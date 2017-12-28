Edition:
Pictures | Thu Dec 28, 2017

Race on the beach

Runners and riders participate in the Christmas Ballyheigue beach horse races in the County Kerry village of Ballyheigue, Ireland, December 27, 2017. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Runners and riders participate in the Christmas Ballyheigue beach horse races. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Two young jockeys walk the course before their race. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Runners and riders participate in the Christmas Ballyheigue beach horse races. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Spectators line up to watch a race. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Jockey Mikey McGuane, aged 13, warms up his horse before participating. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Jockeys and horses prepare to warm up. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Runners and riders participate in the Christmas Ballyheigue beach horse races. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Race judge Brendan Carroll looks on before the races. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Runners and riders participate. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

A horse is measured to ensure it meets the minimum height requirement for the race. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Stewards arrange rope on the beach before the races. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Jake Cohen, age 13, watches as a horse is measured to ensure it meets the minimum height requirement for the race. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Runners and riders participate. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Brendan Carroll carries the start sign post, followed by Thomas Roache carrying the sign itself, before the races. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Jockeys and horses prepare to warm up. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

The race flag is hoisted up a flagpole in preparation for the races. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Runners and riders participate in the races. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

