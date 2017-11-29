Rise of the machines
A 'SociBot' humanoid robot, manufactured by Engineered Arts, is displayed at the Viva Technology conference in Paris, France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Humanoid robot YuMi conducts the Lucca Philharmonic Orchestra performing a concert alongside Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli at the Verdi Theatre in Pisa, Italy. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
A Buddhist monk looks at a 'robot priest' wearing a Buddhist robe during its demonstration at Life Ending Industry EXPO 2017 in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
People watch the robot "Teo Tronico", designed by Matteo Suzzi, play piano and sing popular songs at the 2017 World Robot Conference in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Boston Dynamics CEO and Founder Marc Raibert (R) demonstrates his company's SpotMini robot at SoftBank World 2017 conference in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Catalan nanotechnology engineer Sergi Santos holds the head of Samantha, a sex doll packed with artificial intelligence providing her the capability to respond to different scenarios and verbal stimulus, in his house in Rubi, north of Barcelona,...more
Harrison, 5, who is autistic, plays with Kaspar, a child-sized humanoid robot developed at the University of Hertfordshire to interact and help improve the lives of children with autism, in Stevenage, Britain. REUTERS/Matthew Stock
A Bosch deep field robot called "BoniRob" is pictured in a field in Renningen near Stuttgart, Germany. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
A robot of the Siasun Robot and Automation Corporation simulates the use of a medical instrument on a model of a human skeleton at the WRC 2016 World Robot Conference in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
An employee of Germany's biggest retailer Metro AG takes a selfie with HI-4, a life-size humanoid robot at Metro's headquarters in Duesseldorf, Germany. The appearance and mimics of the android are modelled after its Japanese inventor Hiroshi...more
Ian Frejean, 11, walks with "Zora" the robot, a humanoid robot designed to entertain patients and to support care providers, at AZ Damiaan hospital in Ostend, Belgium. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Toyota Motor Corp's third generation humanoid robot, T-HR3 is seen during its demonstration at the International Robot Exhibition 2017 in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A group of Egyptian engineers test a submarine robot they invented which won third place at NASA competition in Alexandria, Egypt. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Robot jockeys are seen on camels during a race in Wadi Rum, Jordan. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Sony Corp's entertainment robot "aibo" is pictured at its demonstration in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Robotics company Vincross shows off the robot, HEXA, at the Wall Street Journal Digital conference in Laguna Beach, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd's concept robots, the "Murata Cheerleaders", demonstrate how they balance on balls and synchronise as a team by utilising sensing and communication technology, at CEATEC (Combined Exhibition of Advanced Technologies)...more
Omron Corp. demonstrates its fourth-generation table tennis robot 'Forpheus' playing with table tennis Olympic medalist Jun Mizutani at CEATEC (Combined Exhibition of Advanced Technologies) JAPAN 2017 at the Makuhari Messe in Chiba, Japan....more
A Swiss Post self-driving delivery robot delivers a package from the department store Jelmoli during a press presentation for the start of the service in Zurich, Switzerland. REUTERS/Moritz Hager
Robots perform a dance during a robot contest in Dezhou, Shandong province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Robots are seen on the Mount Etna, Italy. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Visitors look at an operational robot policeman at the opening of the 4th Gulf Information Security Expo and Conference (GISEC) in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. REUTERS/Stringer
