in Pyeongchang.

Carnival around the world

Carnival around the world

A look at spring-time celebrations in countries around the world.

Rural Mardi Gras celebrations in Louisiana

Rural Mardi Gras celebrations in Louisiana

Revellers dress up for Faquetaique Courir de Mardi Gras celebrations in rural Louisiana on Fat Tuesday.

Fire rips through historic Haiti market

Fire rips through historic Haiti market

A fire rips through the historic Iron Market in Port-au-Prince, Haiti.

Lunar New Year

Lunar New Year

From lanterns to lion dances, the world celebrates the Year of the Dog.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast