Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Thu Feb 1, 2018 | 6:40pm GMT

Rare 'super blue blood moon' eclipse

A super blood blue moon is seen during an eclipse at a temple in Bangkok. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

A super blood blue moon is seen during an eclipse at a temple in Bangkok. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Wednesday, January 31, 2018
A super blood blue moon is seen during an eclipse at a temple in Bangkok. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
1 / 36
A lunar eclipse of a full blue moon is seen above a statue at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus railway station in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A lunar eclipse of a full blue moon is seen above a statue at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus railway station in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, January 31, 2018
A lunar eclipse of a full blue moon is seen above a statue at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus railway station in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
2 / 36
A blue moon comes out of a lunar eclipse as it sets past an ocean pier in Oceanside, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A blue moon comes out of a lunar eclipse as it sets past an ocean pier in Oceanside, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Wednesday, January 31, 2018
A blue moon comes out of a lunar eclipse as it sets past an ocean pier in Oceanside, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
3 / 36
A lunar eclipse of a full blue moon is seen above the ferris wheel on the Santa Monica Pier. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A lunar eclipse of a full blue moon is seen above the ferris wheel on the Santa Monica Pier. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, January 31, 2018
A lunar eclipse of a full blue moon is seen above the ferris wheel on the Santa Monica Pier. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
4 / 36
A full moon rises behind blocks of flats in north London. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

A full moon rises behind blocks of flats in north London. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Reuters / Wednesday, January 31, 2018
A full moon rises behind blocks of flats in north London. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Close
5 / 36
A full moon 'supermoon' is pictured next to the statue of Christ the Redeemer in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

A full moon 'supermoon' is pictured next to the statue of Christ the Redeemer in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Thursday, February 01, 2018
A full moon 'supermoon' is pictured next to the statue of Christ the Redeemer in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
6 / 36
A super blue blood moon is seen from Longyearbyen, Svalbard, Norway. NTB Scanpix/Heiko Junge/via REUTERS

A super blue blood moon is seen from Longyearbyen, Svalbard, Norway. NTB Scanpix/Heiko Junge/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, January 31, 2018
A super blue blood moon is seen from Longyearbyen, Svalbard, Norway. NTB Scanpix/Heiko Junge/via REUTERS
Close
7 / 36
A "supermoon" rises in between four towers in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

A "supermoon" rises in between four towers in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Reuters / Wednesday, January 31, 2018
A "supermoon" rises in between four towers in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Close
8 / 36
A full moon rises behind a mosque over the Camlica hill in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir

A full moon rises behind a mosque over the Camlica hill in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir

Reuters / Thursday, February 01, 2018
A full moon rises behind a mosque over the Camlica hill in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir
Close
9 / 36
A lunar eclipse over Oceanside, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A lunar eclipse over Oceanside, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Wednesday, January 31, 2018
A lunar eclipse over Oceanside, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
10 / 36
A supermoon is seen behind the Shard skyscraper in London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A supermoon is seen behind the Shard skyscraper in London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Wednesday, January 31, 2018
A supermoon is seen behind the Shard skyscraper in London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
11 / 36
A lunar eclipse over Oceanside, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A lunar eclipse over Oceanside, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Wednesday, January 31, 2018
A lunar eclipse over Oceanside, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
12 / 36
A fighter from Free Syrian Army is seen watching a full moon rises in Daraa, Syria. REUTERS/ Alaa al-Faqir

A fighter from Free Syrian Army is seen watching a full moon rises in Daraa, Syria. REUTERS/ Alaa al-Faqir

Reuters / Wednesday, January 31, 2018
A fighter from Free Syrian Army is seen watching a full moon rises in Daraa, Syria. REUTERS/ Alaa al-Faqir
Close
13 / 36
A full moon is seen behind the business tower Lakhta Centre, which is under construction in St. Petersburg, Russia. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

A full moon is seen behind the business tower Lakhta Centre, which is under construction in St. Petersburg, Russia. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

