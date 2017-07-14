Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Fri Jul 14, 2017 | 10:00pm BST

Running of the bulls

A wild cow hits a reveller with its hoof as it enters the bullring following the seventh running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera

A wild cow hits a reveller with its hoof as it enters the bullring following the seventh running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Thursday, July 13, 2017
A wild cow hits a reveller with its hoof as it enters the bullring following the seventh running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
1 / 28
A runner gets knocked down during the second running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera

A runner gets knocked down during the second running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Saturday, July 08, 2017
A runner gets knocked down during the second running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
2 / 28
Runners sprint ahead of bulls during the sixth running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Runners sprint ahead of bulls during the sixth running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Wednesday, July 12, 2017
Runners sprint ahead of bulls during the sixth running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
3 / 28
A wild cow charges at a reveller in the bullring following the fifth running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival. REUTERS/Susana Vera

A wild cow charges at a reveller in the bullring following the fifth running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Tuesday, July 11, 2017
A wild cow charges at a reveller in the bullring following the fifth running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
4 / 28
Runners sprint ahead of bulls during the sixth running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Runners sprint ahead of bulls during the sixth running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Wednesday, July 12, 2017
Runners sprint ahead of bulls during the sixth running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
5 / 28
Spanish bullfighter Alberto Lopez Simon gets gored by a bull during a bullfight at the San Fermin festival. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Spanish bullfighter Alberto Lopez Simon gets gored by a bull during a bullfight at the San Fermin festival. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Wednesday, July 12, 2017
Spanish bullfighter Alberto Lopez Simon gets gored by a bull during a bullfight at the San Fermin festival. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
6 / 28
A wild cow charges at a reveller in the bullring following the fifth running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera

A wild cow charges at a reveller in the bullring following the fifth running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Tuesday, July 11, 2017
A wild cow charges at a reveller in the bullring following the fifth running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
7 / 28
A runner falls during the fifth Running of the Bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera

A runner falls during the fifth Running of the Bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Tuesday, July 11, 2017
A runner falls during the fifth Running of the Bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
8 / 28
A reveler looks through the barrier before the second running of the bulls. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

A reveler looks through the barrier before the second running of the bulls. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Reuters / Saturday, July 08, 2017
A reveler looks through the barrier before the second running of the bulls. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Close
9 / 28
A wild cow charges at a reveller in the bullring following the fifth running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera

A wild cow charges at a reveller in the bullring following the fifth running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Tuesday, July 11, 2017
A wild cow charges at a reveller in the bullring following the fifth running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
10 / 28
A child reacts upon seeing a toy bull at the end of the Encierro Txiki (Little Bull Run). REUTERS/Susana Vera

A child reacts upon seeing a toy bull at the end of the Encierro Txiki (Little Bull Run). REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Monday, July 10, 2017
A child reacts upon seeing a toy bull at the end of the Encierro Txiki (Little Bull Run). REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
11 / 28
A runner falls in front of bulls during the fifth running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera

A runner falls in front of bulls during the fifth running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Tuesday, July 11, 2017
A runner falls in front of bulls during the fifth running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
12 / 28
A wild cow and a reveller fall in the bullring following the fifth running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera

A wild cow and a reveller fall in the bullring following the fifth running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Tuesday, July 11, 2017
A wild cow and a reveller fall in the bullring following the fifth running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
13 / 28
A wild cow leaps over revellers as it enters the bullring following the seventh running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera

A wild cow leaps over revellers as it enters the bullring following the seventh running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Thursday, July 13, 2017
A wild cow leaps over revellers as it enters the bullring following the seventh running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
14 / 28
A runner falls during the fourth running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera

A runner falls during the fourth running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Monday, July 10, 2017
A runner falls during the fourth running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
15 / 28
An injured runner is loaded onto a stretcher following the fourth running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona. REUTERS/Vincent West

An injured runner is loaded onto a stretcher following the fourth running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona. REUTERS/Vincent West

Reuters / Monday, July 10, 2017
An injured runner is loaded onto a stretcher following the fourth running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona. REUTERS/Vincent West
Close
16 / 28
A wild cow leaps over revelers in the bull ring following the fourth running of the bulls. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu

A wild cow leaps over revelers in the bull ring following the fourth running of the bulls. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu

Reuters / Monday, July 10, 2017
A wild cow leaps over revelers in the bull ring following the fourth running of the bulls. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu
Close
17 / 28
Runners sprint alongside Fuente Ymbro fighting bulls during the fourth running of the bulls. REUTERS/Vincent West

Runners sprint alongside Fuente Ymbro fighting bulls during the fourth running of the bulls. REUTERS/Vincent West

Reuters / Monday, July 10, 2017
Runners sprint alongside Fuente Ymbro fighting bulls during the fourth running of the bulls. REUTERS/Vincent West
Close
18 / 28
Runners sprint ahead of bulls during the fourth running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Runners sprint ahead of bulls during the fourth running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Monday, July 10, 2017
Runners sprint ahead of bulls during the fourth running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
19 / 28
Runners sprint in front of Puerto de San Lorenzo bulls at Estafeta corner during the third running of the bulls. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Runners sprint in front of Puerto de San Lorenzo bulls at Estafeta corner during the third running of the bulls. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Reuters / Sunday, July 09, 2017
Runners sprint in front of Puerto de San Lorenzo bulls at Estafeta corner during the third running of the bulls. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Close
20 / 28
A recortador is attacked by a bull. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

A recortador is attacked by a bull. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Reuters / Saturday, July 08, 2017
A recortador is attacked by a bull. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Close
21 / 28
Runners lie on the floor after getting knocked down during the second running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Runners lie on the floor after getting knocked down during the second running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Saturday, July 08, 2017
Runners lie on the floor after getting knocked down during the second running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
22 / 28
Runners sprint in front of Puerto de San Lorenzo bulls during the third running of the bulls. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu

Runners sprint in front of Puerto de San Lorenzo bulls during the third running of the bulls. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu

Reuters / Sunday, July 09, 2017
Runners sprint in front of Puerto de San Lorenzo bulls during the third running of the bulls. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu
Close
23 / 28
A runners falls at Estafeta corner alongside Jose Escolar Gil bulls during the second running of the bulls. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

A runners falls at Estafeta corner alongside Jose Escolar Gil bulls during the second running of the bulls. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Reuters / Saturday, July 08, 2017
A runners falls at Estafeta corner alongside Jose Escolar Gil bulls during the second running of the bulls. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Close
24 / 28
A runner falls during the fourth running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera

A runner falls during the fourth running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Monday, July 10, 2017
A runner falls during the fourth running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
25 / 28
Runners sprint ahead of Fuente Ymbro fighting bulls during the fourth running of the bulls. REUTERS/Vincent West

Runners sprint ahead of Fuente Ymbro fighting bulls during the fourth running of the bulls. REUTERS/Vincent West

Reuters / Monday, July 10, 2017
Runners sprint ahead of Fuente Ymbro fighting bulls during the fourth running of the bulls. REUTERS/Vincent West
Close
26 / 28
Runners sprint ahead of bulls during the third running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Runners sprint ahead of bulls during the third running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Sunday, July 09, 2017
Runners sprint ahead of bulls during the third running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
27 / 28
A runner falls under Cebada Gago bulls during the first running of the bulls. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu

A runner falls under Cebada Gago bulls during the first running of the bulls. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu

Reuters / Friday, July 07, 2017
A runner falls under Cebada Gago bulls during the first running of the bulls. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu
Close
28 / 28
View Again
View Next
Remembering the Nice Bastille Day attack

Remembering the Nice Bastille Day attack

Next Slideshows

Remembering the Nice Bastille Day attack

Remembering the Nice Bastille Day attack

Commemorations in Nice, France, where 86 people died a year ago when a man drove a truck at a crowd gathered for Bastille Day celebrations on the waterfront.

14 Jul 2017
Trump in Paris

Trump in Paris

President Trump in the French capital at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron.

14 Jul 2017
Islamic State's weapons of war

Islamic State's weapons of war

Suicide vehicles and weapons made by Islamic State militants are displayed at Iraq Federal Police headquarters in Mosul.

13 Jul 2017
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

13 Jul 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development

Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development

Dongsanqi village is the latest community to be demolished under a municipal campaign to dismantle what the city authority says are unsafe dwellings following years of "disorderly" development.

World Athletics Championships

World Athletics Championships

The world's top athletes compete in London.

Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital

Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital

The U.S-backed Syrian Democratic Forces are on the verge of seizing full control of the southern neighborhoods of Islamic State-held Raqqa.

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Some cross by foot, others take taxis close to the Canada-U.S. border, crossing into Quebec in an effort to claim asylum.

Balloons over Bristol

Balloons over Bristol

Floating over southwest England at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta.

White House under renovation

White House under renovation

While President Trump vacations at his golf estate in Bedminster, New Jersey, crews are hard at work renovating the White House.

Tensions rise after Kenya's contested election

Tensions rise after Kenya's contested election

Kenyans protest following a presidential election, as provisional results show President Uhuru Kenyatta with a lead of 1.4 million votes as he vies for a second and final five-year term.

Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Guam shrugs off North Korea threat

Guam shrugs off North Korea threat

With all the sabre-rattling of North Korea and the prospect of the waters off Guam becoming a new testing ground for its missiles, the people of this tiny U.S. Pacific territory seem to be taking things in their stride.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast