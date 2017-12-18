Risks grow for Rohingya in squalid camps
Rohingya refugee Yasin Arfat, 6, who suffers from diphtheria, lays on a bed at a Medecins Sans Frontieres clinic near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A Rohingya refugee waits for a blanket distribution at the Balukhali camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Rohingya refugees jostle as they line up for a blanket distribution under heavy rainfall at the Balukhali camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Yousuf Nabi, a 27-year-old Rohingya refugee and landmine victim, is comforted by his brother's wife as he suffers in pain at his family's shelter at Kutupalong refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. Yousuf, whose family fled from the village of...more
Rohingya refugees boys play at a makeshift bamboo bridge at the Kutupalong refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Rohingya refugees look through a fence as they wait outside of aid distribution premises at a refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Rohingya refugee children gather in children's playground at the Kutupalong refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A makeshift mosque is seen on a hill near the camp for widows and orphans at the Balukhali camp for Rohingya refugees near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. More than 230 women and children live at a so-called widows camp built by fellow refugees with the...more
A Rohingya refugee child looks on in front of it's temporary shelter at the Balukhali refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Rohingya Hindu refugees walk through the Kutupalong Hindu refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
7 month old Noor Fatemah, a Rohingya refugee suffering from severe malnutrition is weighted at the Action Against Hunger centre where she and her twin brother, also severely malnourished, are treated at Kutupalong camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh....more
A Rohingya refugee waits for her baby to be examined by doctors at the Unicef health centre at the Kutupalong refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A Rohingya refugee reacts as people scuffle while waiting to receive aid in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A Rohingya refugee carries her child in a refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A doctor stands among beds at a ward for the treatment of Rohingya refugees who suffer from diphtheria, at a Medecins Sans Frontieres clinic near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Rohingya refugee Shamira, 10, studies English at her family's temporary shelter near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Leaves cover the face of 11-month-old Rohingya refugee Abdul Aziz, after his body was brought back to the family shelter, at the Balukhali refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, a few hours after he died on December 4. Aziz, whose family fled...more
A Rohingya refugee looks at the full moon with a child in tow at Balukhali refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Rohingya refugees line up for relief aid distribution at Balukhali refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Rohingya refugees rest at a transit centre for newly arrivals at Kutupalong refugee settlement near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Rohingya refugees wait for a food distribution at the Balukhali refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Rohingya refugee Suruj Job, whose family says she is 105 years old, is seen inside a temporary shelter at the Balukhali refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Rohingya refugee children fly improvised kites at Kutupalong refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Rohingya refugees waiting for cooked food to be distributed react as volunteers try to maintain order at Tengkhali camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Flies sit on the face of a girl as Rohingya refugees wait for some aid to be distributed at a camp for those who recently fled from Myanmar, near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
