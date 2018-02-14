Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Wed Feb 14, 2018 | 6:40pm GMT

Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 5

Shaun White of the U.S. reacts after winning gold in the Men's Halfpipe FInals. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Shaun White of the U.S. reacts after winning gold in the Men's Halfpipe FInals. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Wednesday, February 14, 2018
Shaun White of the U.S. reacts after winning gold in the Men's Halfpipe FInals. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Peter Penz and Georg Fischler of Austria celebrate after their luge run in Pyeongchang. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Eric Frenzel of Germany celebrates his win in the Men's Individual 10km. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Eric Frenzel of Germany celebrates his win in the Men's Individual 10km. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, February 14, 2018
Eric Frenzel of Germany celebrates his win in the Men's Individual 10km. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Anna Sloan and Vicki Adams of Britain sweep in the Curling Women's Round Robin. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Yuto Totsuka of Japan is assisted by medical staff after a crash during the Halfpipe Finals. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Yuto Totsuka of Japan is assisted by medical staff after a crash during the Halfpipe Finals. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Wednesday, February 14, 2018
Yuto Totsuka of Japan is assisted by medical staff after a crash during the Halfpipe Finals. REUTERS/Mike Blake
North Korean cheerleaders at the Women's Slalom. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Anna Duskova and Martin Bidar of Czech Republic in action. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Anna Duskova and Martin Bidar of Czech Republic in action. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, February 14, 2018
Anna Duskova and Martin Bidar of Czech Republic in action. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Slovenia celebrates their victory over Team USA. REUTERS/David Cerny

Patrick Burgener of Switzerland competes in the Men's Halfpipe. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Patrick Burgener of Switzerland competes in the Men's Halfpipe. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Wednesday, February 14, 2018
Patrick Burgener of Switzerland competes in the Men's Halfpipe. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A fore jumper is pictured training for the Men's Large Hill. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Bronze medallst Kim Boutin of Canada reacts on the podium after the Women's 500m Short Track. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Bronze medallst Kim Boutin of Canada reacts on the podium after the Women's 500m Short Track. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Wednesday, February 14, 2018
Bronze medallst Kim Boutin of Canada reacts on the podium after the Women's 500m Short Track. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Gold medallist Shaun White of the U.S. hugs a friend after winning the Men's Halfpipe. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Franz-Josef Rehrl of Austria reacts after the Men's Individual Gundersen Competition. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Franz-Josef Rehrl of Austria reacts after the Men's Individual Gundersen Competition. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Wednesday, February 14, 2018
Franz-Josef Rehrl of Austria reacts after the Men's Individual Gundersen Competition. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Anna Duskova and Martin Bidar of Czech Republic in action during the Pair Skating short program. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Maxime Laheurte of France competes in the Men's Individual Gundersen Competition. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Maxime Laheurte of France competes in the Men's Individual Gundersen Competition. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Reuters / Wednesday, February 14, 2018
Maxime Laheurte of France competes in the Men's Individual Gundersen Competition. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
The jacket of a U.S. supporter is seen at the Women's Slalom. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Marc Kennedy of Canada delivers a stone during the Men's Round Robin. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Marc Kennedy of Canada delivers a stone during the Men's Round Robin. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Wednesday, February 14, 2018
Marc Kennedy of Canada delivers a stone during the Men's Round Robin. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Phoebe Staenz of Switzerland celebrates scoring past goalkeeper Sara Grahn of Sweden. REUTERS/Bruce Bennett/Pool

