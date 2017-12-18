Rescue on the Mediterranean
A migrant child looks through a porthole as they wait for the MV Aquarius, a search and rescue ship run in partnership between SOS Mediterranee and Medecins Sans Frontieres, enters Pozzallo on the island of Sicily, Italy, December 18, 2017....more
Migrants rest on the MV Aquarius, a search and rescue ship run in partnership between SOS Mediterranee and Medecins Sans Frontieres, as it approaches the Italian island of Sicily after rescue operations in the central Mediterranean off the coast of...more
A migrant holds a rope to keep his balance on the MV Aquarius, a search and rescue ship run in partnership between SOS Mediterranee and Medecins Sans Frontieres, as it approaches the Italian island of Sicily after rescue operations in the central...more
Migrants wait to disembark from the MV Aquarius, a search and rescue ship run in partnership between SOS Mediterranee and Medecins Sans Frontieres, after it arrived in Pozzallo on the island of Sicily, Italy, December 18, 2017. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit...more
A migrant waits for the MV Aquarius, a search and rescue ship run in partnership between SOS Mediterranee and Medecins Sans Frontieres, to enter Pozzallo on the island of Sicily, Italy, December 18, 2017. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
A migrant stands on the deck of the MV Aquarius, a search and rescue ship run in partnership between SOS Mediterranee and Medecins Sans Frontieres, as it passes the Maltese island of Gozo while making its way to the Italian island of Sicily after...more
A crew member of MV Open Arms, the search and rescue ship of Proactiva Open Arms, carries a migrant baby before passing it to crew members of MV Aquarius, a search and rescue ship run in partnership between SOS Mediterranee and Medecins Sans...more
Migrants wait for the MV Aquarius, a search and rescue ship run in partnership between SOS Mediterranee and Medecins Sans Frontieres, to enter Pozzallo on the island of Sicily, Italy, December 18, 2017. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Migrants embrace on the deck of MV Aquarius, a search and rescue ship run in partnership between SOS Mediterranee and Medecins Sans Frontieres, after being rescued in the central Mediterranean, 69 nautical miles off the coast of Libya, December 15,...more
A migrant waits on the MV Aquarius, a search and rescue ship run in partnership between SOS Mediterranee and Medecins Sans Frontieres, after it arrived in Pozzallo on the island of Sicily, Italy, December 18, 2017. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Migrants rest on the MV Aquarius, a search and rescue ship run in partnership between SOS Mediterranee and Medecins Sans Frontieres, as it approaches the Italian island of Sicily after rescue operations in the central Mediterranean off the coast of...more
A migrant reacts on the deck of MV Aquarius, a search and rescue ship run in partnership between SOS Mediterranee and Medecins Sans Frontieres, after being rescued in the central Mediterranean 69 nautical miles off the coast of Libya, December 15,...more
Migrant children waits on the MV Aquarius, a search and rescue ship run in partnership between SOS Mediterranee and Medecins Sans Frontieres, after it arrived in Pozzallo on the island of Sicily, Italy, December 18, 2017. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
A migrant waits for the MV Aquarius, a search and rescue ship run in partnership between SOS Mediterranee and Medecins Sans Frontieres, to enter Pozzallo on the island of Sicily, Italy, December 18, 2017. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Migrants rest on the MV Aquarius, a search and rescue ship run in partnership between SOS Mediterranee and Medecins Sans Frontieres, as it makes its way to the Italian island of Sicily after rescue operations in the central Mediterranean off the...more
Migrants wait for the MV Aquarius, a search and rescue ship run in partnership between SOS Mediterranee and Medecins Sans Frontieres, to enter Pozzallo on the island of Sicily, Italy, December 18, 2017. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
A migrant washes his face while waiting for the MV Aquarius, a search and rescue ship run in partnership between SOS Mediterranee and Medecins Sans Frontieres, to enter Pozzallo on the island of Sicily, Italy, December 18, 2017. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit...more
Migrant children help to distribute evening meals on the MV Aquarius, a search and rescue ship run in partnership between SOS Mediterranee and Medecins Sans Frontieres, as it approaches the Italian island of Sicily after rescue operations in the...more
A migrant reacts on the MV Aquarius, a search and rescue ship run in partnership between SOS Mediterranee and Medecins Sans Frontieres, in the central Mediterranean off the coast of Libya, December 16, 2017. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
A migrant sits at the top of a staircase on the MV Aquarius, a search and rescue ship run in partnership between SOS Mediterranee and Medecins Sans Frontieres, in the central Mediterranean off the coast of Libya, December 16, 2017. REUTERS/Darrin...more
A rigid hulled inflatable boat (RHIB) from MV Open Arms, the search and rescue ship of Proactiva Open Arms, arrives alongside the MV Aquarius, a search and rescue ship run in partnership between SOS Mediterranee and Medecins Sans Frontieres, during a...more
Migrants sleep on the deck of MV Aquarius, a search and rescue ship run in partnership between SOS Mediterranee and Medecins Sans Frontieres, after being rescued in the central Mediterranean 69 nautical miles off the coast of Libya, December 16,...more
A migrant child plays with an Italian public health official on the MV Aquarius, a search and rescue ship run in partnership between SOS Mediterranee and Medecins Sans Frontieres, after it arrived in Pozzallo on the island of Sicily, Italy, December...more
Migrants on a rubber dinghy are rescued by the crew of MV Aquarius, a search and rescue ship run in partnership between SOS Mediterranee and Medecins Sans Frontieres, in the central Mediterranean 69 nautical miles off the coast of Libya, December 15,...more
