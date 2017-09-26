Edition:
Pictures | Tue Sep 26, 2017 | 7:35pm BST

Rohingya flee Myanmar violence

A woman carries her ill child in a refugee camp at Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Tuesday, September 26, 2017
A Rohingya refugee reacts as people scuffle while waiting to receive aid in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Tuesday, September 26, 2017
Rohingya refugees scuffle as they wait to receive aid in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Sunday, September 24, 2017
Rohingya refugees react as aid is distributed in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Thursday, September 21, 2017
A Rohingya refugee carries her child in a refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Sunday, September 24, 2017
Rohingya refugees wait to receive aid in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Sunday, September 24, 2017
Rohingya refugees scuffle as they wait to receive aid in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Sunday, September 24, 2017
A Rohingya refugee collapses while waiting to receive aid in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Sunday, September 24, 2017
Rohingya refugees scuffle as aid is distributed in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Saturday, September 23, 2017
Rohingya refugees walk to a refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Sunday, September 24, 2017
Rohingya refugees scuffle as they wait to receive aid in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Sunday, September 24, 2017
Rohingya refugees wait to receive aid in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Monday, September 25, 2017
