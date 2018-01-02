Ringing in 2018
The numbers "2018" are written in the air with a sparkler on a roadside while cars drive along the R257 "Yenisei" federal highway in the Siberian Taiga district outside Krasnoyarsk, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
People watch as fireworks explode over Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Lucas Landau
Revelers play in confetti in Times Square during New Year celebrations in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz
Fireworks go off in Times Square in New York City, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Fireworks explode in Beirut, Lebanon. REUTERS/ Michel el Esta
Mariah Carey performs in Times Square in New York City, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Fireworks explode over the towers of the St. Vitus Cathedral at Prague Castle in Prague, Czech Republic. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Revelers brace in freezing cold temperatures in Times Square in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz
Revelers gather in Times Square ahead of the New Year's Eve celebrations in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky
Fireworks explode next to the Quadriga sculpture atop the Brandenburg gate during New Year celebrations in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Fireworks are seen during New Year celebrations in Pyongyang, North Korea. KCNA / via REUTERS
Fireworks light the sky over the Arc de Triomphe on the Champs Elysees Avenue in Paris, France. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
People offer prayers on the first day of the new year at the Meiji Shrine in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
People fly lanterns at Borobudur temple in Magelang, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Anis Efizudin/ via REUTERS
People dance on a beach in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Fireworks explode behind the Elizabeth Tower, commonly known as Big Ben, in London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Fireworks explode in front of the skyline with the financial district in Frankfurt, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Fireworks light up the Atomium building, a metal structure built in the form of a crystal of iron, in Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Revellers enjoy themselves during the Hogmanay celebrations in Edinburgh, Scotland. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
People watch fireworks in the rain in downtown Beirut, Lebanon. REUTERS/ Jamal Saidi
People watch the first sunrise on New Year's Day at a beach in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
People celebrate the new year during a countdown event at Yongdingmen Gate in Beijing. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Founder of "Me Too" movement Tarana Burke stands backstage in Times Square ahead of the New Year's Eve celebrations in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky
Fireworks explode around Familienkirche church in Vienna, Austria. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
Revellers enjoy themselves during Hogmanay celebrations in Edinburgh, Scotland. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Fireworks explode over the ancient Parthenon temple atop the Acropolis hill in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
People celebrate New Year at Eastwood mall in Quezon City Metro Manila in the Philippines. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Fireworks explode around National Monument during New Year celebration in Jakarta, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Wahyu Putro/ via REUTERS
Fireworks explode over Victoria Harbour and Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre during a pyrotechnic show in Hong Kong, China. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
People watch as the Burj Khalifa is lit up during the new year celebrations in Dubai, UAE. REUTERS/Satish Kumar
Fireworks explode during New Year's celebrations in the business district in Jakarta, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Hafidz Mubarak/via REUTERS
Children wear "2018" glasses as they wait for the new year fireworks in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Fireworks explode over Chao Phraya River during New Year's celebrations in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Fireworks light the sky over the Kremlin and St. Basil's Cathedral during the New Year's Day celebrations in central Moscow. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
People release balloons as they take part in a New Year countdown event in celebrations to ring in 2018 in Tokyo. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
People enjoy as fireworks explode over Lotte Group's 123-storey skyscraper Lotte World Tower during New Year celebration in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Fireworks explode over Victoria Harbour and Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre during a pyrotechnic show to celebrate the New Year in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Fireworks explode over Chao Phraya River during New Year's celebrations in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Fireworks light up the Sydney Harbour Bridge and Sydney Opera House during new year celebrations on Sydney Harbour, Australia. REUTERS/David Gray
People watch as sky lanterns are released ahead of New Year on the frozen Songhua river in Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
A spectator waits for the annual new year fireworks as part of celebrations on Sydney Harbour, Australia. REUTERS/David Gray
People watch fireworks in the rain ahead of the New Year at Marina Bay in Singapore. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A spectator laughs as she waits for the annual new year fireworks as part of celebrations on Sydney Harbour, Australia. REUTERS/David Gray
Fireworks light up the Sydney Harbour Bridge and Sydney Opera House during new year celebrations on Sydney Harbour, Australia. REUTERS/David Gray