Ryom Tae Ok and Kim Ju Sik of North Korea react to their score during the Pair Skating short program. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Ryom Tae Ok and Kim Ju Sik of North Korea react to their score during the Pair Skating short program. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, February 14, 2018
Ryom Tae Ok and Kim Ju Sik of North Korea react to their score during the Pair Skating short program. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
North Korea cheerleaders wave their national flags during the Pair Skating short program. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Kirsten Moore-Towers and Michael Marinaro of Canada in action during the Pair Skating short program. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Kirsten Moore-Towers and Michael Marinaro of Canada in action during the Pair Skating short program. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Wednesday, February 14, 2018
Kirsten Moore-Towers and Michael Marinaro of Canada in action during the Pair Skating short program. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Jarl Magnus Riiber of Norway competes in the Men's Individual Gundersen Competition. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Sofia Mabergs of Sweden in the Curling Men's Round Robin. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Sofia Mabergs of Sweden in the Curling Men's Round Robin. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Wednesday, February 14, 2018
Sofia Mabergs of Sweden in the Curling Men's Round Robin. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Arisa Go of Japan competes in the Speed Skating Women's 1000m Finals. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Akwasi Frimpong of Ghana in action during the Skeleton. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Akwasi Frimpong of Ghana in action during the Skeleton. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Wednesday, February 14, 2018
Akwasi Frimpong of Ghana in action during the Skeleton. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Gold medallist Shaun White of the U.S. tosses his board as he celebrates his win in the Men's Halfpipe Finals. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Franz-Josef Rehrl of Austria reacts during the Men's Individual Gundersen Competition. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Franz-Josef Rehrl of Austria reacts during the Men's Individual Gundersen Competition. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Wednesday, February 14, 2018
Franz-Josef Rehrl of Austria reacts during the Men's Individual Gundersen Competition. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Kimberley Bos of the Netherlands training for the Skeleton. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Oskar Eriksson of Sweden delivers a stone during the Curling Men's Round Robin. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Oskar Eriksson of Sweden delivers a stone during the Curling Men's Round Robin. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Wednesday, February 14, 2018
Oskar Eriksson of Sweden delivers a stone during the Curling Men's Round Robin. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Kim Hee-won of Korea celebrates after Korea scores against goalkeeper Akane Konishi of Japan. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Gold medalist Eric Frenzel of Germany, silver medalist Akito Watabe of Japan and bronze medalist Lukas Klapfer of Austria celebrate during the victory ceremony of the Men's Individual 10km Final. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Gold medalist Eric Frenzel of Germany, silver medalist Akito Watabe of Japan and bronze medalist Lukas Klapfer of Austria celebrate during the victory ceremony of the Men's Individual 10km Final. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Wednesday, February 14, 2018
Gold medalist Eric Frenzel of Germany, silver medalist Akito Watabe of Japan and bronze medalist Lukas Klapfer of Austria celebrate during the victory ceremony of the Men's Individual 10km Final. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Stephan Leyhe of Germany trains at the Men's Large Hill. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Eric Frenzel of Germany and Akito Watabe of Japan celebrate after the finish line in the Men's Individual 10km Final. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Eric Frenzel of Germany and Akito Watabe of Japan celebrate after the finish line in the Men's Individual 10km Final. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, February 14, 2018
Eric Frenzel of Germany and Akito Watabe of Japan celebrate after the finish line in the Men's Individual 10km Final. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Yuto Totsuka of Japan competes in the Men's Halfpipe Finals. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Yekaterina Aydova of Kazakhstan competes in Women's 1000m Speed Skating. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Yekaterina Aydova of Kazakhstan competes in Women's 1000m Speed Skating. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Wednesday, February 14, 2018
Yekaterina Aydova of Kazakhstan competes in Women's 1000m Speed Skating. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Shaun White of the U.S. competes in the Men's Halfpipe. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Simon Ammann of Switzerland waits to take his jump at the Men's Large Hill. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Simon Ammann of Switzerland waits to take his jump at the Men's Large Hill. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Wednesday, February 14, 2018
Simon Ammann of Switzerland waits to take his jump at the Men's Large Hill. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Phoebe Staenz (88) of Switzerland celebrates her goal against Sweden. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Akito Watabe of Japan reacts in the Men's Individual Gundersen Competition. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Akito Watabe of Japan reacts in the Men's Individual Gundersen Competition. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Wednesday, February 14, 2018
Akito Watabe of Japan reacts in the Men's Individual Gundersen Competition. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Katsuyuki Miyajima of Japan in action during the Skeleton. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Shaun White of the U.S., draped in the U.S. flag, celebrates. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Shaun White of the U.S., draped in the U.S. flag, celebrates. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Wednesday, February 14, 2018
Shaun White of the U.S., draped in the U.S. flag, celebrates. REUTERS/Mike Blake
North Korean cheerleaders react during the Women's Slalom. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Drummers perform prior to the hockey match between Sweden and Switzerland. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Drummers perform prior to the hockey match between Sweden and Switzerland. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Wednesday, February 14, 2018
Drummers perform prior to the hockey match between Sweden and Switzerland. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Forerunners prepare the course before the Men's Individual 10km Final. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Eric Frenzel of Germany celebrates his win as he crosses the finish line in the Men's Individual 10km Final. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Eric Frenzel of Germany celebrates his win as he crosses the finish line in the Men's Individual 10km Final. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Reuters / Wednesday, February 14, 2018
Eric Frenzel of Germany celebrates his win as he crosses the finish line in the Men's Individual 10km Final. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