Reuters / Wednesday, January 31, 2018
A full moon is seen behind the business tower Lakhta Centre, which is under construction in St. Petersburg, Russia. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
Close
14 / 36
A full moon rises behind St. Sava temple in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A full moon rises behind St. Sava temple in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Wednesday, January 31, 2018
A full moon rises behind St. Sava temple in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
15 / 36
The super blue moon rises above the spewing Mayon Volcano during a mild eruption before a total lunar eclipse in Legazpi, Philippines. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

The super blue moon rises above the spewing Mayon Volcano during a mild eruption before a total lunar eclipse in Legazpi, Philippines. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Wednesday, January 31, 2018
The super blue moon rises above the spewing Mayon Volcano during a mild eruption before a total lunar eclipse in Legazpi, Philippines. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
16 / 36
A full moon 'supermoon' rises behind Fort Ricasoli in Valletta's Grand Harbour, Malta. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

A full moon 'supermoon' rises behind Fort Ricasoli in Valletta's Grand Harbour, Malta. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Wednesday, January 31, 2018
A full moon 'supermoon' rises behind Fort Ricasoli in Valletta's Grand Harbour, Malta. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Close
17 / 36
A lunar eclipse is seen over a street light in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A lunar eclipse is seen over a street light in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Wednesday, January 31, 2018
A lunar eclipse is seen over a street light in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
18 / 36
The moon is seen during an eclipse, next to the Singapore Flyer observation wheel in Singapore. REUTERS/Edgar Su

The moon is seen during an eclipse, next to the Singapore Flyer observation wheel in Singapore. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Wednesday, January 31, 2018
The moon is seen during an eclipse, next to the Singapore Flyer observation wheel in Singapore. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Close
19 / 36
A full moon "Super Blue Blood Moon" rises behind Sagrada Familia Basilica in Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Albert Gea

A full moon "Super Blue Blood Moon" rises behind Sagrada Familia Basilica in Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Reuters / Wednesday, January 31, 2018
A full moon "Super Blue Blood Moon" rises behind Sagrada Familia Basilica in Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Close
20 / 36
A super blue blood moon rises over an apartment block during a lunar eclipse in Singapore. REUTERS/Tim Chong

A super blue blood moon rises over an apartment block during a lunar eclipse in Singapore. REUTERS/Tim Chong

Reuters / Wednesday, January 31, 2018
A super blue blood moon rises over an apartment block during a lunar eclipse in Singapore. REUTERS/Tim Chong
Close
21 / 36
People wait to watch a lunar eclipse at the open air skydeck of Roppongi Hills Tower in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

People wait to watch a lunar eclipse at the open air skydeck of Roppongi Hills Tower in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Wednesday, January 31, 2018
People wait to watch a lunar eclipse at the open air skydeck of Roppongi Hills Tower in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
22 / 36
A blue moon rises over Balboa Park's California Tower in San Diego. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A blue moon rises over Balboa Park's California Tower in San Diego. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Wednesday, January 31, 2018
A blue moon rises over Balboa Park's California Tower in San Diego. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
23 / 36
A full moon 'super moon' rises over Los Andes mountain range in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

A full moon 'super moon' rises over Los Andes mountain range in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

Reuters / Wednesday, January 31, 2018
A full moon 'super moon' rises over Los Andes mountain range in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
Close
24 / 36
A lunar eclipse over Oceanside, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A lunar eclipse over Oceanside, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Wednesday, January 31, 2018
A lunar eclipse over Oceanside, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
25 / 36
The start of a lunar eclipse over Oceanside, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

The start of a lunar eclipse over Oceanside, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Wednesday, January 31, 2018
The start of a lunar eclipse over Oceanside, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
26 / 36
A full moon is seen during a lunar eclipse in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

A full moon is seen during a lunar eclipse in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Reuters / Wednesday, January 31, 2018
A full moon is seen during a lunar eclipse in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
Close
27 / 36
A super blood blue moon during an eclipse, behind an office building in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

A super blood blue moon during an eclipse, behind an office building in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / Wednesday, January 31, 2018
A super blood blue moon during an eclipse, behind an office building in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Close
28 / 36
A full moon is seen before the start of a lunar eclipse in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

