Queen Elizabeth opens parliament
Queen Elizabeth sits next to Prince Charles during the State Opening of Parliament in central London. REUTERS/Stefan Rousseau/Pool
Members of the Honourable Corps of Gentlemen at Arms gather in the Norman Porch as they prepare to take part. REUTERS/Dominic Lipinski/Pool
A member of the Queen's Bodyguard is escorted from his position after being overcome by heat. REUTERS/Alastair Grant/Pool
Queen Elizabeth's crown is carried. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles. REUTERS/Carl Court/Pool
Lieutenant Colonel Andrew Ford carries the Imperial State Crown. REUTERS/Adrain Dennis/Pool
Prime Minister Theresa May walks through the Houses of Parliament. REUTERS/Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool
Yeoman Warders take part in the traditional 'ceremonial search' in the Peer's Lobby. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Members of the Household Cavalry arrive. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Peers take their seats in the House of Lords. REUTERS/Carl Court/Pool
Britain's Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson. REUTERS/Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool
Peers take their seats in the House of Lords. REUTERS/Carl Court/Pool
Yeomen of the Guard arrive. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles. REUTERS/Carl Court/Pool
A vehicle carrying the Crown leaves Buckingham Palace for the Palace of Westminster. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
