United Kingdom
Pictures | Wed Jun 14, 2017 | 5:55pm BST

Quake strikes Mexico-Guatemala border

A car covered by debris is seen near a collapsed wall following an earthquake in Quetzaltenango, Guatemala. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, June 14, 2017
Residents look at a collapsed billboard following an earthquake in Quetzaltenango, Guatemala. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, June 14, 2017
A car covered by debris is seen near a collapsed billboard following an earthquake in Quetzaltenango, Guatemala. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, June 14, 2017
A man walks past a building damaged by an earthquake in Huixtla, in Chiapas state, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Torres

Reuters / Wednesday, June 14, 2017
Residents pass by a vehicle damaged by debris of a house after an earthquake in Huixtla, in Chiapas state, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Torres

Reuters / Wednesday, June 14, 2017
A man removes debris of a wall collapsed following an earthquake in Quetzaltenango, Guatemala. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, June 14, 2017
A woman walks past debris of a house damaged by an earthquake in Huixtla, in Chiapas state, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Torres

Reuters / Wednesday, June 14, 2017
Residents look at a house damaged by an earthquake in Quetzaltenango, Guatemala. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, June 14, 2017
A man removes debris of a wall collapsed following an earthquake in Quetzaltenango, Guatemala. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, June 14, 2017
A car covered by debris is seen near a collapsed wall following an earthquake in Quetzaltenango, Guatemala. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, June 14, 2017
