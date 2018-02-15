Edition:
Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 6

Paul Berg of Germany competes with Lukas Pachner of Austria, Mick Dierdorff of the U.S. Jonathan Cheever of the U.S. and Regino Hernandez of Spain in the Men's Snowboard Cross. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Aljona Savchenko and Bruno Massot of Germany react after their performance in the Pair Skating. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Gold medalist Mikaela Shiffrin of the U.S. celebrates during the victory ceremony after winning the Giant Slalom. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Alex Insam of Italy trains in the Men's Large Hill. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

North Korean cheerleaders greet 15-month-old Escher, the child of Team USA fan Jeff Whitmore. REUTERS/John Sibley

Franziska Preuss of Germany reacts during the Biathlon 15km Individual. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Gold medalist Aksel Lund Svindal of Norway on the podium after the Men's Downhill. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Lydia Lassila of Australia during Freestyle Skiing Qualifications. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Aljona Savchenko and Bruno Massot of Germany react after their performance in the Pair Skating. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Valentina Marchei and Ondrej Hotarek of Italy compete in the Pair Skating. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Hagen Kearney of the U.S., Adam Lambert of Australia and Lluis Marin Tarroch of Andorra compete in the Men's Snowboard Cross. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Li Chunjian and Sidong Wang of China during training in the Bobsleigh. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Vice-skip Marc Kennedy of Canada and vice-skip Torger Nergaard of Norway in action during the Curling Men's Round Robin. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Olympic Athlete from Russia Yelena Dergachyova (59) falls to the ice with Mira Jalosuo of Finland. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Ragnhild Haga of Norway reacts after the Cross-Country Women's 10km Free. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Junshiro Kobayashi of Japan trains for the Men's Large Hill Individual Ski Jumping. Picture taken using multiple exposure. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Hanna Oeberg of Sweden reacts after the Biathlon 15km Individual Final. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

North Korean cheerleaders and members of an orchestra perform at the Gangneung Olympic Park. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Patricia Mangan of the U.S. crashes into course workers in the Giant Slalom. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Bronze medalist Dominik Landertinger of Austria celebrates during the victory ceremony following the Biathlon Men's 20km Individual FInal. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Alexandra Orlova, Olympic Athlete from Russia, in action during Women's Aerials training. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Ryan Cochran-Siegle of the U.S. competes in the Men's Downhill. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Lead Haavard Vad Petersson of Norway delivers the stone in the Curling Men's Round Robin. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Gold medallists Aljona Savchenko and Bruno Massot of Germany react after the Pair Skating. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Nina Haver-Loeseth of Norway competes in the Giant Slalom. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Peter Penz and Georg Fischler of Austria celebrate during the Luge Team Relay. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Vincent Kriechmayr of Austria competes in the Men's Downhill. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Manuela Moelgg of Italy competes in the Giant Slalom. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A close up of the nails of Eve Muirhead of Britain during the Curling Round Robin. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Nico Walther and Christian Poser of Germany during training for the Men's 2-man Bobsleigh. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Volunteers prepare the track before the Men's Snowboard Cross. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Mikaela Shiffrin of the U.S. competes in the Giant Slalom. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Bart Swings of Belgium in action during the Speed Skating Men's 1000m. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Nico Walther and Christian Poser of Germany during training for the Men's 2-man Bobsleigh. REUTERS/Edgar Su

North Korean cheerleaders and members of an orchestra perform at the Gangneung Olympic Park. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Marzhan Akzhigit of Kazakhstan in action during Women's Aerials. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Han Cong and Sui Wenjing of China compete in the Pair Skating. REUTERS/John Sibley

Aksel Lund Svindal of Norway competes in the Men's Downhill. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Volunteers prepare the track for Men's Snowboard Cross. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Yun Sung-bin of South Korea in action during the Men's Skeleton heat. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Pierre Vaultier of France competes with Jarryd Hughes of Australia, Regino Hernandez of Spain, Nick Baumgartner of the U.S., Mick Dierdorff of the U.S. and Alex Pullin of Australia after the Men's Snowboard Cross. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Olympic Athlete from Russia Nikolay Olyunin, Alex Pullin of Australia, Cameron Bolton of Australia, Jerome Lymann of Switzerland, Merlin Surget of France and Michele Godino of Italy compete in the Men's Snowboard Cross. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Aljona Savchenko and Bruno Massot of Germany react after their performance in the Pair Free Skating. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Barrett Martineau of Canada in action during the Men's Skeleton heat. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Lucas Mata and David Mari of Australia during Bobsleigh Men's 2-man. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Kjetil Jansrud of Norway, Aksel Lund Svindal of Norway and Beat Feuz of Switzerland attend the victory ceremony after the Men's Downhill. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