A full moon is seen before the start of a lunar eclipse in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Reuters / Wednesday, January 31, 2018
A full moon is seen before the start of a lunar eclipse in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
Close
29 / 36
People set up telescopes in front of the financial Central district for the super blue moon and eclipse in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

People set up telescopes in front of the financial Central district for the super blue moon and eclipse in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / Wednesday, January 31, 2018
People set up telescopes in front of the financial Central district for the super blue moon and eclipse in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Close
30 / 36
The super blue moon rises over Chinese signs reading "Beijing" atop a building in Beijing. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

The super blue moon rises over Chinese signs reading "Beijing" atop a building in Beijing. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Wednesday, January 31, 2018
The super blue moon rises over Chinese signs reading "Beijing" atop a building in Beijing. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
31 / 36
The Super Blue Blood Moon sets behind the Staten Island Ferry, seen from Brooklyn. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

The Super Blue Blood Moon sets behind the Staten Island Ferry, seen from Brooklyn. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Wednesday, January 31, 2018
The Super Blue Blood Moon sets behind the Staten Island Ferry, seen from Brooklyn. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
32 / 36
A man takes pictures of the super blue moon from just outside the Forbidden City in Beijing. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A man takes pictures of the super blue moon from just outside the Forbidden City in Beijing. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Wednesday, January 31, 2018
A man takes pictures of the super blue moon from just outside the Forbidden City in Beijing. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
33 / 36
The super blue moon is seen between British and Chinese flags raised at Tiananmen square in Beijing as British Prime Minister Theresa May visits China's capital. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

The super blue moon is seen between British and Chinese flags raised at Tiananmen square in Beijing as British Prime Minister Theresa May visits China's capital. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Wednesday, January 31, 2018
The super blue moon is seen between British and Chinese flags raised at Tiananmen square in Beijing as British Prime Minister Theresa May visits China's capital. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
34 / 36
A security camera is seen in front of the super blue moon outside the Forbidden City in Beijing. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A security camera is seen in front of the super blue moon outside the Forbidden City in Beijing. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Wednesday, January 31, 2018
A security camera is seen in front of the super blue moon outside the Forbidden City in Beijing. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
35 / 36
A full moon 'super moon' is seen through a luminous sign in Siero, Spain. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

A full moon 'super moon' is seen through a luminous sign in Siero, Spain. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Reuters / Tuesday, January 30, 2018
A full moon 'super moon' is seen through a luminous sign in Siero, Spain. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Close
36 / 36
View Again
View Next
Larry Nassar's victims speak out

Larry Nassar's victims speak out

Next Slideshows

Larry Nassar's victims speak out

Larry Nassar's victims speak out

Some of the 265 people identified as victims of disgraced long-time USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar detail their abuse in court hearings.

01 Feb 2018
Thousands flee erupting volcano

Thousands flee erupting volcano

The Philippines raises the alert level at its Mayon volcano, prompting authorities to close all schools and urge residents to stay indoors.

01 Feb 2018
Pictures of the month: Sports

Pictures of the month: Sports

Our top sports photos from January.

01 Feb 2018
Dreams on ice in Kenya

Dreams on ice in Kenya

Kenya's only ice hockey team, which practices on East Africa's only ice rink, has ambitions for the 2022 Beijing Olympics.

31 Jan 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Travel chaos in China

Travel chaos in China

Hundreds of millions of Chinese are on the move ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday.

Pictures of the month: January

Pictures of the month: January

Our top photos from the past month.

Super Bowl championship rings

Super Bowl championship rings

Super Bowl championship rings from Super Bowl I to XXXIX.

Larry Nassar's victims speak out

Larry Nassar's victims speak out

Some of the 265 people identified as victims of disgraced long-time USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar detail their abuse in court hearings.

Thousands flee erupting volcano

Thousands flee erupting volcano

The Philippines raises the alert level at its Mayon volcano, prompting authorities to close all schools and urge residents to stay indoors.

Copenhagen Fashion Week

Copenhagen Fashion Week

Highlights from Copenhagen Fashion Week in Denmark.

Pictures of the month: Sports

Pictures of the month: Sports

Our top sports photos from January.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast