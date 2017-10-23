Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Mon Oct 23, 2017 | 10:55pm BST

Quinceanera for kids with cancer

Norma del Carmen Blandin, a cancer patient, prepares for her 15th birthday party, organized by the Nicaraguan Association of Mothers and Fathers of Children with Leukemia and Cancer (MAPANICA) in Managua, Nicaragua October 21, 2017. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Reuters / Sunday, October 22, 2017
Norma del Carme Blandin sits in a wheelchair inside her bedroom at the Casa-Albergue in La Mascota children's hospital in Managua. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Reuters / Sunday, October 22, 2017
Norma del Carme Blandin sits in her wheelchair in the garden of Casa-Albergue at the La Mascota children's hospital in Managua. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Reuters / Sunday, October 22, 2017
Norma del Carme Blandin sits in a wheelchair while waiting for a stylist at a salon. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Reuters / Sunday, October 22, 2017
Cancer patients take a selfie while preparing. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Reuters / Sunday, October 22, 2017
Kristel Solange Rodriguez prepares for the party. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Reuters / Sunday, October 22, 2017
Cancer patients prepare for their 15th birthday party. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Reuters / Sunday, October 22, 2017
Volunteer stylist Juan prepares Norma del Carmen Blandin. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Reuters / Sunday, October 22, 2017
Volunteer stylist Juan prepares Norma del Carmen Blandin. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Reuters / Sunday, October 22, 2017
Volunteer stylist Juan prepares a cancer patient for her 15th birthday party. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Reuters / Sunday, October 22, 2017
Norma del Carmen Blandin speaks with her godmother before the party. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Reuters / Sunday, October 22, 2017
Cancer patients take part in a 15th birthday party. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Reuters / Sunday, October 22, 2017
Norma del Carmen Blandin and her father take part in the party. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Reuters / Sunday, October 22, 2017
Cancer patients take a selfie. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Reuters / Sunday, October 22, 2017
Norma del Carmen Blandin and her father dance. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Reuters / Sunday, October 22, 2017
Cancer patients pose for a group photo. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Reuters / Sunday, October 22, 2017
A member of musical group Xolo Batucada dances with cancer patients. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Reuters / Sunday, October 22, 2017
A cancer patient poses for a photo before celebrating her 15th birthday party. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Reuters / Sunday, October 22, 2017
Erika Talavera, a cancer patient, takes part in her 15th birthday party. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Reuters / Sunday, October 22, 2017
