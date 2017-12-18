Risks grow for Rohingya in squalid camps

Yousuf Nabi, a 27-year-old Rohingya refugee and landmine victim, is comforted by his brother's wife as he suffers in pain at his family's shelter at Kutupalong refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. Yousuf, whose family fled from the village of Riaj Uddin Para in Maungdaw township, which, according to the family, was burnt by Myanmar's army, said he lost both legs and his eyesight after he stepped on a landmine near the border between Myanmar and Bangladesh as he rushed towards his younger brother, who was killed after also stepping on a landmine. Yousuf now lives with his mother, wife and three children at Kutupalong refugee camp hoping for a surgery that can bring back vision in one of his eyes. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

