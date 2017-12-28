Race on the beach
Runners and riders participate in the Christmas Ballyheigue beach horse races in the County Kerry village of Ballyheigue, Ireland, December 27, 2017. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Runners and riders participate in the Christmas Ballyheigue beach horse races. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Two young jockeys walk the course before their race. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Runners and riders participate in the Christmas Ballyheigue beach horse races. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Spectators line up to watch a race. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Jockey Mikey McGuane, aged 13, warms up his horse before participating. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Jockeys and horses prepare to warm up. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Runners and riders participate in the Christmas Ballyheigue beach horse races. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Race judge Brendan Carroll looks on before the races. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Runners and riders participate. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
A horse is measured to ensure it meets the minimum height requirement for the race. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Stewards arrange rope on the beach before the races. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Jake Cohen, age 13, watches as a horse is measured to ensure it meets the minimum height requirement for the race. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Runners and riders participate. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Brendan Carroll carries the start sign post, followed by Thomas Roache carrying the sign itself, before the races. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Jockeys and horses prepare to warm up. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
The race flag is hoisted up a flagpole in preparation for the races. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Runners and riders participate in the races. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
